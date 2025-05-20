81
Dugout Discussion May 20

Tues team news: De Bruyne starts, Eze, Mateta + Cunha benched

Gameweek 37 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League matches.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Bournemouth both get underway at 20:00 BST.

The match at Selhurst Park is a bit of a dead rubber, but the other fixture is of huge importance in the race for the Champions League – if Pep Guardiola’s side win or draw at the Etihad, they move up to third.

Above image from BBC Sport

Guardiola makes four changes to his line-up.

Ederson, Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan come in, with Stefan Ortega, Nico O’Reilly, Savinho and Jeremy Doku ousted.

Kevin De Bruyne starts in his final home match for City, while Rodri makes his eagerly anticipated return from injury as a substitute.

As for Bournemouth, two changes see Julian Araujo and Justin Kluivert replace Adam Smith and Alex Scott.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner has made six alterations to his starting XI.

Joel Ward, Ben Chilwell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah all come into the team.

Tyrick Mitchell, Daichi Kamada, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are benched, while Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are unavailable.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira also makes six changes, bringing in Dan Bentley, Nasser Djiga, Rodrigo Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Jose Sa is missing from the squad altogether, while Matt Doherty, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Marshall Munetsi and Matheus Cunha are substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Lacroix, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Chilwell, Sarr, Esse, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Mitchell, Eze, Franca, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Devenny, Kporha

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Djiga, Agbadou, Toti, R Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Guedes, Strand Larsen

Subs: King, Doherty, Bueno, Munetsi, J Gomes, Cunha, Hwang, Semedo, Lima

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, Doku, Gonzalez, Rodri, Foden, Bobb, O’Reilly

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Smith, Soler, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Akinmboni, Winterburn

  DeSelby
    2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Marmoooooooooooooushhhhhhhh! Yes!!!!!

    Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Marmoush against that Fulham defence looking enticing

    Open Controls
    Fifa las vegas
      12 Years
      just now

      Cunha > Marmoush?

      Open Controls
  Evasivo
    14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Marmoush 3 GWs too late

    Unbelievable goal tho

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    7 mins ago

    That is such a good hit

    Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    poor closing from bournemouth but that was an insane strike

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Of course my rival gets two wonder goals this week to catch up to me, of course.

    Open Controls
  Kaneyonero
    8 Years
    7 mins ago

    ML marmoush Me KDB C'mon Kevin

    Open Controls
    Kaneyonero
      8 Years
      just now

      ML leader*

      Open Controls
  Fifa las vegas
    12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Marmoush would do it now alright, couldn't write it 😆

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    That's an incredible goal

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bournemouth couldn't score here if they played until Christmas

    Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Loads probably would have kept marmoush had city not been in the fa cup final . C est la vie..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      Kept him anyway

      Open Controls
    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      just now

      C'est la Fantasy Football.

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland must get so bored playing for City

    Open Controls
  tutankamun
    15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Marmoush jam thanks to Isak no show. Lovely jubbly.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yuck

      Open Controls
    Fifa las vegas
      12 Years
      just now

      Dirty f**cker you

      Open Controls
  Make United Great Again
    12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Marmoush auto subbing for Isak for me. You love to see it.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      I benched Isak and played Moosh. You don't deserve them 😉

      Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    So much chatter about Marmoush from people who don't know much about about football

    Open Controls
  16. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ouchhh

    Open Controls
  g40steve
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland head the fker

    Open Controls
  F4L
    10 Years
    2 mins ago

    haaland close

    Open Controls
    Fifa las vegas
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      KdB assist close!

      Open Controls
      Fifa las vegas
        12 Years
        just now

        In saying that, on the whole, KdB has gotten very fumbly

        Open Controls
    g40steve
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      Would've been easy G using his head?

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Trying to score a Zlatan type of goal

        Open Controls
  Kaneyonero
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Another KDB assist gone astray just not my day

    Open Controls
  Atimis
    8 Years
    just now

    That would be too beautiful, not with my luck

    Open Controls

