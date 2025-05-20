Tues team news: De Bruyne starts, Eze, Mateta + Cunha benched

Gameweek 37 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League matches.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Bournemouth both get underway at 20:00 BST.

The match at Selhurst Park is a bit of a dead rubber, but the other fixture is of huge importance in the race for the Champions League – if Pep Guardiola’s side win or draw at the Etihad, they move up to third.

Guardiola makes four changes to his line-up.

Ederson, Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan come in, with Stefan Ortega, Nico O’Reilly, Savinho and Jeremy Doku ousted.

Kevin De Bruyne starts in his final home match for City, while Rodri makes his eagerly anticipated return from injury as a substitute.

As for Bournemouth, two changes see Julian Araujo and Justin Kluivert replace Adam Smith and Alex Scott.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner has made six alterations to his starting XI.

Joel Ward, Ben Chilwell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah all come into the team.

Tyrick Mitchell, Daichi Kamada, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are benched, while Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are unavailable.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira also makes six changes, bringing in Dan Bentley, Nasser Djiga, Rodrigo Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Jose Sa is missing from the squad altogether, while Matt Doherty, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Marshall Munetsi and Matheus Cunha are substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Lacroix, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Chilwell, Sarr, Esse, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Mitchell, Eze, Franca, Mateta, Clyne, Kamada, Devenny, Kporha

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Djiga, Agbadou, Toti, R Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Guedes, Strand Larsen

Subs: King, Doherty, Bueno, Munetsi, J Gomes, Cunha, Hwang, Semedo, Lima

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, Doku, Gonzalez, Rodri, Foden, Bobb, O’Reilly

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Smith, Soler, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Akinmboni, Winterburn

