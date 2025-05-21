Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Finals: Captaincy poll

The final Gameweek of Fantasy EFL 2024/25 is upon us and, with that, we have the captaincy poll for these three play-off finals.

It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks, as always, to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINALS: CAPTAINCY POLL

Player Votes in the poll Lloyd Jones (D) 29% Joe Lewis (D) 16% Dan Ballard (D) 12% Enzo Le Fee (M), Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Taylor Allen (M) 8% Gustavo Hamer (M), Harry Williams (D) 4%

PLAY-OFF FINALS – LEADING ASSET

Given the remarkable form which has seen him leapfrog Charlton Athletic teammate Macaulay Gillesphey (D) in terms of average points (8.1), Lloyd Jones (D) has secured top spot. The centre-back received 29% of votes and, following his semi-final showings, it’s a choice we can’t argue against.

He nailed 27 points against Wycombe Wanderers alone, making 30 clearances (+9) and providing the winning assist (+3). He’s made 51 tackles, 329 clearances and 28 blocks, alongside six goal contributions (+30).

With four double-digit hauls in his last five, about to face Leyton Orient’s strong attack, this should promote defensive scores. Although it feels a bit template, Jones is a good shout nonetheless.

PLAY-OFF FINALS – SECOND-MOST POPULAR

Securing second place, arguably due to recency bias, AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Lewis (D) nailed 16% of the votes. He accumulated 27 points in the semi-finals, also providing the winning assist (+3) and making an abundance of defensive contributions, as the Dons progressed to Wembley.

He’s started 37 of 38 games, blanking just once in his previous eight. Averaging 6.3 points, he could be a strong differential. Johnnie Jackson’s side boasts the most League Two shutouts. Moreover, although out-of-sorts opponents Walsall looked back to their best in the semis, the Dons will be confident that their defensive capabilities will get them over the line.

PLAY-OFF FINALS – THIRD-MOST POPULAR

Next up, Dan Ballard (D) scored the 122nd-minute goal (+7) that sent Sunderland to Wembley. He nailed 24 points against Coventry, making a whopping 39 clearances (+12) across both games.

With the Blades posing a significant challenge, Ballard is poised for a busy afternoon. He’s cleared the ball 118 times in 22 games, making him a defensive powerhouse. Despite just 3% ownership, he secured 12% of these votes.

PLAY-OFF FINALS – 8% CLUB

Sticking with the Black Cats, Enzo Le Fee (M) racked up an excellent 20 points across the two legs. His two assists, three interceptions and 10 key passes (+5) outlined his serious potential. Nailed for minutes, the midfielder is currently selected by just under 3%.

Also at this level is Blades defender, Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). He registered 17 points across the two semi-finals, courtesy of an abundance of defensive contributions, whilst also racking up clean sheets. Overall, averaging 5.6 points per game, he’s his team’s highest-scoring defender on 225.

Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M) has secured a healthy nine points at the semi-final stage, playing a crucial role in getting his side into the League Two final. With 11 goals (+66) and nine assists (+27) to his name, he’s likely to threaten during this final promotion push. Filing in at centre-half, interception points are expected at a minimum. Furthermore, the upside of set-piece points is tempting.

PLAY-OFF FINALS – 4% CLUB

Kicking off our 4% club is Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer (M). The Dutchman is prolific, immensely aiding his side’s push to immediately return to the Premier League. He’s already impressed in the semi-finals with two goals (+12), boasting 10 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances, averaging 5.7 points.

Also favoured by this many respondents, Walsall’s Harry Williams (M) was excellent in the semis, delivering 17 points to his backers. Averaging 6.5 points per game to just 0.8% ownership, he’s a perfect differential. The potential for defensive contributions and clean sheets makes him a strong armband contender.