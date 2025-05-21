Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Finals: Scout Squad

The regular season and play-off semi-finals have drawn to a close, which means it’s time for our Fantasy EFL Play-Offs final Scout Squad for 2024/25. Where has the time gone?

For the latest news on the finals, look here. The first of the three Wembley matches gets underway on Saturday with a Championship blockbuster:

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are huge prizes up for grabs with just three matches to go.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis (FPL Reactions), Sam and Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL play-off finals scout squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Three winning teams

LEWIS P SAM H FPL REACTIONS DANNY G GK Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Will Mannion Owen Goodman Owen Goodman Will Mannion Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Will Mannion Owen Goodman Owen Goodman Will Mannion DEF Lloyd Jones Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Macauley Gillesphey Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones Joe Lewis Ryan Johnson Joe Lewis Joe Lewis MID Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Harrison Burrows Taylor Allen Harrison Burrows Harrison Burrows Jobe Bellingham Jobe Bellingham Taylor Allen Enzo Le Fee FWD Matt Godden Charlie Kelman Matt Godden Matt Godden Josh Neufville Matt Godden Matt Stevens Charlie Kelman Charlie Kelman Matt Stevens Kieffer Moore Matt Stevens CLUB Sheffield United Sheffield United Sheffield United Sheffield United Charlton Athletic Charlton Athletic Charlton Athletic Charlton Athletic AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Clean sheets feel hardest to call in the finals, although we did see three shutouts last season. I’m most confident in Michael Cooper (G) and Owen Goodman (G), with Will Mannion (G) an option too.

Defenders

Lloyd Jones (D) and Macauley Gillesphey (D) have been outstanding as a pair and seem nailed in most teams. Elsewhere, Joe Lewis (D) bagged 27 points in the semi-finals and has three consecutive double-digit hauls.

Midfielders

In midfield, Gustavo Hamer (M) has scored in a previous final, showing he’s a big-game player. It’s similar for Jobe Bellingham (M) – nailed for minutes and an all-round scorer. I might even double-up on Sheffield United’s midfield and opt for in-form Harrison Burrows (M).

Forwards

Matt Godden (F) is the standout forward option for me alongside Charlie Kelman (F), Leyton Orient’s figurehead in attack. As a punt, Josh Neufville (F) looked electric last time out, and is guaranteed minutes.

Play-Off finals Scout Squad: Club picks

It’s not the time for differentials here – go big or go home. I’m backing Sheffield United, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon to secure their promotions.

SAM SAID…

Goalkeepers

Between the sticks, it’s hard to look anywhere other than the Blades’ number one, Michael Cooper (G), especially considering the performances that he’s already managed during the play-offs. Equally, Will Mannion (G) and Owen Goodman (G) seem like great ideas.

Defenders

The Addicks defensive duo of Lloyd Jones (D) and Macaulay Gillesphey (D) seems too strong to steer clear of. Alongside them, I’m opting for AFC Wimbledon’s Ryan Johnson (D), someone who has impressed throughout the campaign and proved valuable in the semi-finals.

Midfielders

In the middle is Gustavo Hamer (M), having already played a pivotal role in these play-offs. Alongside him, I like Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M) and Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham (M), a duo offering the potential of defensive and attacking bonuses.

Forwards

Leading the line, I have opted for Wimbledon forward Matt Stevens (F), plus Charlie Kelman (F) and Matt Godden (F). All three have netted during the play-off period, meaning they head into their finals brimming with confidence.

Play-Off finals Scout Squad: Club picks

There has never been a more crucial time to nail the club picks, which is why I’m choosing the safer options: Sheffield United, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Back-to-back clean sheets and a strong overall campaign make me think Charlton could keep a clean sheet, so Will Mannion (G) makes the cut. I also think that Michael Cooper (G) and Owen Goodman (G) can keep one.

Defenders

Picking between Lloyd Jones (D) and Macauley Gillesphey (D) could cause a headache. But with clean sheet and clearance potential this week, it may just be easier to select both Charlton defenders. I also really like Joe Lewis (D). While Ryan Johnson (D) has recently been disappointing, his Wimbledon teammate pips him.

Midfielders

Convincing midfield options are lacking, but Sheffield United appear to have two of them. Talisman Gustavo Hamer (M) is in great form and, although Harrison Burrows (M) has been playing left-back recently, he takes penalties and racked up a goal and three assists in his latest two.

I don’t mind Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M) either. As well as taking penalties, he offers interception potential due to his centre-back role.

Forwards

Leyton Orient are far from defensively sound, so targeting their backline via Charlton’s Matt Godden (F) could prove hugely beneficial. Matt Stevens (F) continues to be my favourite Wimbledon striker, despite being off the boil lately. Scorer in his most recent outing, it would be rude not to back fellow Welshman Kieffer Moore (F).

Play-Off finals Scout Squad: Club picks

Charlton are my first team pick. I can see their solid defence nicking it 1-0 and it’s the same for Wimbledon. In the Championship, Sheffield United have the quality to ease past Sunderland but, of course, anything can happen in a final. I still back the Blades, though.

DANNY SAID…

Goalkeepers

Owen Goodman (G) is very likely to be my keeper for the final round, having produced a man-of-the-match performance against Notts County. Like Goodman, Will Mannion (G) and Michael Cooper (G) kept two semi-final clean sheets.

Defenders

Lloyd Jones (D) is locked in for me and will almost certainly be my captain, following two big hauls. His partner, Macaulay Gillesphey (D), will be there too, forming a Charlton double-up. Meanwhile, Joe Lewis (D) has produced three consecutive double-digit hauls.

Midfielders

Gustavo Hamer (M) has the potential to haul in any game and showed that last time, grabbing a goal and two interceptions. I also like penalty-taker Harrison Burrows (M), who gets forward a lot from left-back. A nice punt could be opponent Enzo Le Fee (M), fresh from attacking returns in the semis.

Forwards

Up front, Matt Godden (F) scored the winner that sent Charlton through to the final, raising his confidence for facing a leaky Orient side.

We’ve seen all season that Charlie Kelman (F) scores goals and can easily do so again in this game. Matt Stevens (F) could be a nice differential – not many will go there, but I think he could surprise us with a goal or two.

Play-Off finals Scout Squad: Club picks

In fine form, Charlton are locked in. Sheffield United also know how to win big games, following an excellent Championship campaign. I also think Wimbledon will beat Walsall, based on their impressive semi-final showings.