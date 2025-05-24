Sunderland win Championship play-off final

Bedlam. Carnage. Words cannot explain what we’ve just witnessed. Sunderland are Premier League! The wait is over for the Black Cats, who return to the top-flight for the first time in eight years.

What a remarkable journey it’s been for them. From a 16th-place finish last season and the appointment of the relatively unknown coach Regis Le Bris, they’ve capped it all off with a dramatic last-minute play-off final winner.

IMMEDIATE REACTION

Gustavo Hamer (M) popped up with a moment of brilliance in the first-half for the Blades, slipping the ball through to Tyrese Campbell (F), who scored a deft dink over Anthony Patterson (G).

It looked like Chris Wilder’s side were home and dry when Harrison Burrows (M) scored before half-time, burying a long-range effort. However, VAR ruled out the goal, to the applause and relief of the Wearside faithful.

Undoubtedly, Hamer going off in the 60th-minute totally changed the game, who still bagged eight points for his efforts, making one interception (+2) and three key passes (+1). Le Bris’ substitutions paid dividends, as Patrick Roberts’ (M) neat footwork set Eliezer Mayenda (F) through, who fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The Black Cats, invigorated by the roaring East Stand, sensed victory. Tom Watson (F), soon departing to Brighton and Hove Albion, delivered a beautiful curling shot into the bottom corner. He was backed by 0% of managers – the differential makes the difference once again!

Commiserations to the Blades, who will remain in the Championship for the following season. As for Sunderland, FPL awaits.

FANTASY EFL SCORERS

Just 24% backed the Black Cats to win, and were rewarded with a seven-point haul.

Hamer is the highest-returner with eight points. Campbell, Mayenda, and Chris Mepham (D) all sit on seven, who made 12 clearances (+4) and two blocks (+1). Dan Ballard (D), the semi-final hero, made 13 clearances to secure six, while Hamza Choudhury (M) made two interceptions to bag six.

These scores, of course, are subject to change.

Here’s the remaining schedule, as the play-off drama continues across the bank holiday weekend:

How can you not love the play-offs?