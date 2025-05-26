Fantasy EFL: AFC Wimbledon waltz into League One

Just one goal made the difference at Wembley on Monday, when Fantasy EFL managers saw AFC Wimbledon win the League Two playoff final.

It means a return to League One for the Dons, away from England’s third tier since 2022.

IMMEDIATE REACTION

The first half looked to be drawing to a fairly lacklustre and frustrating finish, with both sides cancelling each other out. Wimbledon were brighter regarding ball and shot domination, as Marcus Browne (F) seemed to have had the best chance, seeing his effort saved by Tommy Simkin (G).

However, a moment of magic put Johnnie Jackson’s side in front. After a few ricochets, Myles Hippolyte (M) fired home (+6) from outside the box following a stoppage-time corner, sending the West London faithful delirious just before the half-time whistle.

In response, the Saddlers began the second half rapidly. A great Jamille Matt (F) effort had to be cleared off the line by Riley Harbottle (D). The game opened up further as the sky poured. Simkin was forced into another great save, clawing the ball away after Josh Neufville (F) was played through.

The six additional minutes came to no avail for the Saddlers, who left Wembley empty-handed. Commiserations to them.

FANTASY EFL SCORERS

Unsurprisingly, Myles Hippolyte (M), man of the match recipient, was the highest scorer, gifting 12 points to 0.1% of managers. He also made two interceptions (+4).