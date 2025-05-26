Fantasy EFL: Charlton Athletic are heading to the Championship

A moment of brilliance from a Fantasy EFL superstar helped Charlton Athletic overcome London rivals Leyton Orient on Sunday.

By winning 1-0 at Wembley, the Addicks get to return to the Championship for 2025/26. But the O’s can hold their heads high.

IMMEDIATE REACTION

While Saturday’s Championship clash brought 95th-minute drama, Sunday’s hero emerged from a familiar, high-scoring source: Macauley Gillesphey (D). Fantasy EFL’s top scorer netted his sixth goal of the season with a stunning free-kick (+7), leaving questions for Orient’s goalkeeper, Josh Keeley (G).

Nathan Jones’ side secured another resolute result, with their shining defence earning all the plaudits as they head to England’s second tier. With just five total attempts and 39% possession, it was clear that Jones set them up to showcase these defensive strengths.

The O’s accumulated 16 attempts, with several testing Addicks’ goalkeeper Will Mannion (G), including Jack Currie’s (D) shot that rattled the crossbar. A significant amount of added time, caused by a breakdown in official communication, effectively killed any momentum in their quest for a late equaliser, hoping for inspiration from Sunderland.

The first goal felt crucial even before kick-off, and it proved to be. While it’s tough for Richie Wellens’ team, they deserve immense praise. Their incredible turnaround from battling relegation in November to reaching a Wembley play-off final was truly magnificent.

FANTASY EFL SCORERS

Unsurprisingly, Gillesphey not only proved a hero in real life, but also in Fantasy. The number three smashed a 17-point haul for 68%, making 10 clearances (+3). His partner at the back, Lloyd Jones (D), secured his third double-digit haul in a row, bagging 12 points for 33%. Despite getting booked (-1), he made 13 clearances, two blocks and tackles.

The standout for the O’s was Omar Beckles (D), who made a huge 25 clearances and two tackles in just 82 minutes, a huge performance for the 2% owned centre-half. He secured eight points despite the loss.