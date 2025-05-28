27
FPL May 28

When will FPL launch for 2025/26?

27 Comments
It’s been a long summer, right? Three days in, it now feels acceptable to start speculating about the launch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for 2025/26.

Before hype causes coverage of the prestigious Club World Cup to escalate, it’s the thought on many FPL managers’ minds.

Using the timeline of past summers, we can estimate such a key upcoming date.

TRANSFER WINDOW

FPL notes: Why Robinson missed out + "committed" Cunha

Things are a little bit different this year. Determined to maximise the potential of their newly revamped Club World Cup, FIFA have set up a small transfer window beforehand – an exceptional registration period that can awkwardly wedge in some extra global superstars.

To prevent any unfair advantages for the 32 competitors, all clubs can make transfers between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June.

The summer window shouldn’t exceed 12 weeks, but starting on 1 June would mean ending on 24 August. Clubs prefer a slightly later deadline, so a small non-transfer gap is required.

Therefore, the window will reopen on Monday 16 June and close during Monday 1 September.

DO WE KNOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES?

Premier League 2024/25 fixtures released: FPL reaction 15

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Wednesday 18 June at 09:00 BST.

Once this happens, we’ll take a comprehensive look at the schedule and its opening fixture runs.

WHEN DOES THE 2025/26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON START?

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

The 2025/26 Premier League season is scheduled to get underway on Friday 15 August.

We’ll get international breaks in September, October, November and March, with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) between late December and mid-January.

Like last season, the FA Cup fifth round takes place on a weekend. These, plus the quarter-finals, will all be exclusive of Premier League fixtures. This means there’ll be fewer Blank and Double Gameweeks than pre-2024/25.

Consisting of 33 weekend and five midweek match rounds, everything culminates with Gameweek 38, contested on Sunday 24 May.

WHEN WILL FPL 2025/26 LAUNCH?

PREVIOUS SEASONS

The million-dollar question and one we’re all waiting for an answer to, as those at FPL Towers never advertise the date.

What usually happens is they’ll tease us with a slow social media release of key player prices to build anticipation. The site then runs an update and officially goes live.

Recent launches have looked like this:

SEASONLAUNCH DATEDAYS BEFORE GAMEWEEK 1
2024/2517 July30
2023/245 July37
2022/235 July31
2021/2223 June51
2020/21**15 August28
2019/2027 June43
2018/195 July36
2017/1812 July30
2016/1719 July25

** This 2020/21 season was different because of the Covid pandemic

Last season, it was slightly later than in previous years due to Euro 2024. The average of these eight – not including the exceptional 2020/21 circumstances – is 35 days before the opener.

Working backwards from the Friday night opener, that would make 2025/26’s equivalent be Friday 11 July.

However, this is two days before the Club World Cup final, so perhaps Monday 14 July is a better estimate.

Either way, hang in there!

  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    2021/22 is more of an anomaly than the Covid delayed 2020/21 season in the chart. Any idea why FPL opened two weeks earlier than the average of 34 days before the start of the new season that year?

  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Perhaps they should take a year off from the game? Let everybody catch their breath!

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    So apparently the reason Cunha wants to go to Utd is because he wants to win trophies! lol! Is he mentally ill? More chance of winning a trophy with Wolves mate!

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      hilarious isnt it but i guess it does show how man utd is still an attraction to certain players

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        This.

        They have more potential than Wolves ever will have. He joins them at a time when they truly need him and he can be a difference maker there.

        Plus, equally as importantly, they are probably offering him more money than anyone else will.

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      FA cup matters

    3. SM001
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      "Is he mentally ill?" I think he genuinely is.

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not really. See this piece from Thierry Henry

      United have competed in 5 finals in the last 5 years winning 2 trophies. Arsenal have been in none for comparison.

      https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cqj7wklgw7no

    5. MarkyMarkL
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Go and check how many trophies United have won in the last 10 years even though they’ve struggled. Now imagine the new recruitment team actually helps to make United good again. Cunha is a good start.

    6. Rains of Castamere
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      United are probably more likely to win the league before teams such as Newcastle, Chelsea, Villa etc.

      Huge club that could turnaround in the space of 18-24 months. They will eventually get it right.

  4. Funkyav
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Lets just hope they get rid of that awful assistant manager chip

    I trust mark to make the right calls and we should see some little improvements

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      I’d like to see a new chip every week, with little or no warning!

      1. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        What about the chip chip? Where you play a chip which gives you another random chip or no chip at all. You could spin the wheel to find out.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Which would give an unfair advantage to some and not others.

          This place is bad enough when, 10 minutes into a game, our chosen captain hasn’t hauled yet! Goodness knows what this site would be like if half of us played the mystery chip and it came up blank!!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            T’would be magnificent!

          2. Old Man
            • 13 Years
            47 mins ago

            Love it! Anyone would think that you are implying FPL managers, and particularly FFS posters, have no patience. 😀

        2. meerlight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Please don't encourage him

  5. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Wake me up when September ends.

    Maybe a bit earlier. But after this horrible season I'm glad to have to wait until the relaunch around mid of July.

    I still like the transfer gossip and when the first player prices are being revealed. But right now I'm just not ready yet.

    Everyone, have a nice summer, cheers!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Here comes the rain again.
      Falling from the stars.
      Drenched in my pain again.
      Becoming who we are.

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Good bit of business by Arsenal

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      They bought a centre forward?

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      His club might do another power point presentation and get him to change his mind again.

      Sounds like Arsenal have signed a flakey Muppet to me.

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    People say about teachers have extremely generous annual leave.

    But what about the senior writing staff on scout? They get well over 6 weeks paid leave over the summer. Alright for some, 'ey?

  8. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    'prestigious Club World Cup'

    What

  9. Greg F
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Man Utd losing to AAS :mrgreen:

  10. Rains of Castamere
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Does anyone know if there's an FPL data analysis tool that will take your mini-league ID number and provide data/stats on which team had the best individual gameweek rank across the season?

  11. RuudUnited89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I have drawn level with top spot in my mini league. However we never spoke about what happens if it reaches deadlock, as this has never ever happened before. Split winner?

