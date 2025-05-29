UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 17

The final of 2024/25’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) takes place on Saturday night and, as usual, we’ve got our Matchday 17 Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the Fantasy deadline.

Goalkeepers

UCL Fantasy managers have just one shot at a goalkeeping return this week. Picking the right option could largely depend on your game plan. As we’re stacking up on Paris Saint-Germain’s backline, Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) takes his place in the starting XI.

Of course, the only alternative is Yann Sommer (€5.5m). Those looking to back a full Inter defensive stack will likely play him instead.

Defenders

Historically, one of the best ways to gain rank in the final is by going all-in on a defence. After all, four of the previous five UCL finals have ended 1-0.

As PSG are the bookies’ favourites to win, it makes sense to include four names: Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m), Nuno Mendes (€6.1m), Willian Pacho (€5.0m) and Marquinhos (€5.6m).

If the French giants fail to keep a clean sheet, all four still offer alternative routes to points. Full-backs Hakimi and Mendes have repeatedly showcased their attacking talents, whilst Pacho and Marquinhos have ball recovery potential.

Because PSG only play with five defensive players, we also have to include an Inter option, and their standout is flying wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m). The Dutchman is being incredibly successful from an offensive perspective. In the two semi-finals against Barcelona, he contributed two goals and three assists.

Midfielders

Meanwhile, if we’re backing PSG to keep a clean sheet, it seems logical to pick their attackers rather than Inter’s. UCL Fantasy managers are allowed no more than eight players from each side, meaning there are three remaining slots for Luis Enrique’s men.

Two of those gaps are covered by the impressive Ousmane Dembele (€8.7m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.6m). Going without either player could be damaging to both rank and mini-league position.

Another route into PSG’s attack is penalty taker Vitinha (€7.3m). As well as delivering consecutive 13-pointers against Brest in the knockouts, he then scored six points against both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Time for some Inter midfielders. Anything can happen in a final and anyone can score, so choosing penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu (€7.0m) is logical. The Turkish international heads into this Munich meeting having secured an attacking return in four of his last five.

On our bench and unlikely to be used, Nicolo Barella (€7.0m) isn’t exactly prolific. But he can bring goals, assists, Player of the Match awards and ball recovery potential to the table. If you’re seeking a differential, look no further than Barella.

Forwards

The full PSG quota means we need three Inter forwards: Marcus Thuram (€7.6m), Lautaro Martinez (€9.4m) and Mehdi Taremi (€7.1m).

With only one starting striker in this formation, the pick of the bunch appears to be Thuram because Martinez has been suffering from a thigh injury. Even if the latter fully recovers, there is no telling how much game time he’ll see.

Captaincy

There is just one opportunity to get captaincy right this time and it needs a lot of thought. Those going big at the back to chase a clean sheet could give Achraf Hakimi the armband. The Moroccan has been fantastic offensively, producing 18 attacking returns across both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, offering several routes to points.

Alternatively, UCL managers hoping to back an Inter shut-out could opt for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman’s numerous goal contributions against Barcelona took him to 20 attacking returns.

Other captaincy candidates include Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, for those expecting plenty of goals.

UCL MATCHDAY 17 SCOUT PICKS