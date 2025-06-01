Fantasy EFL: Bookies’ odds on the Championship winners

The 2025/26 Championship line-up was finalised on Sunday, May 25, with Charlton Athletic securing the last spot in the second tier of English football. Their promotion came after winning the League One play-offs, following Sunderland’s earlier promotion to the Premier League. Here, we get a very early viewpoint on who will challenge for promotion according to the bookmakers, and the EFL Championship winners.

As Fantasy EFL managers know, the EFL is a relentless league. 39 Gameweeks, with 46 matches in total, running from Thursday to Wednesday, it’s a truly gruelling schedule. In the 2024/25 season alone, we saw both Championship promotion and relegation spots go down to the wire. Moreover, with 1,100+ transfer moves in the EFL last summer, expect many top talents to be snapped up before the opening day on August 8.

Let’s get a very early look at who will challenge for promotion, and the bookies’ early Championship winners. There is one notable omission below.

TO BE CHAMPIONS

WINNERS Ipswich Town 9/2 Southampton 11/2 Sheffield United 17/2 Birmingham City 9/1 Middlesbrough 9/1 Coventry 9/1

TITLE FAVOURITES

The Tractor Boys are the current favourites to win next year’s Championship title at 9/2. Following a brief affair in the Premier League, which saw them finish 19th with 22 points, winning just four matches, they couldn’t avoid the drop.

With Kieran McKenna still leading the team, many believe the Suffolk side has what it takes to bounce straight back. McKenna previously guided them to consecutive promotions, making them only the fifth club to achieve such a feat in 2024.

The impending £30 million transfer of Liam Delap to Chelsea is a significant blow. However, with rumours circulating about potential replacements and several experienced EFL players already in the squad, the team is currently favoured to make an immediate return to the top flight.

THE CHASING PACK

The Saints, with newly appointed manager Will Still at the helm, are currently 13/2 odds to win the Championship. They’re looking for a significant turnaround after a challenging Premier League season where they narrowly avoided matching Derby County’s record for the lowest points tally, finishing with 12. A notable 0-0 draw against Manchester City at home was a small highlight in their difficult campaign. The team faces potential changes, with Jan Bednarek (D), Paul Onauachu (F), and Aaron Ramsdale (G) linked with moves away. This could lead to a significant rejuvenation of the squad. Despite these potential departures, the focus will be on the 32-year-old Will Still, whose remarkable story and fresh approach could see the south coast outfit flourish.

Elsewhere, the Blades, after narrowly missing out on promotion in the play-offs, are 17/2 to win the title. They’ll be looking to emulate Leeds United, who bounced back from play-off disappointment to win the league the following year. However, there are still some uncertainties, with Michael Cooper (G), Gustavo Hamer (M) and Oliver Arblaster (M) among those whose futures at the club are unconfirmed. Strengthening both their defence and, more importantly, their attacking options will be crucial. These additions could be the key to their promotion hopes and a return to the Premier League.

THE 9/1 CLUB

The Blues, currently joint-third favourites at 9/1, are drawing significant attention from Fantasy Football managers. Under the leadership of Chris Davies, the team achieved a remarkable feat last year, setting a new EFL points record with 111 points on their way to winning the League One title. This impressive performance, regardless of any detractors, means they’re likely to be a popular choice for backing this season. With a positive atmosphere surrounding St. Andrew’s, they could emulate Ipswich’s recent success in climbing the divisions. Given Tom Wagner’s substantial investment of nearly £30 million in their League One campaign alone, big spending is expected.

A surprising outcome given their frequent backing, Middlesbrough’s 24/25 season ended in a disappointing 10th place finish with 64 points, four short of the play-offs. While Michael Carrick deserves credit for transforming Boro from a relegation-bound side in 2022 to a promotion-chasing outfit, including one play-off campaign and two prior near-misses, the recent campaign has cast a shadow over his future. Crucially, four defeats in the final six games derailed their hopes, raising significant questions about his ability to consistently navigate the Championship’s unforgiving schedule. Though Carrick has publicly committed to staying for 25/26, two consecutive seasons missing out on the play-offs could lead the Boro hierarchy to seriously reconsider their options, especially given the reported need for at least five new players to bolster the squad.

Finally, Frank Lampard’s arrival in November dramatically turned Coventry City’s season around. He took them from 17th to the play-off semi-finals, overseeing their best run since 1969/70 with eight wins in nine. A shortage of goals ultimately halted their progress. Jack Rudoni (M) was their key player, and his future at the club is uncertain. Despite this, the rapid improvement and a full summer transfer window have seen the Sky Blues’ odds for the upcoming season set at 9/1.

ANY OTHERS?

Leicester City could face a potential points deduction, and questions about Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s future loom, yet they’re still 11/1 to win the title. They dominated the Championship in 23/24 and have a strong squad. With Jamie Vardy’s time at the club concluded, a new era dawns. Their promotion aspirations, however, hinge on the severity of their impending points deduction, regardless of the managerial situation.

Wrexham, backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, made history with three consecutive promotions. While a fourth seems unlikely, consolidating in the Championship is probable. Despite this, they remain 14/1 to achieve the “impossible”. Their compelling narrative is set to attract top-tier talent, including former Premier League and EFL stars, to SToK Cae Ras.