How to play the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy game

Following on from FIFA’s Club World Cup offering, there’s another summer tournament Fantasy game now live: UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

Held in Switzerland between 2-27 July, Euro 2025 will see 16 nations participating. These are equally split into four groups, where the top two of each advance.

For those who have played World Cup or Euro Fantasy games before, this one will be very similar. In other words, it should be easy to pick up and play along.

In this article, we guide you through the rules.

HOW TO PLAY UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025 FANTASY: BASIC RULES

Similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the Euro 2025 Fantasy game is free to play but requires an account to save your created team.

The one key difference is that there is no budget for your squad of 15 players.

Throughout the tournament, each Fantasy squad must include two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

The ‘per team’ maximum limits depend on the stage of the tournament:

Group stage – 3 players per nation

3 players per nation Quarter-final – 5 players per nation

5 players per nation Semi-final – 6 players per nation

6 players per nation Final – 8 players per nation

Again, like FPL and other popular Fl games, you must bench four players (including one of your goalkeepers). The remaining XI can play in one of the following formations:

4-4-2

4-3-3

4-5-1

3-4-3

3-5-2

5-4-1

5-3-2

You can make unlimited changes to your squad right up until the first match of Euro 2025 kicks off. That’s at 17:00 BST on Wednesday 2 July.

CAPTAINS

As usual in Fantasy games, captains score double points.

If she doesn’t feature at all, there won’t be a vice captain to step in. Whether they don’t play or simply disappoint with their performance, you’re able to pick a captain from a later day of that Matchday.

To change your captain, just select the player and click the relevant button.

You would only get double points from the Matchday’s final captain, though.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Before the commencement of each Matchday, you can switch your substitutes and your starting XI to your heart’s content.

Once a Matchday is live, substitutions can still be made in two ways:

AUTOMATIC

Substitutes from your bench, in the order that you arrange them (while sticking to the available formations), can replace unused starting XI players.

This happens automatically at the end of a Matchday, but only if you have not made any manual changes throughout it. The Matchday team needs to be untouched for autosubs to occur.

MANUAL

If one of your substitutes is about to play, they can be moved into the XI before that day’s first kick-off. This can happen up to four times within a Matchday and is irreversible. Doing so means you’ll only get points from the new name.

Red-carded players can’t be substituted, but their captain’s armband can be moved to someone yet to play.

However, to reiterate, making manual captaincy or lineup changes during a live Matchday will prevent any autosubs from taking place. That’s unlucky, if someone on its final day is surprisingly not involved.

TRANSFERS

Each manager is given a set number of free transfers they can use, which varies based on the stage and Matchday of the tournament as below:

Before the tournament – Unlimited transfers

Unlimited transfers Before Matchday 2 – Three transfers

Three transfers Before Matchday 3 – Three transfers

Three transfers Before the Quarter-finals – Unlimited transfers

Unlimited transfers Before the Semi-finals – Five transfers

Five transfers Before the Final – Five transfers

Only during the group stage can managers roll over one unused transfer – but no more than one. It can’t be carried through to the other side of a Wildcard either.

Each additional purchase beyond the free allowance will cost four points.

Transfers are irreversible after being confirmed, and only apply from the next Matchday onward. They won’t make an impact on the current Matchday.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

When it comes to Fantasy points, the system is recognisable and familiar to FPL managers. But with a few differences.

An extra point is given for long-range goals and each time a player makes three ball recoveries. Instead of multiple people getting bonus points, a singular Player of the Match will receive three of them.

As for non-handball penalties, winning it gains a player two points but conceding a spot kick takes one away.

All Players

Action Points Appearance +1 Appearance exceeds 60 minutes +1 A goal from outside the box +1 Assist +3 Every three balls recovered +1 Player of the Match (decided by UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel) +3 Winning a non-handball penalty +2 Conceding a non-handball penalty -1 Missing a penalty -2 Yellow card -1 Red card -2 Own goal -2

Goalkeepers

Action Points Goal scored +6 Penalty save (excluding shootouts) +5 Clean sheet (having played 60+ minutes) +4 Every three saves +1 Every two goals conceded -1

Defenders

Action Points Goal scored +6 Clean sheet (having played 60+ minutes) +4 Every two goals conceded -1

Midfielders

Action Points Goal scored +5 Clean sheet (having played 60+ minutes) +1

Forwards

Action Points Goal scored +4

Points will be finalised by the end of each day, also applied during periods of extra time.

Those who win a non-handball penalty will gain two points, rather than an assist. Instead, assists are about intentional actions that either lead to a goal/own goal, or see their shot scored on the rebound.

Meanwhile, if a player leaves the pitch with a clean sheet and his teammates go on to concede, that individual will still be rewarded.

ARE THERE ANY CHIPS?

Just one Wildcard, allowing unlimited free transfers to take place before the next Matchday.

It can be used anytime apart from the build-up to Matchdays 1 or 4, as those are already periods of infinite transfers.

FIXTURES

Here are the fixtures for each Matchday during the group stage, with the times provided in UK time (BST):

MATCHDAY ONE

Wednesday 2 July, 17:00 – Iceland v Finland

Iceland v Finland Wednesday 2 July, 20:00 – Switzerland v Norway

Switzerland v Norway Thursday 3 July, 17:00 – Belgium v Italy

Belgium v Italy Thursday 3 July, 20:00 – Spain v Portugal

Spain v Portugal Friday 4 July, 17:00 – Denmark v Sweden

Denmark v Sweden Friday 4 July, 20:00 – Germany v Poland

Germany v Poland Saturday 5 July, 17:00 – Wales v Netherlands

Wales v Netherlands Saturday 5 July, 20:00 – France v England

MATCHDAY TWO

Sunday 6 July, 17:00 – Norway v Finland

Norway v Finland Sunday 6 July, 20:00 – Switzerland v Iceland

Switzerland v Iceland Monday 7 July, 17:00 – Spain v Belgium

Spain v Belgium Monday 7 July, 20:00 – Portugal v Italy

Portugal v Italy Tuesday 8 July, 17:00 – Germany v Denmark

Germany v Denmark Tuesday 8 July, 20:00 – Poland v Sweden

Poland v Sweden Wednesday 9 July, 17:00 – England v Netherlands

England v Netherlands Wednesday 9 July, 20:00 – France v Wales

Then, for the closing group games, matches briefly take place simultaneously:

MATCHDAY THREE

Thursday 10 July, 20:00 – Finland v Switzerland, Norway v Iceland

Finland v Switzerland, Norway v Iceland Friday 11 July, 20:00 – Italy v Spain, Portugal v Belgium

Italy v Spain, Portugal v Belgium Saturday 12 July, 20:00 – Sweden v Germany, Poland v Denmark

Sweden v Germany, Poland v Denmark Sunday 13 July, 20:00 – Netherlands v France, England v Wales



