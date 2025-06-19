5
Fantasy Club World Cup June 19

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: How many yellow cards result in a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO WAS BOOKED IN MATCHDAY 1?

Here are all the players who picked up a yellow card in Matchday 1:

Marwan AttiaAl Ahly
Abdoul TraoreAl Ain
Rúben NevesAl Hilal
Moteb Al HarbiAl Hilal
Mohammed Al QahtaniAl Hilal
Giuliano SimeoneAtlético Madrid
Reinildo MandavaAtlético Madrid
Robin Le NormandAtlético Madrid
KokeAtlético Madrid
Ángel CorreaAtlético Madrid
Vangelis PavlidisBenfica
Álvaro CarrerasBenfica
Carlos PalaciosBoca Juniors
Ayrton CostaBoca Juniors
Joaquín CorreaBotafogo
Alexander BarbozaBotafogo
Reece JamesChelsea
Marc CucurellaChelsea
Tosin AdarabioyoChelsea
Yan CoutoDortmund
Ramy BensebainiDortmund
Khalil GuenichiEspérance Tunis
Mohamed Ben AliEspérance Tunis
Youcef BelaïliEspérance Tunis
Mohamed Amine TougaiEspérance Tunis
Bruno HenriqueFlamengo
NonatoFluminense
MartinelliFluminense
Lautaro MartínezInter
Nicolò BarellaInter
Kristjan AsllaniInter
Luis SuárezInter Miami
Federico RedondoInter Miami
Sergio BusquetsInter Miami
Tomás AvilésInter Miami
Weston McKennieJuventus
Andrea CambiasoJuventus
Francisco ConceiçãoJuventus
Federico GattiJuventus
Sergi PalenciaLAFC
David MartínezLAFC
Jorge Agustín RodríguezMonterrey
Federico PereiraPachuca
Gustavo GómezPalmeiras
Felipe AndersonPalmeiras
Fabián Ruiz PeñaParis S-G
MarquinhosParis S-G
Nehuén PérezPorto
Martim FernandesPorto
Vinícius JúniorReal Madrid
Germán PezzellaRiver Plate
Enzo PérezRiver Plate
Giuliano GaloppoRiver Plate
Marcos AcuñaRiver Plate
Nouhou ToloSeattle Sounders
Jackson RagenSeattle Sounders
Teboho MokoenaSundowns
Darijan BojanićUlsan HD
Ryoma WatanabeUrawa Reds
Samuel GustafsonUrawa Reds
Cassius MailulaWydad

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 2?

Clément LengletAtlético Madrid
Ander HerreraBoca Juniors
Jorge FigalBoca Juniors
Andrea BelottiBenfica
Rico LewisManchester City
