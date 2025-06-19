Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.
This article explains why.
HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?
Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.
WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?
FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.
HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?
A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.
In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.
WHO WAS BOOKED IN MATCHDAY 1?
Here are all the players who picked up a yellow card in Matchday 1:
|Marwan Attia
|Al Ahly
|Abdoul Traore
|Al Ain
|Rúben Neves
|Al Hilal
|Moteb Al Harbi
|Al Hilal
|Mohammed Al Qahtani
|Al Hilal
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético Madrid
|Reinildo Mandava
|Atlético Madrid
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético Madrid
|Koke
|Atlético Madrid
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético Madrid
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|Benfica
|Álvaro Carreras
|Benfica
|Carlos Palacios
|Boca Juniors
|Ayrton Costa
|Boca Juniors
|Joaquín Correa
|Botafogo
|Alexander Barboza
|Botafogo
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|Yan Couto
|Dortmund
|Ramy Bensebaini
|Dortmund
|Khalil Guenichi
|Espérance Tunis
|Mohamed Ben Ali
|Espérance Tunis
|Youcef Belaïli
|Espérance Tunis
|Mohamed Amine Tougai
|Espérance Tunis
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|Nonato
|Fluminense
|Martinelli
|Fluminense
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter
|Kristjan Asllani
|Inter
|Luis Suárez
|Inter Miami
|Federico Redondo
|Inter Miami
|Sergio Busquets
|Inter Miami
|Tomás Avilés
|Inter Miami
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|Andrea Cambiaso
|Juventus
|Francisco Conceição
|Juventus
|Federico Gatti
|Juventus
|Sergi Palencia
|LAFC
|David Martínez
|LAFC
|Jorge Agustín Rodríguez
|Monterrey
|Federico Pereira
|Pachuca
|Gustavo Gómez
|Palmeiras
|Felipe Anderson
|Palmeiras
|Fabián Ruiz Peña
|Paris S-G
|Marquinhos
|Paris S-G
|Nehuén Pérez
|Porto
|Martim Fernandes
|Porto
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|Germán Pezzella
|River Plate
|Enzo Pérez
|River Plate
|Giuliano Galoppo
|River Plate
|Marcos Acuña
|River Plate
|Nouhou Tolo
|Seattle Sounders
|Jackson Ragen
|Seattle Sounders
|Teboho Mokoena
|Sundowns
|Darijan Bojanić
|Ulsan HD
|Ryoma Watanabe
|Urawa Reds
|Samuel Gustafson
|Urawa Reds
|Cassius Mailula
|Wydad
WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 2?
|Clément Lenglet
|Atlético Madrid
|Ander Herrera
|Boca Juniors
|Jorge Figal
|Boca Juniors
|Andrea Belotti
|Benfica
|Rico Lewis
|Manchester City
2 hours, 44 mins ago
