Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 2 guide

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO WAS BOOKED IN MATCHDAY 1?

Here are all the players who picked up a yellow card in Matchday 1:

Marwan Attia Al Ahly Abdoul Traore Al Ain Rúben Neves Al Hilal Moteb Al Harbi Al Hilal Mohammed Al Qahtani Al Hilal Giuliano Simeone Atlético Madrid Reinildo Mandava Atlético Madrid Robin Le Normand Atlético Madrid Koke Atlético Madrid Ángel Correa Atlético Madrid Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica Álvaro Carreras Benfica Carlos Palacios Boca Juniors Ayrton Costa Boca Juniors Joaquín Correa Botafogo Alexander Barboza Botafogo Reece James Chelsea Marc Cucurella Chelsea Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea Yan Couto Dortmund Ramy Bensebaini Dortmund Khalil Guenichi Espérance Tunis Mohamed Ben Ali Espérance Tunis Youcef Belaïli Espérance Tunis Mohamed Amine Tougai Espérance Tunis Bruno Henrique Flamengo Nonato Fluminense Martinelli Fluminense Lautaro Martínez Inter Nicolò Barella Inter Kristjan Asllani Inter Luis Suárez Inter Miami Federico Redondo Inter Miami Sergio Busquets Inter Miami Tomás Avilés Inter Miami Weston McKennie Juventus Andrea Cambiaso Juventus Francisco Conceição Juventus Federico Gatti Juventus Sergi Palencia LAFC David Martínez LAFC Jorge Agustín Rodríguez Monterrey Federico Pereira Pachuca Gustavo Gómez Palmeiras Felipe Anderson Palmeiras Fabián Ruiz Peña Paris S-G Marquinhos Paris S-G Nehuén Pérez Porto Martim Fernandes Porto Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Germán Pezzella River Plate Enzo Pérez River Plate Giuliano Galoppo River Plate Marcos Acuña River Plate Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders Jackson Ragen Seattle Sounders Teboho Mokoena Sundowns Darijan Bojanić Ulsan HD Ryoma Watanabe Urawa Reds Samuel Gustafson Urawa Reds Cassius Mailula Wydad

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 2?