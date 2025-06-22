FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 3 fixture ticker

We’ve updated our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 fixture ticker ahead of Matchday 3.

Or rather, our colleague FPL Reactions has over at our sister site, Fantasy Football Community. You can find plenty more great content on this summer’s tournament there.

This Matchday 3 ticker includes all 32 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.

The difficulty ratings are partly subjective (although also based on things like bookies’ odds), of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.

Remember that Fantasy managers get unlimited transfers before the round of 16, so everyone is looking at one-week-only punts in Matchday 3.

MATCHDAY 3 FIXTURES SORTED BY DIFFICULTY