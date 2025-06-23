Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.
This article explains why.
HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?
Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.
WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?
FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.
HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?
A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.
In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.
WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?
Here are all the players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:
|Hamdy Fathy
|Al Ahly
|Yahya AttiAllah
|Al Ahly
|Abdoul Karim Traoré
|Al Ain FC
|Facundo Zabala
|Al Ain FC
|Ramy Rabia
|Al Ain FC
|Mohammed Al Qahtani
|Al-Hilal
|Moteb Al-Harbi
|Al-Hilal
|Rúben Neves
|Al-Hilal
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético Madrid
|Conor Gallagher
|Atlético Madrid
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético Madrid
|Koke
|Atlético Madrid
|Reinildo Mandava
|Atlético Madrid
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético Madrid
|Rodrigo Paul
|Atlético Madrid
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|Adrian Bajrami
|Benfica
|Orkun Kökçü
|Benfica
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|Benfica
|Ayrton Costa
|Boca Juniors
|Carlos Palacios
|Boca Juniors
|Lautaro Di Lollo
|Boca Juniors
|Luis Advíncula
|Boca Juniors
|Alexander Barboza
|Botafogo
|Cuiabano
|Botafogo
|Gregore
|Botafogo
|Joaquín Correa
|Botafogo
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Dortmund
|Maximilian Beier
|Dortmund
|Ramy Bensebaini
|Dortmund
|Yan Couto
|Dortmund
|Khalil Guenichi
|Espérance Tunis
|Mohamed Amine Tougai
|Espérance Tunis
|Mohamed Ben Ali
|Espérance Tunis
|Yan Sasse
|Espérance Tunis
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|Erick Pulgar
|Flamengo
|Gerson
|Flamengo
|Gonzalo Plata
|Flamengo
|Keno
|Fluminense
|Martinelli
|Fluminense
|Nonato
|Fluminense
|Kristjan Asllani
|Inter
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter
|Federico Redondo
|Inter Miami
|Luis Suárez
|Inter Miami
|Sergio Busquets
|Inter Miami
|Tomás Avilés
|Inter Miami
|Andrea Cambiaso
|Juventus
|Federico Gatti
|Juventus
|Francisco Conceição
|Juventus
|Khéphren Thuram
|Juventus
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|David Martínez
|LAFC
|Sergi Palencia
|LAFC
|Timmy Tillman
|LAFC
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Manchester City
|Alfonso Alvarado
|Monterrey
|Érick Aguirre
|Monterrey
|Fidel Ambríz
|Monterrey
|Stefan Medina
|Monterrey
|Agustín Palavecino
|Pachuca
|Federico Pereira
|Pachuca
|Agustín Giay
|Palmeiras
|Felipe Anderson
|Palmeiras
|Gustavo Gómez
|Palmeiras
|Joaquín Piquerez
|Palmeiras
|Raphael Veiga
|Palmeiras
|Richard Ríos
|Palmeiras
|Fabián Ruiz Peña
|PSG
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|Martim Fernandes
|Porto
|Nehuén Pérez
|Porto
|Sota Kitano
|RB Salzburg
|Soumaïla Diabaté
|RB Salzburg
|ViniciJúnior
|Real Madrid
|Germán Pezzella
|River Plate
|Marcos Acuña
|River Plate
|Maximiliano Meza
|River Plate
|Jackson Ragen
|Seattle Sounders
|Nouhou Tolo
|Seattle Sounders
|Paul Rothrock
|Seattle Sounders
|Marcelo Allende
|Sundowns
|Tashreeq Matthews
|Sundowns
|Teboho Mokoena
|Sundowns
|Darijan Bojanić
|Ulsan HD
|RyoWatanabe
|Urawa Reds
|Samuel Gustafson
|Urawa Reds
|Shusaku Nishikawa
|Urawa Reds
|Takahiro Sekine
|Urawa Reds
|Thiago Santana
|Urawa Reds
|Bart Meijers
|Wydad AC
|CassiMailula
|Wydad AC
|Guilherme Oliveira
|Wydad AC
WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?
RED CARDS
|Andrea Belotti
|Benfica
|Jorge Figal
|Boca Juniors
|Ander Herrera
|Boca Juniors
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|Raúl Asencio
|Real Madrid
|Kevin Castaño
|River Plate
TWO BOOKINGS
|Marwan Attia
|Al Ahly
|Álvaro Carreras
|Benfica
|Youcef Belaïli
|Espérance Tunis
|Jorge Agustín Rodríguez
|Monterrey
|Giuliano Galoppo
|River Plate
|Enzo Pérez
|River Plate
1 hour, 7 mins ago
Chelsea players will be miss the last third match to avoid one yellow?