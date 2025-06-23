Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all the players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Hamdy Fathy Al Ahly Yahya AttiAllah Al Ahly Abdoul Karim Traoré Al Ain FC Facundo Zabala Al Ain FC Ramy Rabia Al Ain FC Mohammed Al Qahtani Al-Hilal Moteb Al-Harbi Al-Hilal Rúben Neves Al-Hilal Ángel Correa Atlético Madrid Conor Gallagher Atlético Madrid Giuliano Simeone Atlético Madrid Koke Atlético Madrid Reinildo Mandava Atlético Madrid Robin Le Normand Atlético Madrid Rodrigo Paul Atlético Madrid Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Adrian Bajrami Benfica Orkun Kökçü Benfica Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica Ayrton Costa Boca Juniors Carlos Palacios Boca Juniors Lautaro Di Lollo Boca Juniors Luis Advíncula Boca Juniors Alexander Barboza Botafogo Cuiabano Botafogo Gregore Botafogo Joaquín Correa Botafogo Liam Delap Chelsea Marc Cucurella Chelsea Moisés Caicedo Chelsea Pedro Neto Chelsea Reece James Chelsea Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea Carney Chukwuemeka Dortmund Maximilian Beier Dortmund Ramy Bensebaini Dortmund Yan Couto Dortmund Khalil Guenichi Espérance Tunis Mohamed Amine Tougai Espérance Tunis Mohamed Ben Ali Espérance Tunis Yan Sasse Espérance Tunis Bruno Henrique Flamengo Erick Pulgar Flamengo Gerson Flamengo Gonzalo Plata Flamengo Keno Fluminense Martinelli Fluminense Nonato Fluminense Kristjan Asllani Inter Lautaro Martínez Inter Nicolò Barella Inter Federico Redondo Inter Miami Luis Suárez Inter Miami Sergio Busquets Inter Miami Tomás Avilés Inter Miami Andrea Cambiaso Juventus Federico Gatti Juventus Francisco Conceição Juventus Khéphren Thuram Juventus Weston McKennie Juventus David Martínez LAFC Sergi Palencia LAFC Timmy Tillman LAFC Abdukodir Khusanov Manchester City Alfonso Alvarado Monterrey Érick Aguirre Monterrey Fidel Ambríz Monterrey Stefan Medina Monterrey Agustín Palavecino Pachuca Federico Pereira Pachuca Agustín Giay Palmeiras Felipe Anderson Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez Palmeiras Joaquín Piquerez Palmeiras Raphael Veiga Palmeiras Richard Ríos Palmeiras Fabián Ruiz Peña PSG Marquinhos PSG Martim Fernandes Porto Nehuén Pérez Porto Sota Kitano RB Salzburg Soumaïla Diabaté RB Salzburg ViniciJúnior Real Madrid Germán Pezzella River Plate Marcos Acuña River Plate Maximiliano Meza River Plate Jackson Ragen Seattle Sounders Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock Seattle Sounders Marcelo Allende Sundowns Tashreeq Matthews Sundowns Teboho Mokoena Sundowns Darijan Bojanić Ulsan HD RyoWatanabe Urawa Reds Samuel Gustafson Urawa Reds Shusaku Nishikawa Urawa Reds Takahiro Sekine Urawa Reds Thiago Santana Urawa Reds Bart Meijers Wydad AC CassiMailula Wydad AC Guilherme Oliveira Wydad AC

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?

RED CARDS

Andrea Belotti Benfica Jorge Figal Boca Juniors Ander Herrera Boca Juniors Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Raúl Asencio Real Madrid Kevin Castaño River Plate

TWO BOOKINGS