1
Fantasy Club World Cup June 23

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

1 Comments
Share

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all the players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Hamdy FathyAl Ahly
Yahya AttiAllahAl Ahly
Abdoul Karim TraoréAl Ain FC
Facundo ZabalaAl Ain FC
Ramy RabiaAl Ain FC
Mohammed Al QahtaniAl-Hilal
Moteb Al-HarbiAl-Hilal
Rúben NevesAl-Hilal
Ángel CorreaAtlético Madrid
Conor GallagherAtlético Madrid
Giuliano SimeoneAtlético Madrid
KokeAtlético Madrid
Reinildo MandavaAtlético Madrid
Robin Le NormandAtlético Madrid
Rodrigo PaulAtlético Madrid
Leon GoretzkaBayern Munich
Adrian BajramiBenfica
Orkun KökçüBenfica
Vangelis PavlidisBenfica
Ayrton CostaBoca Juniors
Carlos PalaciosBoca Juniors
Lautaro Di LolloBoca Juniors
Luis AdvínculaBoca Juniors
Alexander BarbozaBotafogo
CuiabanoBotafogo
GregoreBotafogo
Joaquín CorreaBotafogo
Liam DelapChelsea
Marc CucurellaChelsea
Moisés CaicedoChelsea
Pedro NetoChelsea
Reece JamesChelsea
Tosin AdarabioyoChelsea
Carney ChukwuemekaDortmund
Maximilian BeierDortmund
Ramy BensebainiDortmund
Yan CoutoDortmund
Khalil GuenichiEspérance Tunis
Mohamed Amine TougaiEspérance Tunis
Mohamed Ben AliEspérance Tunis
Yan SasseEspérance Tunis
Bruno HenriqueFlamengo
Erick PulgarFlamengo
GersonFlamengo
Gonzalo PlataFlamengo
KenoFluminense
MartinelliFluminense
NonatoFluminense
Kristjan AsllaniInter
Lautaro MartínezInter
Nicolò BarellaInter
Federico RedondoInter Miami
Luis SuárezInter Miami
Sergio BusquetsInter Miami
Tomás AvilésInter Miami
Andrea CambiasoJuventus
Federico GattiJuventus
Francisco ConceiçãoJuventus
Khéphren ThuramJuventus
Weston McKennieJuventus
David MartínezLAFC
Sergi PalenciaLAFC
Timmy TillmanLAFC
Abdukodir KhusanovManchester City
Alfonso AlvaradoMonterrey
Érick AguirreMonterrey
Fidel AmbrízMonterrey
Stefan MedinaMonterrey
Agustín PalavecinoPachuca
Federico PereiraPachuca
Agustín GiayPalmeiras
Felipe AndersonPalmeiras
Gustavo GómezPalmeiras
Joaquín PiquerezPalmeiras
Raphael VeigaPalmeiras
Richard RíosPalmeiras
Fabián Ruiz PeñaPSG
MarquinhosPSG
Martim FernandesPorto
Nehuén PérezPorto
Sota KitanoRB Salzburg
Soumaïla DiabatéRB Salzburg
ViniciJúniorReal Madrid
Germán PezzellaRiver Plate
Marcos AcuñaRiver Plate
Maximiliano MezaRiver Plate
Jackson RagenSeattle Sounders
Nouhou ToloSeattle Sounders
Paul RothrockSeattle Sounders
Marcelo AllendeSundowns
Tashreeq MatthewsSundowns
Teboho MokoenaSundowns
Darijan BojanićUlsan HD
RyoWatanabeUrawa Reds
Samuel GustafsonUrawa Reds
Shusaku NishikawaUrawa Reds
Takahiro SekineUrawa Reds
Thiago SantanaUrawa Reds
Bart MeijersWydad AC
CassiMailulaWydad AC
Guilherme OliveiraWydad AC

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?

RED CARDS
Andrea BelottiBenfica
Jorge FigalBoca Juniors
Ander HerreraBoca Juniors
Nicolas JacksonChelsea
Raúl AsencioReal Madrid
Kevin CastañoRiver Plate
TWO BOOKINGS
Marwan AttiaAl Ahly
Álvaro CarrerasBenfica
Youcef BelaïliEspérance Tunis
Jorge Agustín RodríguezMonterrey
Giuliano GaloppoRiver Plate
Enzo PérezRiver Plate
1 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tosa86
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Chelsea players will be miss the last third match to avoid one yellow?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.