0
Fantasy Club World Cup June 27

Club World Cup Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

0 Comments
Share

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to dodge a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all 70 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Mohammed Al QahtaniAl-Hilal
Rúben NevesAl-Hilal
Renan LodiAl-Hilal
Kalidou KoulibalyAl-Hilal
Moteb Al-HarbiAl-Hilal
Leon GoretzkaBayern Munich
Renato SanchesBenfica
Vangelis PavlidisBenfica
Nicolás OtamendiBenfica
Orkun KökçüBenfica
Tiago GouveiaBenfica
Adrian BajramiBenfica
CuiabanoBotafogo
Joaquín CorreaBotafogo
Alexander BarbozaBotafogo
Pedro NetoChelsea
Reece JamesChelsea
Liam DelapChelsea
Marc CucurellaChelsea
Moisés CaicedoChelsea
Tosin AdarabioyoChelsea
Felix NmechaDortmund
Yan CoutoDortmund
Carney ChukwuemekaDortmund
Ramy BensebainiDortmund
Jobe BellinghamDortmund
Maximilian BeierDortmund
Erick PulgarFlamengo
Gonzalo PlataFlamengo
Bruno HenriqueFlamengo
GersonFlamengo
RenêFluminense
NonatoFluminense
MartinelliFluminense
KenoFluminense
Facundo BernalFluminense
Jhon AriasFluminense
Lautaro MartínezInter Milan
Sebastiano EspositoInter Milan
Denzel DumfriesInter Milan
Alessandro BastoniInter Milan
Nicolò BarellaInter Milan
Carlos AugustoInter Milan
Kristjan AsllaniInter Milan
Luis SuárezInter Miami
Federico RedondoInter Miami
Lionel MessiInter Miami
Sergio BusquetsInter Miami
Tomás AvilésInter Miami
Khéphren ThuramJuventus
Weston McKennieJuventus
Pierre KaluluJuventus
Federico GattiJuventus
Francisco ConceiçãoJuventus
Andrea CambiasoJuventus
Abdukodir KhusanovManchester City
Stefan MedinaMonterrey
Fidel AmbrízMonterrey
Alfonso AlvaradoMonterrey
Érick AguirreMonterrey
Raphael VeigaPalmeiras
Richard RíosPalmeiras
Joaquín PiquerezPalmeiras
Gustavo GómezPalmeiras
Agustín GiayPalmeiras
Felipe AndersonPalmeiras
Fabián Ruiz PeñaParis Saint-Germain
João NevesParis Saint-Germain
MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain
Vinicius JúniorReal Madrid

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?

RED CARDS
Nicolas JacksonChelsea
Rico LewisManchester City
TWO BOOKINGS
GregoreBotafogo
0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.