Club World Cup Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.
This article explains why.
HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?
Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.
WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?
FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to dodge a ban.
HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?
A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.
In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.
WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?
Here are all 70 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:
|Mohammed Al Qahtani
|Al-Hilal
|Rúben Neves
|Al-Hilal
|Renan Lodi
|Al-Hilal
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Al-Hilal
|Moteb Al-Harbi
|Al-Hilal
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|Renato Sanches
|Benfica
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|Benfica
|Nicolás Otamendi
|Benfica
|Orkun Kökçü
|Benfica
|Tiago Gouveia
|Benfica
|Adrian Bajrami
|Benfica
|Cuiabano
|Botafogo
|Joaquín Correa
|Botafogo
|Alexander Barboza
|Botafogo
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|Felix Nmecha
|Dortmund
|Yan Couto
|Dortmund
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Dortmund
|Ramy Bensebaini
|Dortmund
|Jobe Bellingham
|Dortmund
|Maximilian Beier
|Dortmund
|Erick Pulgar
|Flamengo
|Gonzalo Plata
|Flamengo
|Bruno Henrique
|Flamengo
|Gerson
|Flamengo
|Renê
|Fluminense
|Nonato
|Fluminense
|Martinelli
|Fluminense
|Keno
|Fluminense
|Facundo Bernal
|Fluminense
|Jhon Arias
|Fluminense
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter Milan
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Inter Milan
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter Milan
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter Milan
|Carlos Augusto
|Inter Milan
|Kristjan Asllani
|Inter Milan
|Luis Suárez
|Inter Miami
|Federico Redondo
|Inter Miami
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|Sergio Busquets
|Inter Miami
|Tomás Avilés
|Inter Miami
|Khéphren Thuram
|Juventus
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|Pierre Kalulu
|Juventus
|Federico Gatti
|Juventus
|Francisco Conceição
|Juventus
|Andrea Cambiaso
|Juventus
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Manchester City
|Stefan Medina
|Monterrey
|Fidel Ambríz
|Monterrey
|Alfonso Alvarado
|Monterrey
|Érick Aguirre
|Monterrey
|Raphael Veiga
|Palmeiras
|Richard Ríos
|Palmeiras
|Joaquín Piquerez
|Palmeiras
|Gustavo Gómez
|Palmeiras
|Agustín Giay
|Palmeiras
|Felipe Anderson
|Palmeiras
|Fabián Ruiz Peña
|Paris Saint-Germain
|João Neves
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Vinicius Júnior
|Real Madrid
WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?
RED CARDS
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|Rico Lewis
|Manchester City
TWO BOOKINGS
|Gregore
|Botafogo