Club World Cup Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as the tournament progresses.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to dodge a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all 70 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Mohammed Al Qahtani Al-Hilal Rúben Neves Al-Hilal Renan Lodi Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal Moteb Al-Harbi Al-Hilal Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Renato Sanches Benfica Vangelis Pavlidis Benfica Nicolás Otamendi Benfica Orkun Kökçü Benfica Tiago Gouveia Benfica Adrian Bajrami Benfica Cuiabano Botafogo Joaquín Correa Botafogo Alexander Barboza Botafogo Pedro Neto Chelsea Reece James Chelsea Liam Delap Chelsea Marc Cucurella Chelsea Moisés Caicedo Chelsea Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea Felix Nmecha Dortmund Yan Couto Dortmund Carney Chukwuemeka Dortmund Ramy Bensebaini Dortmund Jobe Bellingham Dortmund Maximilian Beier Dortmund Erick Pulgar Flamengo Gonzalo Plata Flamengo Bruno Henrique Flamengo Gerson Flamengo Renê Fluminense Nonato Fluminense Martinelli Fluminense Keno Fluminense Facundo Bernal Fluminense Jhon Arias Fluminense Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Sebastiano Esposito Inter Milan Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Nicolò Barella Inter Milan Carlos Augusto Inter Milan Kristjan Asllani Inter Milan Luis Suárez Inter Miami Federico Redondo Inter Miami Lionel Messi Inter Miami Sergio Busquets Inter Miami Tomás Avilés Inter Miami Khéphren Thuram Juventus Weston McKennie Juventus Pierre Kalulu Juventus Federico Gatti Juventus Francisco Conceição Juventus Andrea Cambiaso Juventus Abdukodir Khusanov Manchester City Stefan Medina Monterrey Fidel Ambríz Monterrey Alfonso Alvarado Monterrey Érick Aguirre Monterrey Raphael Veiga Palmeiras Richard Ríos Palmeiras Joaquín Piquerez Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez Palmeiras Agustín Giay Palmeiras Felipe Anderson Palmeiras Fabián Ruiz Peña Paris Saint-Germain João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Vinicius Júnior Real Madrid

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 3?

RED CARDS

Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Rico Lewis Manchester City

TWO BOOKINGS