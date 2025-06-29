Fantasy EFL 2025/26: 72 of the best and funniest team names

The annual challenge of naming your Fantasy team is nearly here again! While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) often gets all the attention, it’s once again the English Football League’s (EFL) turn to shine.
This season, with the upcoming launch of Fantasy EFL, we need another. And unlike FPL where most take inspiration from the 20 clubs, we get 72 to consider!
Additionally, unlike in FPL, where you have a precious 20-character limit for your team name, the EFL gave us 40 characters of fun last season.
If you’re finding it tough to conjure up a name for your Fantasy squad, we’ve got you covered! Here are 72 team names—one for each English Football League (EFL) club—inspired by players and teams from across the EFL.
We’ve also included a few bonuses at the bottom for generic names that never go amiss.
CHAMPIONSHIP
- Sargent Major
- Charlton Unathletic
- Sky Blue thinking
- Owl’s Well That Ends Well
- Helik-opters
- Chair-ish the Moment
- Stoke and Dagger
- Hey, Wout’s Wrong With You
- Watmore You Waiting For?
- Forss of Nature
- Morell of the Story
- Funny Rathbone
- Batth’s Suds of Glory
- Dunne and Dusted
- Battle Scarr
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Simply Godden
- Keep on Rohl-ing
- Dickie Bow Tie
- Will Still Believe
- Knight in [Bristol] Armour
- Morsy Code
- Hamer Time
- Bannan-a Split
LEAGUE ONE
- Mumba Number 5
- Crawley Along Nicely
- Orient Express
- Posh & Becks
- Royal Flush
- Imps-ossibly Good
- Pirelli Pit Stop
- Hatters Gonna Hat
- Wing-ing It
- Happy Halliday’s
- Cleverley Named
- Sonny Days Are Coming
- Krul World
- Only Krul’s and Horses
- Tickle Me Fancy, Sam!
- Genie In A Harbottle
- A Street-car Named Desire
- Harness-ing The Power
- Mullin it Over
- A Lapslie in Judgement
- You Can Still Quit-irna
- The Flint-stones
LEAGUE TWO
- Guns and Rose(s)
- Here, There and Elewere
- Cod save the King
- Warne-ing Signs
- Don’t Be A Whalley
- No Payne No Gain
- Tongue in Cheek
- Demetriou Mean Business?
- Earth, Wind and Maguire
- No Ifs or Garbutts
- What A Load Of Mullarkey
- Gotts To Be Joking
- Appleton’s Orchard of Goals
- The Mooney Shot
- U’s Got No Chance
- Earing the Cheers
- The Virtue-ous Cycle of Wins
- A Bakare’s Dozen
- Serving Up Jellis-y
- A Howling Gale
- Merrie-Go-Round
- Marquis’s Royal Ruckus
- Where’s the Lavery?
- Loch Ness Monster
FUNNY GENERIC NAMES
- Inter Row Z
- Borussia Teeth
- Murder On Zidane’s Floor
- Obi Wan Iwobi
- Neville Wears Prada