Fantasy EFL 2025/26: 72 of the best and funniest team names

The annual challenge of naming your Fantasy team is nearly here again! While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) often gets all the attention, it’s once again the English Football League’s (EFL) turn to shine.

This season, with the upcoming launch of Fantasy EFL, we need another. And unlike FPL where most take inspiration from the 20 clubs, we get 72 to consider!

Additionally, unlike in FPL, where you have a precious 20-character limit for your team name, the EFL gave us 40 characters of fun last season.

If you’re finding it tough to conjure up a name for your Fantasy squad, we’ve got you covered! Here are 72 team names—one for each English Football League (EFL) club—inspired by players and teams from across the EFL.

We’ve also included a few bonuses at the bottom for generic names that never go amiss.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sargent Major

Charlton Unathletic

Sky Blue thinking

Owl’s Well That Ends Well

Helik-opters

Chair-ish the Moment

Stoke and Dagger

Hey, Wout’s Wrong With You

Watmore You Waiting For?

Forss of Nature

Morell of the Story

Funny Rathbone

Batth’s Suds of Glory

Dunne and Dusted

Battle Scarr

Don’t Worry Darling

Simply Godden

Keep on Rohl-ing

Dickie Bow Tie

Will Still Believe

Knight in [Bristol] Armour

Morsy Code

Hamer Time

Bannan-a Split

LEAGUE ONE

Mumba Number 5

Crawley Along Nicely

Orient Express

Posh & Becks

Royal Flush

Imps-ossibly Good

Pirelli Pit Stop

Hatters Gonna Hat

Wing-ing It

Happy Halliday’s

Cleverley Named

Sonny Days Are Coming

Krul World

Only Krul’s and Horses

Tickle Me Fancy, Sam!

Genie In A Harbottle

A Street-car Named Desire

Harness-ing The Power

Mullin it Over

A Lapslie in Judgement

You Can Still Quit-irna

The Flint-stones

LEAGUE TWO

Guns and Rose(s)

Here, There and Elewere

Cod save the King

Warne-ing Signs

Don’t Be A Whalley

No Payne No Gain

Tongue in Cheek

Demetriou Mean Business?

Earth, Wind and Maguire

No Ifs or Garbutts

What A Load Of Mullarkey

Gotts To Be Joking

Appleton’s Orchard of Goals

The Mooney Shot

U’s Got No Chance

Earing the Cheers

The Virtue-ous Cycle of Wins

A Bakare’s Dozen

Serving Up Jellis-y

A Howling Gale

Merrie-Go-Round

Marquis’s Royal Ruckus

Where’s the Lavery?

Loch Ness Monster

FUNNY GENERIC NAMES