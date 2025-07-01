Fantasy Football Scout partners with Fantasy EFL… again!

Club football is back soon, and it is time to get excited for the 2025/26 season. You know what that means – Fantasy EFL is returning.

With this in mind, we are excited to announce our partnership for the second year with the English Football League (EFL) and their Fantasy game – Fantasy EFL – ahead of the season kicking off on August 1.

ABOUT FANTASY EFL

The second season of Fantasy EFL is quite different from Fantasy Premier League (FPL), asking you to pick just seven players each Gameweek from across all 72 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two.

You are then able to keep switching selections right up until the kick-off of a relevant fixture.

You’ll also get a chance to pick two clubs each week that you think will win. Ideally, these victorious teams will be playing away AND score two goals or more for bonus points. Although, we know that didn’t necessarily prove successful last season – more on that soon.

FANTASY EFL CONTENT TO COME

For those that are unfamiliar with FEFL, the game’s rules are different to what you’re used to with FPL. That’s why we’re providing you with consistent content to help familiarise yourself with the game before we start talking strategy.

You’ll probably notice some familiar content on the official EFL site too. Although we’re not running the game, we are teaming up with the EFL for the entirety of the season to provide insightful Fantasy perspectives each week. From captaincy candidates to hidden gem, we strive to help you secure silverware [and overall prizes!] in your mini-leagues.

We also want to assure readers that this will not impact our FPL or indeed UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy coverage. In fact, we’ve grown our team to provide even more fabulous Fantasy articles, video, data and more for our community members and occasional visitors plus even more to come for our Premium Members (stay tuned…).

We have already started producing content both here on the website and on the EFL website, so check that out and stay tuned for more because there will be plenty coming your way!