36
News July 3

Diogo Jota, 1996-2025

36 Comments
Share

It’s been confirmed this morning that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of just 28.

The Portuguese international died alongside his brother, fellow professional footballer Andre Silva, in a car crash early on Thursday morning in Spain.

Jota’s passing comes less than two weeks after he married his long-term partner, with whom he shares three young children.

The Portuguese Football Federation and Liverpool are among those who have confirmed the news, following widespread media reports earlier in the day.

Our thoughts are with Jota and Silva’s loved ones, as well as all at Liverpool, the Portuguese national team and beyond, after this horrendous news.

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ovidiu Lucian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Devastating news, absolutly speachless...

    Open Controls
  2. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Heartbreaking! Have been out of the loop, not the news I expected to see. Bless his family, how tragic

    Open Controls
  3. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    My God. So tragic. RIP legend

    Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sad news.
    It’s only a short journey for all of us, be grateful and try to enjoy every day.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Indeed. At AA we say 24 hours at a time. Just get through a day at a time. Man, I'm saying this with a tear in my eye.

      Open Controls
  5. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Wow. Life is short

    Open Controls
  6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    RIP

    Open Controls
  7. Barbarians
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    devastating news. RIP.
    condolences to the family.

    Open Controls
  8. Kvnforthewin
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Damn.

    Open Controls
  9. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Just gone half five in the morning here in Toronto, and waking up to this terrible news. A great footballer gone way too soon. And his younger brother alongside him. RIP Diogo and André. So very sad for their family.

    Open Controls
  10. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    “The Guardia Civil has told BBC Sport that Jota and his brother died at about 00:30 local time on Thursday.

    They said that their car, a Lamborghini, left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle and then caught fire.”

    Open Controls
  11. Captain Mal
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm at a loss for words.
      Rest in peace...

      Open Controls
    • FPLMarc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Still stunned tbh, not even sure what fluid words can be typed.

      RIP to Diogo and Andre, this is incredibly tragic news.

      Open Controls
    • brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Tragic RIP

      Open Controls
    • Fire Chief Moe
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I first heard about Diogo Jota on this very website, in the pre season when he had helped Wolves get promotion to the premier league, people on here were saying he was a good player to keep an eye on for our FPL teams in the season ahead, he ended up becoming one of it not my favourite players for my club Liverpool, he brought me so much joy, YNWA Diogo.

      Open Controls
    • lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Shocking news, RIP Jota

      Open Controls
    • The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      RIP Jota and his brother André Silva.

      Must be heart breaking for their parents to lose two children in one accident.

      Very sad news.

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      As if it wasnt bad enough that we have content creators killing the game. Now FPL are introducing this AI tool.

      Imagine if everyone just used this to make their decisions for them from GW1. Every single team would always be on the same points.

      We already have content creators removing the necessity for people to think for themselves and now this as well! FPL has gradually turned into a totally pointless non enjoyable game.

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Have only had this mentioned to me earlier this morning and know nothing about it tbh, but is it not essentially the same as basing your team on algorithms as a lot of people already seem to?

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I don’t think it’s available until later in the season. Besides, it’s not compulsory to use it - just play your own game.

        Open Controls
      3. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        FPL is going to become even more of an EO game.

        Really hope they introduce a bonus to picking low owned players to combat this

        Open Controls
    • The Plutocrat
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Life is so, so fragile. R.I.P Diogo Jota. Forever to be a Red.

      Open Controls
    • Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      So sorry to hear this news. RIP Diogo Jota.

      Open Controls
    • mr messi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      So tragic.

      Open Controls
    • Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      RIP Diogo

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        ..and Andre

        Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      This one hurts. Shows how fragile life is. I love you Diogo Jotaaaaaaaa. Truly an incredible footballer & a deserved champion. One of my favorite FPL picks due to his explosiveness.

      Keep flying high Diogo.

      Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      YNWA

      Open Controls
    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      According to Jota's social media accounts, he got married to his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, just 10 days ago. The couple had three children together.

      Sadness

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        35 mins ago

        That’s probably the greatest tragedy in all this. Three young kids and a wife now left without a father and a husband.

        In a flash their lives have been completely devastated.

        Condolences to them all.

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        just now

        His last instagram post was the greatest day of his life, look how happy he was?

        Open Controls
    • Kemlyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Beyond Sad. RIP YNWA

      Open Controls
    • cam
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      Eternal light shine upon him and his brother may they rest in peace.
      Devastated at the news, condolences to his wife, children and his parent
      YNWA

      Open Controls
    • Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Still can’t believe this is real. Absolutely devastated. They both had so much life to live and Jota leaving behind a wife and 3 kids is just beyond sad. RIP

      Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bought me to absolute tears this morning, being a brother and a dad myself…

      Open Controls
    • Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      So sad to hear Jota passed away. It was on here I first heard of him after he tore the Championship up with Wolves and we were all looking at him as a differential midfielder in the 2018/19 season. What a player he was! Such a shame and an awful loss for his family.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.