FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should have one eye on the yellow card count ahead of the Matchday 5 deadline.
This article explains why.
HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?
Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.
WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?
FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, anyone on one booking just has to get through Matchday 5 unscathed to avoid a ban.
HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?
A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.
In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.
WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?
Here are all 45 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:
|Moteb Al-Harbi
|Al-Hilal
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Al-Hilal
|Marcos Leonardo
|Al-Hilal
|Renan Lodi
|Al-Hilal
|Rúben Neves
|Al-Hilal
|Mohammed Al Qahtani
|Al-Hilal
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|Konrad Laimer
|Bayern Munich
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Jonathan Tah
|Bayern Munich
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Maximilian Beier
|Dortmund
|Ramy Bensebaini
|Dortmund
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Dortmund
|Yan Couto
|Dortmund
|Serhou Guirassy
|Dortmund
|Felix Nmecha
|Dortmund
|Jhon Arias
|Fluminense
|Facundo Bernal
|Fluminense
|Germán Cano
|Fluminense
|Thiago dos Santos
|Fluminense
|Juan Freytes
|Fluminense
|Keno
|Fluminense
|Martinelli
|Fluminense
|Nonato
|Fluminense
|Felipe Anderson
|Palmeiras
|Agustín Giay
|Palmeiras
|Aníbal Moreno
|Palmeiras
|Richard Ríos
|Palmeiras
|Raphael Veiga
|Palmeiras
|Wéverton
|Palmeiras
|Estêvão Willian
|Palmeiras
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|João Neves
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Fabián Ruiz Peña
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|Vinicius Júnior
|Real Madrid
WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 5?
RED CARDS
|Gustavo Gómez
|Palmeiras
TWO BOOKINGS
|Renê
|Fluminense
|Joaquín Piquerez
|Palmeiras
|Jobe Bellingham
|Dortmund
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea