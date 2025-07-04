0
Fantasy Club World Cup July 4

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should have one eye on the yellow card count ahead of the Matchday 5 deadline.

This article explains why.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, anyone on one booking just has to get through Matchday 5 unscathed to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all 45 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Moteb Al-HarbiAl-Hilal
Kalidou KoulibalyAl-Hilal
Marcos LeonardoAl-Hilal
Renan LodiAl-Hilal
Rúben NevesAl-Hilal
Mohammed Al QahtaniAl-Hilal
Leon GoretzkaBayern Munich
Harry KaneBayern Munich
Joshua KimmichBayern Munich
Konrad LaimerBayern Munich
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich
Jonathan TahBayern Munich
Tosin AdarabioyoChelsea
Levi ColwillChelsea
Marc CucurellaChelsea
Liam DelapChelsea
Reece JamesChelsea
Pedro NetoChelsea
Cole PalmerChelsea
Maximilian BeierDortmund
Ramy BensebainiDortmund
Carney ChukwuemekaDortmund
Yan CoutoDortmund
Serhou GuirassyDortmund
Felix NmechaDortmund
Jhon AriasFluminense
Facundo BernalFluminense
Germán CanoFluminense
Thiago dos SantosFluminense
Juan FreytesFluminense
KenoFluminense
MartinelliFluminense
NonatoFluminense
Felipe AndersonPalmeiras
Agustín GiayPalmeiras
Aníbal MorenoPalmeiras
Richard RíosPalmeiras
Raphael VeigaPalmeiras
WévertonPalmeiras
Estêvão WillianPalmeiras
MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain
João NevesParis Saint-Germain
Fabián Ruiz PeñaParis Saint-Germain
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid
Vinicius JúniorReal Madrid

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 5?

RED CARDS
Gustavo GómezPalmeiras
TWO BOOKINGS
RenêFluminense
Joaquín PiquerezPalmeiras
Jobe BellinghamDortmund
Moisés CaicedoChelsea

