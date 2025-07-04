FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?

Club World Cup Fantasy managers should have one eye on the yellow card count ahead of the Matchday 5 deadline.

This article explains why.

READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy – Matchday 5 complete guide

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

Any player collecting two bookings will pick up a one-match suspension.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

FIFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. So, anyone on one booking just has to get through Matchday 5 unscathed to avoid a ban.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER A RED CARD?

A red card at any stage of the Club World Cup will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the governing body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO IS ON ONE BOOKING?

Here are all 45 players who are one booking away from a ban at the Club World Cup:

Moteb Al-Harbi Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal Marcos Leonardo Al-Hilal Renan Lodi Al-Hilal Rúben Neves Al-Hilal Mohammed Al Qahtani Al-Hilal Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Harry Kane Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Jonathan Tah Bayern Munich Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea Levi Colwill Chelsea Marc Cucurella Chelsea Liam Delap Chelsea Reece James Chelsea Pedro Neto Chelsea Cole Palmer Chelsea Maximilian Beier Dortmund Ramy Bensebaini Dortmund Carney Chukwuemeka Dortmund Yan Couto Dortmund Serhou Guirassy Dortmund Felix Nmecha Dortmund Jhon Arias Fluminense Facundo Bernal Fluminense Germán Cano Fluminense Thiago dos Santos Fluminense Juan Freytes Fluminense Keno Fluminense Martinelli Fluminense Nonato Fluminense Felipe Anderson Palmeiras Agustín Giay Palmeiras Aníbal Moreno Palmeiras Richard Ríos Palmeiras Raphael Veiga Palmeiras Wéverton Palmeiras Estêvão Willian Palmeiras Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Fabián Ruiz Peña Paris Saint-Germain Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Vinicius Júnior Real Madrid

WHO WILL SERVE A BAN IN MATCHDAY 5?

RED CARDS

Gustavo Gómez Palmeiras

TWO BOOKINGS