Women's Euro 2025 Fantasy July 6

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy Matchday 2 top picks

There’s another deadline for the Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy approaching, as Matchday 2 draws near.

Fantasy managers get three transfers to sort their sides out ahead of today’s 17:00 BST deadline, so here are the teams and players to consider.

MATCHDAY 2 WIN ODDS

Fixture‘Home’ winDraw‘Away’ win
Norway v Finland3/45/215/4
Switzerland v Iceland13/1011/511/5
Spain v Belgium1/2517/155/1
Portugal v Italy4/114/54/6
Germany v Denmark3/104/17/1
Poland v Sweden10/15/11/5
England v Netherlands3/427/1010/3
France v Wales1/2012/135/1
GOOD FIXTURES FOR MATCHDAYS 2 + 3
  • Norway: v Finland + Iceland
  • Spain: v Belgium + Italy
  • Germany: v Denmark + Sweden
  • England: v Netherlands + Wales
  • France: v Wales + Netherlands
ONLY GOOD FIXTURES FOR MATCHDAY 2
  • Italy: v Portugal
  • Sweden: v Poland

PLAYERS TO TARGET

NORWAY

Norway made heavy work of defeating Switzerland in the opening round, and there’s another possible banana skin in the shape of Finland up next.

Nevertheless, forward Ada Hegerberg showed her points potential against the Swiss on a rollercoaster evening.

Nodding in Norway’s equaliser, she also looked set to tap in the winner until opposing defender Julia Stierli put through her own goal. Another spurned opportunity followed: a horribly shanked 67th-minute penalty.

SPAIN

There’s a plethora of options for the tournament favourites, as evidenced by the points being shared around in the 5-0 win over Portugal in Matchday 1.

Most of you will likely own midfielder Alexia Putellas anyway: her 71% ownership is the highest in the game and she started the tournament with a bang with a 12-point haul. She registered four shots and six key passes in her first outing of the summer.

Mariona Caldentey underscored her all-round points potential, too, with two assists and two ball recovery points.

Forward Esther González, who bagged two goals, registered a game-high six shots against the Portuguese.

Minutes will likely be shared around: star turn Aitana Bonmatí, who recently recovered from meningitis, and hot young prospect Salma Paralluelo were only on the bench in Matchday 1.

Left-back Olga Carmona picked up an assist and one ball recovery point on the opening day, also registering two shots. Centre-back Maria Mendez was a ball recovery machine, meanwhile, making nine of them.

GERMANY

One of the most owned players in Women’s Euro Fantasy, Giulia Gwinn, is out of the tournament following an injury sustained in Matchday 1.

We don’t have to look far for a replacement: Rebecca Knaak was averaging a goal more than once every other game at club level in 2024/25 and, aside from that, supplemented her clean sheet with two ball recovery points against Poland.

It was the clean sweep for midfielder Jule Brand in Matchday 1: a goal, an assist, a ball recovery point, bonus for a goal from outside the box, a clean sheet point and a Player of the Match award.

While Brand will pick up plenty of interest as a result, Klara Buhl was unfortunate not to return: she registered three shots and a game-high six key passes.

Prolific goalscorer Lea Schuller, who bagged in the first round of fixtures, remains one of the most appealing forwards in the game.

ENGLAND

The Matchday 1 encounter with France was always going to be the trickiest test of the group stage.

With that out of the way, attention now turns to more winnable games against the Netherlands (who are themselves no pushovers) and Wales.

Alessia Russo now shoots right up the forwards’ watchlist: the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year was joint-top Super League scorer, won the UEFA Champions League and followed it up with goals in both of the national team’s June matches.

Offering potential for clean sheets, assists and goals, Lucy Bronze is the pick of the defence: she had five attacking returns in six England games before the defeat to France.

FRANCE

Plenty of Grimm replacements here, too, after an impressive win against reigning champions England on Saturday.

France were deserved winners in the Group D heavyweight clash, with the Lionesses struggling to seriously trouble Les Bleues’ clean sheet until a long-range consolation.

Both France full-backs – Elisa Da Almeida and Selma Bacha – impressed, racking up a combined seven shots and chances created.

And the ‘out of position’ potential of Sakina Karchaoui was evident: listed as a defender, she is operating in central midfield for the new Group D favourites. Karchaoui had two efforts of her own.

All of France’s front three delivered returns in Matchday 1 but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is usually the go-to girl for goals, with 39 of them in her 56 caps.

Grace Geyoro is probably the pick of the midfield. While there was no attacking return in Matchday 1, she recently scored twice against Brazil – and did at least pick up ball recovery points on Saturday.

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.