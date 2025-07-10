UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy Matchday 3 top picks

The deadline for Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy Matchday 3 is approaching, so don’t miss it, like some of us did last time around!

Fantasy managers get three transfers to improve their sides out ahead of today’s 20:00 BST deadline, so here are the teams and players to consider.

MATCHDAY 3 WIN ODDS

Fixture ‘Home’ win Draw ‘Away’ win Norway v Iceland 11/10 12/5 23/10 Finland v Switzerland 29/10 21/10 21/20 Italy v Spain 8/1 21/4 1/4 Portugal v Belgium 17/20 11/4 14/5 Sweden v Germany 21/10 12/5 5/4 Poland v Denmark 7/2 4/1 11/20 England v Wales 1/16 10/1 33/1 Netherlands v France 7/2 7/2 8/13

TEAMS AND PLAYERS TO TARGET

ENGLAND

England bounced back from their opening-day defeat by France with a resounding win over the Netherlands in Matchday 2.

Wales will represent far easier opposition still. The Welsh are unquestionably the weakest opponents in the group and the beauty of this fixture is that England need to win to guarantee safe passage into the next round, so cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

Lauren James demonstrated her quality against the Netherlands. The Chelsea forward was moved to her preferred position on the right side of attack and rewarded head coach Sarina Wiegman with two brilliant strikes in the 4-0 win, a brace that means she has contributed 40 per cent of the Lionesses’ goals so far.

She could plunder more against the struggling Welsh, who have shipped seven goals in their two matches.

Another player who should cash in on a brittle backline is Alessia Russo. The Arsenal striker has the knack of being in the right place at the right time and has been unlucky to have two goals ruled out for marginal offsides. The WSL’s joint-top scorer this season nonetheless produced a hat-trick of assists against the Oranje and will surely be in the points again on Matchday 3.

Ella Toone was back in the team to face the Netherlands and also got on the scoresheet. The Manchester United No 10 provided the legs in midfield and also a cutting edge, scoring the fourth goal. She was unlucky not to get another when her goalbound shot was blocked by a defender before James finished it off.

FRANCE

They may have won their opening two matches but France are still not absolutely guaranteed qualification, so will want to put the Netherlands to the sword to avoid any freak outcomes. Having rotated seven players for the victory over Wales, Les Bleues will almost certainly revert to many of the big guns who outplayed England on Matchday 1.

On that assumption, full-back Elisa De Almeida could be back in the side. The attack-minded defender registered two shots and two chances created against England in the opening match before a midweek breather.

The ‘out of position’ Sakina Karchaoui could return, as well: listed as a defender, she is operating in central midfield for the Group D favourites. Karchaoui had two efforts of her own against the Lionesses.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto was rested for the gimme against Wales, too, but should be back to lead the line as she did so effectively against England. The France forward, who recently signed for Lyon, is one of the most feared strikers in Ligue 1 F and demonstrated her finishing ability with the opening goal against England. Katoto is a natural goalscorer and will be a major threat to the Oranje rearguard that conceded four goals to England.

PORTUGAL

Portugal have not exactly covered themselves in glory at this Euros but they are in a tough group and have played their hardest matches so far, losing 5-0 to Spain and drawing 1-1 with Italy.

That draw came courtesy of a late goal by defender Diana Gomes, who is worth considering for the final group match. Portugal are favourites to beat Belgium, who are already out, but they only managed five shots against Italy. They have promised to adopt a more attack-minded approach on Friday, but Gomes still might be their best hope of a breakthrough. The Sevilla star is a footballing defender who can play at both centre-back and midfield and has the knack for scoring big goals. She also scored for her country at the last Euros.

Another player who could have an impact is Kika Nazareth. The midfielder returned to the side after a long injury lay-off in Matchday 2 and impressed against the Azzurre, playing a string-pulling role for Francisco Neto’s side. She should get a good deal more space to deliver end-product against the demoralised Belgians.

SPAIN

By far the best team at the tournament and already through to the next round, there could be wholesale changes in terms of rotation. Alexia Putellas, Fantasy’s leading points scorer so far with 34 points, and Esther Gonzalez, have scored three goals apiece for Montse Tome’s side, while Mariona Caldentey has also been superb. But we don’t know who will fall victim to ‘Montse roulette’.

One player who should get her first start, however, is Aitana Bonmati. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner contracted viral meningitis on the eve of the tournament and so has yet to make the starting XI. The Barca star got 10 minutes off the bench in Matchday 1 and played the second half of the last match, so she should be in the reckoning to start this one. Bonmati is the shrewd pick to showcase her unique skills and rack up some points against Italy.

WORTH REMEMBERING…

Don’t forget that you’ll be able to see the line-ups for Norway v Iceland and Finland v Switzerland before the Matchday 3 deadline.

Having already qualified as group winners, Norway could well rotate for Matchday 3. We’ll be able to see if Caroline Graham Hansen starts, then. The Barcelona forward produced a goal and an assist last time out. She also assisted in Matchday 1, is the third top points scorer in Fantasy with 19 points and will be in the mix to return against Iceland.

Geraldine Reuteler of Switzerland is worth a look, too. As well as a goal and two ball recovery points, she’s also scooped successive Player of the Match awards.