Fantasy Club World Cup July 13

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 7 – Scout Picks + tips

Let’s be honest: do we even need a Scout Picks for Matchday 7 of FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy?

Only two teams remain (there’s no third/fourth-place play-off), and by now we know who the most coveted players are from both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

But for those Fantasy managers perhaps newer to short-format, tournament Fantasy Football, it’s worth covering a few pointers before we reveal our chosen XV ahead of tonight’s 19:00 BST deadline.

HOLDING RANK VS. GOING FOR ONE LAST GREEN ARROW

Your final-day strategy will likely depend on where you are in terms of overall rank/mini-league position.

Looking to hold rank? Then, covering most of the most-owned players below is the ‘defensive’ route to go:

Going all-in on one team is, of course, the bolder approach. Club World Cup managers are allowed up to eight players from one team in the final (aka Matchday 7), and most will be leaning towards a PSG-heavy side given the match odds:

Chelsea win the CWCPSG win the CWC
27.5%72.5%

The Hail Mary punt is, therefore, to back eight Chelsea players. The probability is that you’ll suffer a red arrow as a result. But if the Blues win and it comes off, you’re looking at a much more handsome green arrow than a victorious PSG ‘stack’ will deliver. An all-or-nothing approach.

The same thinking applies to the captaincy. Backing the 70%-owned Achraf Hakimi ($6.2m) will be the play for many after four successive double-digit hauls. Lower-owned options with a high upside include Désiré Doué ($8.2m), who exploded into life in the UEFA Champions League final. A so-so Club World Cup has kept his ownership down to 34% this summer.

ONLY THE STARTING XI MATTERS – BUT HAVE A SUB READY

Unlike the previous rounds/Matchdays, Fantasy managers won’t be able to make manual substitutions or change captaincy.

So, only your starting XI is really important tonight.

The line-ups for each side should be relatively easy to second-guess, plus we might get a heads-up of the team news before the 19:00 BST deadline.

It’s worth having playable substitutes, though, rather than just fodder. We’ve already seen Reece James ($5.8m) pull out of one starting XI this tournament, for instance.

Luckily, the $105.0m budget stretches quite a long way with Chelsea especially not having a whole load of heavy hitters.

So one substitute with good game-time prospects (the other two will likely be non-starting forwards) will be easily affordable.

ANY SCOUTING BONUS DIFFERENTIALS?

Scouting Bonus differentials are few and far between now.

Beraldo ($4.3m) might be the only one of the PSG XI to be under 5%. Even then, he may rise above that figure before the deadline.

Levi Colwill ($5.3m) remains only 3.5% owned and should be the first centre-half name on the Chelsea teamsheet.

Moises Caicedo ($5.7m) is the only other probable Chelsea starter under 5% owned, although you’ll likely be relying on just tackle bonus from him.

SCOUT PICKS – MATCHDAY 7


Here is our squad of 15, then, with the substitutes marked with a line through them.

Most managers will have to go with a 4-5-1/5-4-1, simply because there just aren’t the forward options there in Matchday 7.

PSG likely won’t start with a player listed as a forward in the Fantasy game, while Chelsea will probably only start with one of theirs.

That might be Joao Pedro ($6.5m) but we’ve got the other two options here poised if we get a heads-up that they’re starting.

It’s clear who we fancy to win tonight: an all-in on PSG.

The perceived wisdom that tournament finals are tight, edgy affairs has led some to back defensive midfielders and defenders in the past. That goes with the captaincy, too.

But PSG blew that theory out of the water in the Champions League final with a 5-0 win over Inter. And again, in the high-stakes Club World Cup semi-finals against Real Madrid, they swatted aside Xabi Alonso’s side 4-0.

So we’ve opted for their front three, penalty taker Vitinha ($6.1m) and four of their backline – two of which, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes ($6.2m), carry plenty of attacking potential, too.

Joao Neves ($6.5m) and Fabian Ruiz ($6.5m) might have been worth the punt when they were under 5% owned but now that they no longer qualify for Scouting Bonus, you’d question the value of backing either central midfielder – unless you’re chasing rank, of course.

Both players average a shot at a slower rate than even full-back Hakimi at this summer’s tournament, so expecting a repeat of their double-digit hauls of earlier rounds is a long shot.

We’re ‘only’ allowed eight PSG players, of course, so we have to have three Chelsea assets in our XI.

One is Pedro, given the lack of forwards from the European champions on show.

And we’ve rounded off our selection with the penalty-taking Cole Palmer ($9.6m) and the defender most likely to bag an attacking return, Marc Cucurella ($5.8m).

  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Cucurella is an absolute joke

    1. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Master of the dark arts. Must be so frustrating to play against.

    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Match over pretty much after that.

    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Hmm Palmer doesn't do it against the big teams tho

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        😉

        isnt it like 6 attacking returns in 3 finals now last 12 months

    4. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Chelsea are officially the world champions for the next four years.

      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yet haven't won a domestic league title in 9 years..............

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          We outgrew the UK.

    5. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Premier League wins again. Champions League is the only one that escaped them this season. Almost a clean sweep.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          and Pool only lost to PSG on penalties.

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Against a team that had a week off before both legs.

      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Luis Enrique knockout blow on João Pedro

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Vicious dog attack

      • CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Poor final, but a good tournament.

        Not opposed to another one.

        Congratulations Chelsea, well done.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          34 mins ago

          I'm not convinced by the format. This one was won by a team that only had one player in common with the team what qualified them for the tournament over 4 years ago, and didn't include the reigning champions of Spain, Italy or England but well done Chelsea winning it was still an amazing achievement.

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Using simple math, they are 7 - 0 better than Madrid

        2. SM001
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          It was a sham of a tournament.

          1. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            12 mins ago

            About money and nothing else

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Terrible tournament ; should never be replayed ever. Let the players have a holiday FFS. The early rounds were embarassing.

      • Dušan Citizen
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yeah I just came here to write my last comment without membership here because I just won FFS CWC fantasy league!

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Did you load up on CHE for the final?

          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Nope, got Palmer, Pedro and Cucurella only with max captain activated. Played it safe, didn't have to load up on them.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Boom!

      • The Mandalorian
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Enrique saying the EPL isn't the best league in the world gets beaten in a World Cup final by an EPL team. 🙂

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          Something quite satisfying about that one

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Coz Ligue one is so challenging that you get to rest your players for a week before Champions League knock out games as the title was won in November.

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Grav checking in. Champions!

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Wohoooo! We celebrate. Incredible result, did not expect that

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Likewise. Thought we were going to get battered. Maresca did a number on them & rarely seen us keep up that intensity on a side like PSG.

            1. Silecro
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Having an attacker who actually converts his chances goes a long way of winning games, who would have thought 🙂 Pedro is an absolute baller, may even unlock another gear in Palmer by the early look of their chemistry. Can't wait to pair Estevao with them, we could witness something special in the future

        2. Moon Dog
            12 mins ago

            The grav should have been Trump standing next to Reece James as he lifts the trophy. What a bizarre moment 😆

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I know right?! Even more bizarre is Trump handing an award to Sanchez. Meme material all over it.

              But hat's off Sanchez was (almost) faultless today. Fantastic performance. Bizarre!

        3. I Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Will all depend on pricing of course but I'm seriously thinking about Palmer + Wirtz + Gyokeres/Saka with no Salah.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            You may need Gnonto to make it happen. Nice work.

