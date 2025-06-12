What is the ‘Scouting Bonus’ in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy?

If you’ve perused the scoring system for the official FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game, you’ll have undoubtedly noticed the usual stuff in there for goals, assists, clean sheets etc.

And for those managers au fait with games likes Euro Fantasy and UCL Fantasy, the bonus for shots on target and tackles are also familiar.

But there is one innovation in this Club World Cup Fantasy game: the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

WHAT IS THE SCOUTING BONUS?

Basically, it’s a two-point bonus for any of your differentials that deliver.

In the words of the game rules…

SCOUTING BONUS (+2 POINTS) If any of your players scores more than four pts in a match and is in fewer than 5% of all teams’ selection.

So, there’s the incentive to purchase a few low-owned picks in your Fantasy side.

And to not tell others about it to keep the ownership figure low…!

We, of course, can’t help but give you some differentials to consider which hopefully will stay below 5% before the Matchday 1 deadline.

Stay tuned for those in the coming hours.



