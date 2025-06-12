What is the ‘Scouting Bonus’ in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy?

If you’ve perused the scoring system for the official FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game, you’ll have undoubtedly noticed the usual stuff in there for goals, assists, clean sheets etc.
And for those managers au fait with games likes Euro Fantasy and UCL Fantasy, the bonus for shots on target and tackles are also familiar.
But there is one innovation in this Club World Cup Fantasy game: the ‘Scouting Bonus’.
WHAT IS THE SCOUTING BONUS?
Basically, it’s a two-point bonus for any of your differentials that deliver.
In the words of the game rules…
SCOUTING BONUS (+2 POINTS)
If any of your players scores more than four pts in a match and is in fewer than 5% of all teams’ selection.
So, there’s the incentive to purchase a few low-owned picks in your Fantasy side.
And to not tell others about it to keep the ownership figure low…!
We, of course, can’t help but give you some differentials to consider which hopefully will stay below 5% before the Matchday 1 deadline.
Stay tuned for those in the coming hours.
READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
Complete Guide | How to play FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers (coming soon) | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal
Would the Scouting Bonus be a good idea for FPL too?
Might help to reduce the number of clones that just copy the content creators by encouraging teams to include the odd differential..