FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Botafogo – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our latest Fantasy Club World Cup 2025 team preview focuses on Botafogo, the reigning South American champions.

They have it all to do to get out of Group B, which also contains Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

In this preview, you’ll find an early predicted XI for the Brazilian outfit, their leading goalscorers, top assist-makers and set-piece takers, as well as our pick of the best players for Fantasy managers.

BOTAFOGO: OVERVIEW

Botafogo won what was only their third league title of all time in 2024, finishing ahead of this tournament’s other Brazilian representatives, Fluminense, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

However, it was their victory in the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores – the South American Champions League – that secured them a place at the Club World Cup.

So, they are the reigning champions of South America and Brazil – but things have not quite been going so swimmingly this calendar year.

The football season looks a little different in the Americas than it does in Europe, with the current Brazilian Série A just under a third of the way. It started in March and will pause for the Club World Cup after this week.

Botafogo are down in sixth, while they had finished a poor ninth in the Campeonato Carioca (the regional tournament of Rio) earlier in 2025.

Racing Club beat them 4-0 on aggregate in the Recopa Sudamericana (the South American Super Cup), too.

The loss of star players Thiago Almaida and Luiz Henrique, as well as double-winning manager Artur Jorge, can perhaps partly explain the malaise.

However, there has been a timely resurgence in form in the last month.

Three wins in a row ensured they squeaked through the group stage of the 2025 Copa Libertadores, while they’ve also strung together an unbeaten four-match run in the league.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

﻿ To Qualify To Win Group Paris Saint-Germain 69.4% 48.5% Atletico Madrid 66.2% 37.4% Botafogo 41.2% 8.9% Seattle Sounders 23.2% 5.2%

League Top Scorers

(after 11 games)

Igor Jesus ($4.1m, FWD) – 3

($4.1m, FWD) – 3 Jefferson Savarino ($5.8m, FWD) – 2

($5.8m, FWD) – 2 Alex Telles ($5.1m, DEF) – 2

($5.1m, DEF) – 2 Artur ($6.8m, FWD) – 2

League Top Assist-Makers

(after 11 games)

Artur ($6.8m, FWD) – 3

($6.8m, FWD) – 3 Marlon Freitas ($5.5m, MID) – 2

Set-piece takers

PENALTIES

Alex Telles ($5.1m, DEF)

($5.1m, DEF) Igor Jesus ($4.1m, FWD)

($4.1m, FWD) Jefferson Savarino ($5.8m, FWD)

($5.8m, FWD) Patrick de Paula ($5.7m, MID)

In a timely bit of penalty-taking, Telles scored from 12 yards on June 4 in Botafogo’s final league match before the Club World Cup.

Telles and, off the bench, Jesus both scored penalties in a recent cup game.

Savarino and de Paula both missed the last spot-kicks they took and haven’t taken one since.

CORNERS AND INDIRECT FREE-KICKS

Alex Telles ($5.1m, DEF)

($5.1m, DEF) Jefferson Savarino ($5.8m, FWD)

($5.8m, FWD) Artur ($6.8m, FWD)

($6.8m, FWD) Cuiabano ($4.0m, DEF)

Telles has also taken more corners than any teammate in this embryonic 2025 season, with 19.

Savarino is the only other Botafogo player to reach double figures for corner kicks.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

ALEX TELLES ($5.1M) – DEF

Given that PSG and Atletico Madrid are to come in Matchdays 2 and 3, Fantasy interest in Botafogo players may be limited to the clash with Seattle Sounders in Matchday 1 – if you’ve got the luxury of a one-match punt, of course.

Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles is an obvious place to start, given that he’s been responsible for penalties and set plays this season.

His domestic minutes had been managed around the Copa Libertadores; he’s started all six group games in the continental competition.

But he’s become less of a rotation risk in May and June, starting each of the last seven Serie A/Libertadores matches.

The Forest-bound defender Cuiabano ($4.0m) is one to monitor given that he’s featured on the left side of midfield recently and is dirt-cheap. Injury has kept him out of the last two league fixtures, however.

IGOR JESUS ($4.1m) – FWD

Speaking of Botafogo players bound for Nottingham, here’s another.

Jesus will, if all goes smoothly, join Cuiabano and centre-half Jair ($4.8m) at Forest after the Club World Cup.

Jesus’ modest Serie A goal count of three doesn’t really do his superb contribution justice, as he’s got the all-round modern-striker attributes – running channels, occupying defenders – that top clubs demand.

Fantasy managers are predominantly interested in tangible returns, of course. A Serie A shot count of 37 ought to provide some reassurance: that’s over twice as many as any other Botafogo player. He’s hit the woodwork twice, too, so he hasn’t been too far away from bolstering his tally.

Goals in successive Copa Libertadores games last month, and a debut Brazil national team strike in October 2024, also hint that he can handle the big stage.

Whoever priced up Botafogo players at FIFA made a bit of a blunder here…

Jefferson Savarino ($5.8m) – FWD

Last season, Savarino was the main man, having delivered 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Hamstring injuries have interrupted his campaign this time around, but he’s still chipped in with two assists in three Copa Libertadores outings.

He’s second only to Jesus for shots in Botafogo’s 2025 league campaign, despite injury diminishing his game-time.

In truth, Jesus being priced at $4.1m has blown pretty much every other Botafogo attacker out of the water.

Not only is the budget forward considerably cheaper, he’s also leading the line – unlike Savarino and Artur, who provide support from the attacking midfield positions.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Allan has deputised out wide in recent weeks, with Cuiabano absent. Savarino could alternatively move to the left, with Jesus forming a front two with Rwan Cruz or Mastriani.