FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Mamelodi Sundowns – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 team previews continue with Mamelodi Sundowns, who clinched yet another South African league title last season.

Here we take a look at the pick of their Fantasy assets, as well as an early predicted XI, their top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, set-piece takers and more.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS: OVERVIEW

Mamelodi Sundowns have won an unprecedented eight successive South African league titles, and were crowned champions in 2024/25 with a superb record of 24 wins, one draw and just three losses.

To further highlight that dominance, Miguel Cardoso’s side conceded only 13 goals in 28 matches.

Yet the season overall was viewed as a bit of a disappointment, with Sundowns falling short in two major cup competitions, failing to deliver when it mattered most.

Having reached the CAF Champions League final, they were edged out 3-2 by Pyramids FC, with Cardoso coming under fire for leaving out Themba Zwane ($4.2m), one of the greatest players in Sundowns’ history.

Prior to that, they slipped up in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, South Africa’s premier knockout competition, losing 2-1 to eventual champions Kaizer Chiefs.

Still, Sundowns are the giants of South African football and will deservedly compete at the Club World Cup, even if they will find it extremely difficult to make it past the group stage.

The bookies, indeed, even think that Ulsan HD have a greater chance of making it out of Group F.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Fluminense 75.2% 29.9% Borussia Dortmund 85.6% 59.8% Ulsan HD 23.6% 6.9% Mamelodi Sundowns 15.6% 3.4%

League Top Scorers

Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID) – 15

($5.7m, MID) – 15 Igraam Rayners ($5.8m, FWD)– 14

($5.8m, FWD)– 14 Arthur Sales ($6.0m, FWD) – 7

League Top Assist-Makers

Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID) – 9

($5.7m, MID) – 9 Igraam Rayners ($5.8m, FWD)– 8

($5.8m, FWD)– 8 Arthur Sales ($6.0m, FWD)– 8

Set-piece takers

Penalties

Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID)

Ribeiro took and scored four of Sundowns six penalties last season.

Rayners and Sales netted from the spot in November, but Ribeiro has since converted both penalties in 2025.

Corners + Indirect Free-Kicks

Mokoena ($4.5m, MID)

($4.5m, MID) Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID)

Best Fantasy assets

LUCAS RIBEIRO ($5.7m) – MID

Lucas Ribeiro is the obvious Fantasy pick, having racked up 15 goals and nine assists in 26 league matches last season.

With penalties and some set plays in his locker, the versatile Brazilian is arguably Mamelodi Sundowns’ best player. He could also potentially get some joy against Ulsan HD in Matchday 1.

No player racked up more shots than Ribeiro in the South African Premiership in 2024/25 (72).

He also ranked fourth for key passes (41), highlighting his all-round threat.

IGRAAM RAYNERS ($5.8m) – FWD

Igraam Rayners could be another difference maker in North America, provided he retains his starting spot, given that Cardoso could potentially switch up his frontline.

If he does start, Rayners carries potential, with 14 goals and eight assists across 25 South African Premiership appearances last season.

Those numbers were backed up by some solid underlying stats, including 48 shots and 32 key passes.

RONWEN WILLIAMS ($5.0m) – GK

To be frank, it’s probably best to steer clear of the Sundowns defence.

Ronwen Williams, however, was the goalkeeper of the tournament at the most-recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and will undoubtedly be a key figure in the US.

He’s racked up 120 appearances since joining the club in 2022, keeping 73 clean sheets.

Watch out for his penalty saving exploits, too: he saved four spot-kicks in an AFCON shoot-out against Cape Verde last year.

For the Matchday 2 Wildcarders who are in the market for a one-week punt, Mamelodi have one of the more favourable fixtures of Matchday 1 – although Ulsan will no doubt also be viewing their opening group game with a lot of hope.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



