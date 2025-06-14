FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 1 – Scout Picks

The FIFA Club World Cup gets underway this evening – and so it’s time to pin our colours to the mast and settle on some Matchday 1 Scout Picks.

This is for the upcoming Matchday in isolation, so no forward planning to the rest of the group stage.

We’ve tried to have a little fun with it: there’s a blend of template big hitters and lesser-owned gambles. Seven of our 15 players currently qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

Remember in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, you want to have a squad of 15 playable options, as manual substitutions allow you to sub out any under-performing players and bring on someone else who hasn’t played yet. No bench fodder in this game!

For lots more content on this Fantasy game, check out the footer at the bottom of this article or our complete guide.

CLUB WORLD CUP MATCHDAY 1 SCOUT PICKS