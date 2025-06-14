7
Fantasy Club World Cup June 14

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Matchday 1 – Scout Picks

The FIFA Club World Cup gets underway this evening – and so it’s time to pin our colours to the mast and settle on some Matchday 1 Scout Picks.

This is for the upcoming Matchday in isolation, so no forward planning to the rest of the group stage.

We’ve tried to have a little fun with it: there’s a blend of template big hitters and lesser-owned gambles. Seven of our 15 players currently qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

Remember in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, you want to have a squad of 15 playable options, as manual substitutions allow you to sub out any under-performing players and bring on someone else who hasn’t played yet. No bench fodder in this game!

For lots more content on this Fantasy game, check out the footer at the bottom of this article or our complete guide.

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy complete guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more

GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg

7 Comments
  1. I Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    So Kane unlikely to start?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Doubt it . He will want to play to get shed loads of goals then take md3 off to for a break.
      You could say the same about all the easy games .
      Going Kane C with Haaland 12th man .

      1. WALOR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Kane should start and is my captain, but could come off after 45.

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    No PSG in pundit's squads that I've seen.

  3. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Kolo Muani or Guirrassy for 3rd striker?

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Muller or Guirassy

  4. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Already have Mueller

