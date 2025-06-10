FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Ulsan HD – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 team previews continue with South Korean outfit Ulsan HD.

Here we take a look at the pick of their Fantasy assets, as well as an early predicted XI, their top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, set-piece takers and more.

Data in this piece comes from Fbref and WhoScored.

ULSAN HD: OVERVIEW

Ulsan have won three consecutive K-League titles, firmly claiming their position as one of South Korea’s most respected teams.

Back at the Club World Cup for a third time, they earned their place in 2025 via the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ranking pathway.

That said, this year’s form has been decidedly mixed.

Ulsan managed just one win in seven AFC Champions League Elite matches and were knocked out in the group stage.

They currently sit third in the K-League, too, six points behind leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who also have two games in hand.

It’s coincided with a squad overhaul, with coach Kim Pan-gon moving on a number of older players, replacing them with younger blood.

Drawn into Group F, Ulsan face Mamelodi Sundowns, Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund, in that order.

The tournament opener against Sundowns could be crucial, then, and go a long way to determining their fate this summer.

“I believe advancing to the round of 16 is crucial, and our first match against Mamelodi Sundowns will be key. After that, it will be important to narrow the gap and pick up points against Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund.” – Kim Pan-gon

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Fluminense 75.2% 29.9% Borussia Dortmund 85.6% 59.8% Ulsan HD 23.6% 6.9% Mamelodi Sundowns 15.6% 3.4%

League Top Scorers

(After 19 games played)

Erick Farias ($6.0m, FWD) – 8

($6.0m, FWD) – 8 Heo Yool ($4.3m, FWD) – 3

($4.3m, FWD) – 3 Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID) – 2

($5.6m, MID) – 2 Lee Chung-yong ($4.7m, MID) – 2

League Top Assist-Makers

(After 19 games played)

Um Won-sang ($6.0m, FWD) – 3

($6.0m, FWD) – 3 Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID) – 2

($5.6m, MID) – 2 Gustav Ludwigson ($5.5m, MID) – 2

($5.5m, MID) – 2 Ko Seung-beom ($5.2m, MID) – 2

Set-piece takers

Penalties

Erick Farias ($6.0m, FWD)

($6.0m, FWD) Yago Cariello ($5.6m, FWD)

($5.6m, FWD) Matias Lacava ($5.1m, FWD)

Farias has taken and scored the last three penalties for Ulsan HD.

Lacava (missed) and Cariello (scored) took one each before that.

Corners + Indirect Free-Kicks

Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID)

($5.6m, MID) Jung Woo-Young ($5.5m, MID)

Best Fantasy assets

ERICK FARIAS ($6.0m) – FWD

Erick Farias, who only arrived from Juventude in March, has established himself as a reliable scorer for Ulsan.

The Brazilian forward has plundered eight goals in just 14 K-League appearances so far this season, averaging 3.56 shots per 90 minutes.

The likelihood of penalty-taking duties further heightens his appeal.

Still, the superior quality of other forwards in the competition will understandably limit his ownership.

DARIAN BOJANIC ($5.6m) – MID

Darian Bojanic is probably the best midfield pick at Ulsan, with his creativity earning him the nickname ‘the Munsu Zidane’, in reference to the club’s home stadium.

Indeed, the Swede ranks joint-12th for key passes in the K-League this season, with 19, an impressive tally given that he had just three appearances to his name by mid-April due to injury.

One of the most consistent options in the squad, Bojanic plays in a double-pivot but has the license to get into the box, having served up two goals and provided two assists in 10 K-League appearances this term.

JO HYEON-WOO ($5.1m) – GK

In all honesty, the Ulsan backline (and those further forward) is probably an avoid unless you’re Wildcarding in Matchday 2.

Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, however, does at least carry a bit of clean sheet potential in Matchday 1, when Ulsan are the favourites to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns.

There are save points potentially in the offing against Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund, too.

Jo was only the second goalkeeper ever to win the K-League MVP award in 2024, as he racked up 14 clean sheets. He also boasted the best save percentage in the division.

Fantasy managers, meanwhile, might remember Jo from his exploits at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when he made six saves in South Korea’s 2-0 win over Germany.

EARLY PREDICTED XI