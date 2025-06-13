FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: RB Salzburg – Best players, predicted XI + more

A decent opening pair of fixtures for Group H’s RB Salzburg make their players intriguing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy differentials from the outset.

The Austrian side are the latest team we preview ahead of the tournament start.

We’re putting together mini-previews of all teams, where two sides from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

RB SALZBURG: OVERVIEW

Austria’s only participant in this tournament, RB Salzburg qualify as the ninth-best eligible team in UEFA’s four-year ranking.

While global giants like Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal aren’t taking part, Die Roten Bullen will be there despite not even being Austria’s champions during the last two campaigns.

They had been dominant domestically since the takeover and name change in 2005, but Sturm Graz have emphatically ended their 10-year streak of titles.

In fact, 2024/25 was particularly poor. Their second successive season without a trophy included seven defeats from eight UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounters. Thrashed 5-1 at the Bernabéu Stadium, at least they have a shot at revenge in Matchday 3 against Real Madrid.

Not many of Salzburg’s names will be familiar to Premier League fans because their policy is usually to buy football’s future stars at a young age.

In the dugout is Thomas Letsch, who was never a professional player but took over last December after spells in charge of Bochum and Vitesse Arnhem.

Looking at what the bookies think, it seems to be a straight shootout between Salzburg and Al-Hilal for second place in Group H. Matchday 2 will be crucial, then.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group RB Salzburg 42.0% 9.0% Real Madrid 91.4% 76.8% Al-Hilal 44.8% 9.9% Pachuca 21.8% 4.3%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

Dorgeles Nene ($6.3m, FWD) – 13

($6.3m, FWD) – 13 Oscar Gloukh ($6.1m, MID) – 10

($6.1m, MID) – 10 Moussa Yeo ($4.1m, MID) – 5

($4.1m, MID) – 5 Yorbe Vertessen ($6.1m, FWD) – 5

ASSISTS

Petar Ratkov ($5.8m, FWD) – 9

($5.8m, FWD) – 9 Dorgeles Nene ($6.3m, FWD) – 8

($6.3m, FWD) – 8 Aleksa Terzic ($5.1m, DEF) – 7

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Dorgeles Nene ($6.3m, FWD)

($6.3m, FWD) Oscar Gloukh ($6.1m, MID)

($6.1m, MID) Maurits Kjaergaard ($6.3m, MID)

With Konate not present, penalty-taking responsibility may fall to Nene. He took and scored two penalties in April.

Gloukh had previously stepped up but missed twice in succession and hasn’t taken one since.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Oscar Gloukh ($6.1m, MID)

($6.1m, MID) Maurits Kjaergaard ($6.3m, MID)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

OSCAR GLOUKH ($6.1m) – MID

Whether it’s for RB Leipzig or elsewhere, the club is usually a breeding ground for future world beaters. They’ve hosted Erling Haaland ($11.0m), Karim Adeyemi ($8.0m), Sadio Mane, Dominik Szoboszlai and Benjamin Sesko in recent times – and that’s just in attack.

Aged 21, Gloukh could be the next superstar. One of those smaller magicians who pulls the strings, he moved from Maccabi Tel-Aviv in January 2023 and months later became the youngest Israeli to ever score in the Champions League.

Two full Austrian Bundesliga seasons have seen him provide 37 goal contributions, due to being league-leader for 2023/24 assists (15) and scoring 10 for himself in 2024/25.

One of last year’s 25 ‘Golden Boy’ nominees, Gloukh played a role in his country’s 2022 European Under-19 Championship run. His strike in the final was chosen as Goal of the Tournament, solidifying his place in its Team of the Tournament.

This summer could thrust him onto the radar of many top clubs.

DORGELES NENE ($6.3m) – FWD

Unfortunately, Karim Konate ($7.0m) won’t be taking part after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in November.

He was 2023/24’s top league scorer by far with 20 goals but, in these absent months, Nene has really stepped up to the plate. While the Malian is out-of-position in a bad Fantasy way, usually located on the right wing, he bagged 13 goals and eight assists.

Nene hit the net seven times in his final seven league outings, including two penalties.

SAMSON BAIDOO ($5.1m) – DEF

In defence, Salzburg haven’t been beaten for clean sheets in either 2023/24 or 2024/25, racking up 14 and 12 respectively.

But the UCL League Phase went terribly, when they conceded the joint-most goals (27) of all sides.

Baidoo seems to be the safest defender now that Aleksa Terzic isn’t going. It’s a shame too, as the Serbian assisted seven times from 17 league starts, thanks to some good crossing.

Although cheap 18-year-old Joane Gadou ($4.3m) is tempting, Baidoo should be the more secure centre-back, considering new defenders have arrived during the recent mini transfer window.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Regular goalkeeper Alexander Schlager ($5.5m) is a big injury doubt for Matchday 1, so one of the budget custodians looks set to be between the sticks initially.



