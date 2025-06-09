FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Inter Milan – Best players, predicted XI + more

The FIFA Club World Cup gets underway on Sunday 15 June, with Group E’s Inter Milan one of 32 teams competing.

Naturally, there’s an official Fantasy game to accompany this bloated competition.

We’re putting together mini-previews of all teams, where two sides from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

INTER: OVERVIEW

One of two Italian sides taking part in this tournament, Inter qualify as the fourth-best eligible team in UEFA’s four-year ranking.

This was helped by reaching the 2022/23 Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City. But Inter’s more relevant defeat is the 5-0 humiliation suffered against Paris Saint-Germain just days ago, at the same stage.

Just a week earlier, they suffered more pain when Napoli pipped them to the Serie A title. Were it not for this quick combination of heartbreak, Inter would probably be one of the favourites to win this tournament.

But demoralising defeats have been followed by the departure of head coach Simone Inzaghi, with former Nerazzurri defender Cristian Chivu officially taking over. The Romanian is familiar with the club, having also spent years managing their youth sides, and a 13-match spell at Parma suggests he’ll bring three-at-the-back tactical continuity.

All things considered, it simply feels like a bad time for the 2010 Club World Cup winners to fly over.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group Inter Milan 81.2% 63.3% River Plate 68.4% 27.3% CF Monterrey 26.0% 4.2% Urawa Red Diamonds 24.4% 5.2%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

Marcus Thuram ($8.5m, FWD) – 14

($8.5m, FWD) – 14 Lautaro Martinez ($9.8m, FWD) – 12

($9.8m, FWD) – 12 Denzel Dumfries ($6.3m, DEF) – 7

ASSISTS

Federico Dimarco ($5.8m, DEF) – 9

($5.8m, DEF) – 9 Marcus Thuram ($8.5m, FWD) – 7

($8.5m, FWD) – 7 Nicolo Barella ($7.0m, MID) – 6

($7.0m, MID) – 6 Hakan Çalhanoglu ($7.2m, MID) – 6

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Hakan Çalhanoglu ($7.2m, MID)

($7.2m, MID) Kristjan Asllani ($5.6m, MID)

($5.6m, MID) Piotr Zieliński ($6.4m, MID)

A whopping six Inter players took a penalty in 2024/25, with Calhanoglu responsible for eight of the 17 taken.

Asllani most recently took two penalties in Serie A when Calhanoglu was absent. And the latter left the Champions League final in pain.

Zieliński has, outside of Calhanoglu, taken the most spot-kicks of the Inter squad (three) but missed his last effort.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Hakan Çalhanoglu ($7.2m, MID)

($7.2m, MID) Federico Dimarco ($5.8m, DEF)

($5.8m, DEF) Kristjan Asllani ($5.6m, MID)

Calhanoglu and Dimarco have taken the bulk of Inter’s corners this season – over 150 between them.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Lautaro Martinez ($9.8m) – FWD

Inter’s captain signed from Racing Club seven years ago, as a 20-year-old, and currently sits as their sixth-highest all-time top scorer.

A two-time Serie A champion, the Argentina international has also won the World Cup and Copa America.

Martinez is Fantasy Club World Cup’s sixth most expensive forward, based mostly on his previous three Serie A seasons each containing at least 21 goals.

However, 2024/25 was a bit quieter. Just 12 strikes, despite ranking fifth in the league for both attempts (102) and shots on target (34).

Instead, he saved his best moments for the Champions League, ending on 22 goals in all competitions.

He played through the pain barrier in the semi-final thriller against Barcelona, before not being used in the closing four domestic matches so that his thigh problem could be carefully managed before PSG.

Marcus Thuram ($8.5m) – FWD

That might slightly dent his appeal to Fantasy managers, knowing Thuram is maybe more nailed for minutes right now and costs over a million less.

Selected in just 4% of squads, the 27-year-old let his Gladbach contract expire in 2023 and has proved to be an absolute bargain for Inter.

He’s netted 33 times in all competitions, beating Martinez for 2024/25 Serie A goals in fewer minutes.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.3m) – DEF

Meanwhile, experienced Fantasy managers will be very aware of this flying wing-back.

Whether it’s for Inter in the Champions League or the Netherlands in international tournaments, Dumfries keeps showing that he loves to get forward. From the Barcelona semi-finals alone, he delivered two goals and three assists.

Dumfries has had a successful time since signing in 2021 as a bargain Achraf Hakimi ($6.5m) replacement. While no FPL defender has scored more than five times in any of the last four seasons, he bagged seven goals and three assists in the latest version of Serie A. Additionally, an impressive 52.8% of his 36 attempts were on target.

That’s why being the Fantasy Club World Cup’s third-most expensive defender hasn’t stopped him gathering 47% ownership.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



