FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: What the bookies’ odds say

The line-up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was completed on Sunday morning, so thoughts turn back to the official Fantasy game.

To help you piece together your squad, we’ve rounded up the bookmakers’ odds for each club’s chances of both qualifying and winning their group.

If you don’t know your Auckland City from your Al Hilal, this should give you a guide as to the teams to target.

GROUP A

To Qualify To Win Group Palmeiras 59.0% 31.1% FC Porto 61.8% 37.6% Al Ahly 30.8% 9.0% Inter Miami 48.4% 22.3%

One of the tougher quartets to call, Group A is likely to see Brazilian side Palmeiras, Primeira Liga’s FC Porto and MLS outfit Inter Miami jostling for the top two spots.

The Portuguese side are favoured by the bookies to top Group A, with Palmeiras – who lost the 2021 Club World Cup final in extra time – backed to follow them through to the round of 16.

That means we could see Lionel Messi’s Floridian contingent bounced in the first round, alongside their tournament-opening Matchday 1 opponents Al Ahly of Egypt.

GROUP B

To Qualify To Win Group Paris Saint-Germain 69.4% 48.5% Atletico Madrid 66.2% 37.4% Botafogo 41.2% 8.9% Seattle Sounders 23.2% 5.2%

Group B should – save for any upsets – be more of a two-horse race.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are tipped to lead the charge to the knockouts.

The Parisians are favourites to win the group, with the opening match between the two sides on June 15 likely to be the deciding factor in that regard.

Interest in Botafogo or Seattle Sounders assets is likely to be relatively low. The Brazilians are outside the top 10 of their domestic league while Seattle currently sit fourth in their MLS conference.

GROUP C

To Qualify To Win Group Bayern Munich 84.8% 59.2% Auckland City 2.8% 0.8% Boca Juniors 50.0% 17.8% Benfica 62.4% 22.2%

Expect there to be a heavy Bayern Munich presence in many starting squads. The German giants face Group C minnows Auckland City – who the bookies reckon have less than a 3% chance to reach the knock-outs – on Matchday 1.

Bayern are heavy favourites to top the group, unsurprisingly.

Argentineans Boca Juniors are out to challenge Portugal’s domestic runners-up Benfica for second place. The lopsided Bayern-Auckland tie means Boca and Benfica are each other’s first opponents, with that match taking place late on June 16.

There’s a chance this group might leave part-timers Auckland at the mercy of a few drubbings, so targeting the New Zealanders may prove a fruitful strategy.

GROUP D

To Qualify To Win Group Flamengo 67.3% 27.7% ES Tunis 10.5% 2.2% Chelsea 82.5% 57.2% LAFC 39.7% 12.9%

Whoever made it through out of LAFC and Club America on Sunday morning wouldn’t have altered Chelsea’s odds much.

They are massively fancied to qualify from Group D, and could be through before they even face outsiders ES Tunis in Matchday 3. Rotation could beckon in that tie, then.

2022 Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo, who count the likes of Gerson and Alex Sandro among their ranks, are fancied to follow the Blues into the round of 16.

Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris are among the familiar faces plying their trades for LAFC, who may push Flamengo the closest for second spot. Those two sides meet in Matchday 3.

GROUP E

To Qualify To Win Group River Plate 68.4% 27.3% Urawa Red Diamonds 24.4% 5.2% CF Monterrey 26.0% 4.2% Inter Milan 81.2% 63.3%

Inter Milan are the clear bookies’ favourites to win Group E, with Argentina’s River Plate expected to finish second.

That would leave Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds and Mexico’s CF Monterrey on the outside looking in.

Simone Inzaghi’s men take on the crew from Liga MX in their first outing, with River Plate facing the Urawa Reds.

GROUP F

To Qualify To Win Group Fluminense 75.2% 29.9% Borussia Dortmund 85.6% 59.8% Ulsan HD 23.6% 6.9% Mamelodi Sundowns 15.6% 3.4%

Borussia Dortmund slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga this season, but remain heavy favourites to win Group F.

Behind them, the bookies support Brazil’s Fluminense – who made the final last time around – to reach the round of 16. Those two face each other on Matchday 1, though, so Dortmund players may not be an immediate priority.

Elsewhere, South Korean side Ulsan HD and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns shouldn’t make it past the group stage. As Manchester United’s recent away day highlighted, however, you never know what’ll happen in football!

GROUP G

To Qualify To Win Group Manchester City 91.8% 64.6% Wydad Casablanca 7.2% 1.8% Ai Ain 17.4% 3.5% Juventus 83.6% 30.1%

The biggest two-v-two mismatch of the tournament?

Despite their struggles throughout much of the 2024/25 campaign, Manchester City rallied to end up third in the Premier League. That’s better than the fourth-place finish Juventus managed in Serie A.

Here in Group G, Club World Cup defending champions City are big-time favourites to top the table. It’s difficult to see an outcome other than themselves and Juve reaching the knock-outs.

City’s qualification percentage is, indeed, the biggest of any team in this article.

Assets from both sides could feature prominently in Matchday 1 line-ups, too. Pep Guardiola’s gang play Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca while Igor Tudor’s Turinese troops take on the UAE’s Al Ain.

GROUP H

To Qualify To Win Group Real Madrid 91.4% 76.8% Al Hilal 44.8% 9.9% Pachuca 21.8% 4.3% RB Salzburg 42.0% 9.0%

The most lop-sided pot of all, though, is Group H.

Five-time Club World Cup winners Real Madrid have been given a 76.8% chance of finishing top. None of their group mates are afforded more than a 10% shot each at that honour.

Los Blancos are understood to be taking this tournament pretty seriously, and could therefore steamroll a few of their competitors if things go to plan.

The race for second may be much more interesting, though.

Mexican side Pachuca are least favoured to make it to the knock-outs, but Austria’s RB Salzburg and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal – a mooted potential landing spot for Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears increasingly likely to engineer a hasty transfer to one of the club’s competing here – currently have very similar odds to accompany Real into the round of 16.

The opening round of fixtures in this group include a repeat of the 2022 final, between Real and Al Hilal.



