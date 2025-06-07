FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Benfica – Best players, predicted XI + more

Rounding off our FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group C team previews, it’s Benfica.

This article includes a guide to the Portuguese side’s top Fantasy picks, details their leading goalscorers and assist-makers, and outlines their usual set-piece and penalty takers.

Data in this piece comes from Fbref and WhoScored.

How to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy game

BENFICA: OVERVIEW

Based on last season’s achievements, Benfica are the better of the two Portuguese sides – Porto are the other – taking part in the Club World Cup.

They ran Sporting Lisbon close in the league, missing out by two points on the title. They were also narrowly edged out by their city rivals in the Portuguese Cup final, which they lost in extra time.

Bruno Lage’s side had some memorable moments in the UEFA Champions League, as well.

There was a 4-0 hammering of Atletico Madrid, not to mention away wins at Monaco, Red Star Belgrade and Juventus. The nine-goal thriller against Barcelona was one of the matches of the season, too, and it was Barca who were to eventually end Benfica’s European campaign in the round of 16.

Indeed, the Eagles are involved in the Club World Cup due to their strong performances in Europe over the previous four years.

Runs to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2021/22 and 2022/23 went a long way to sealing their place in America this summer.

The fact that they don’t face Group C favourites Bayern Munich till Matchday 3 means that their players will be appealing from the get-go in Club World Cup Fantasy – and especially so in Matchday 2 when they face Auckland City.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Bayern Munich 84.8% 59.2% Auckland City 2.8% 0.8% Boca Juniors 50.0% 17.8% Benfica 62.4% 22.2%

League Top Scorers

Vangelis Pavlidis ($7.8m, FWD) – 19

($7.8m, FWD) – 19 Kerem Aktürkoğlu ($7.2m, MID) – 11

($7.2m, MID) – 11 Ángel Di María ($7.3m, MID) – 8

League Top Assist-Makers

Kerem Aktürkoğlu ($7.2m, MID) – 9

($7.2m, MID) – 9 Orkun Kökçü ($6.6m, MID) – 7

($6.6m, MID) – 7 Vangelis Pavlidis ($7.8m, FWD) – 7

Set-piece takers

PENALTIES

Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID)

($7.3m, MID) Vangelis Pavlidis ($7.8m, FWD)

($7.8m, FWD) Orkun Kokcu ($6.6m, MID)

Benfica’s penalties run into double figures in 2024/25, with Pavlidis and Di Maria responsible for most of them.

Di Maria was the last to take one, doing so with Pavlidis on the field.

All of the Greek striker’s five penalties have been when Di Maria was not involved on the pitch.

CORNERS AND INDIRECT FREE-KICKS

Orkun Kokcu ($6.6m, MID)

($6.6m, MID) Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID)

($7.3m, MID) Samuel Dahl ($4.8m, DEF)

($4.8m, DEF) Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m, MID)

The vast majority of Benfica’s corners were taken by Kokcu and Di Maria this season.

Three of Kokcu’s seven assists indeed came from free-kicks and corners.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Vangelis Pavlidis ($7.8m) – FWD

Pavlidis was one of the standout players of the Portuguese League last season, even though his performances were overshadowed by the extraordinary scoring feats of Viktor Gyökeres.

The Greece international’s 19 league goals placed him joint-second in the division. He had 81 shots – no Benfica player registered more – and ranked third in the league for shots on target (34).

His seven league assists ranked him joint-sixth in the division, while his six goals in eight Champions League matches are the mark of an elite-level goalscorer.

He also converted all five penalties he took last season.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu ($7.2m) – MID

The summer signing from Galatasaray excelled in his first campaign in Portugal.

The electric left winger proved an absolute menace for defenders, racking up 11 league goals to place joint-fifth in the Primeira Liga’s scorers charts.

A total of nine assists ranked him joint-second in the charts for goal creators, too.

Aktürkoğlu was joint-eighth in the league for shots on goal (64), and third at his club for key passes (41).

A player who loves to set up goals as well as score them, the Turkey international could fare very well at this tournament.

Nicolás Otamendi ($5.2m)

He may be 37 years old but Otamendi has probably been the best defender in the Portuguese top flight this season.

Though he is out of contract on 30 June, he is expected to see out the Club World Cup before deciding whether or not to take up Benfica’s offer of a contract extension.

The former Man City centre-back is a superb reader of the game, a natural leader and a key reason why the Eagles kept their goals conceded tally down to a low 28.

He made a league-leading 60 interceptions in the Portuguese top flight, was top at his club for clearances (117) and aerial duel wins (123) and also threatened at the other end of the pitch, where he is particularly adept in the air.

Only five Benfica players had more than Otamendi’s 28 shots on goal last season and the Argentinian defender produced six goals and two assists in the league.

With defenders earning seven points for a goal and five for a clean sheet, the veteran could well reward Fantasy managers.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Schjelderup and Bruma are alternatives out wide to Di Maria, who will leave Benfica after the tournament.

Regular left-back Carreras looks like he’s on his way to Real Madrid, so Dahl will be poised to step up.



