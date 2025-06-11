FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 tips, chip strategy + team reveal

Needing some FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy tips? Want to know when to play the ‘Boosters’ (or chips)? We’ve got just the article…

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) – who has finished 2nd in the Euro Fantasy game, 31st in UCL Fantasy and had many more top finishes across many formats besides – shares some expert advice and his own team reveal.

FIFA has recently revamped the Club World Cup (CWC) format, adding fresh excitement and competitive dynamics to the tournament.

This change not only impacts how clubs approach the competition but also introduces new strategic layers for Fantasy Football enthusiasts playing the official FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game.

In this article, I’ll highlight key considerations that Fantasy managers should keep in mind before finalising their Matchday 1 lineups.

GENERAL TIPS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2025 FANTASY

As with any Fantasy game that combines group stages and knockout rounds, it’s vital to prioritize the group matches and adopt an aggressive strategy when selecting players and using chips.

The group stage typically features lower-ranked teams or clubs from less competitive leagues, which often leads to higher chances of goals, assists, and clean sheets for the stronger sides.

Additionally, in shorter tournaments, building a solid points foundation during the group phase is essential for maintaining a lead and gaining momentum as the competition advances.

This game features manual substitutions, a concept familiar to all UEFA Champions League fantasy managers. However, a key difference is that unlike UCL Fantasy – where substitution windows open only once after the last match of the day – CWC Fantasy allows substitutions at any time, as long as the incoming player hasn’t yet played.

This means having multiple strong captain options on the same day (playing at different times) is a viable strategy, as is selecting two goalkeepers who feature on the same day but in different matches at different times.

CHIP/BOOSTER STRATEGY