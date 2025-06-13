We’re going position by position on the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy game, picking out the best players ahead of Matchday 1.

After looking at the best goalkeepers, here we cast our eye over the defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m) – Real Madrid

Fixtures: Al-Hilal (June 18), Pachuca (June 22), RB Salzburg (June 27)

Real Madrid reached an early agreement with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, freeing him up to play at the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who is likely to take on a share of set-pieces at Los Blancos, has been the defender to own in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for almost a decade.

After a slower start to 2024/25, he went on to register three goals and six assists in 21 league appearances, averaging 4.9 points per start from Gameweek 14 onwards.

Set to make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday, when Xabi Alonso’s side face Al-Hilal in their opening group match, Alexander-Arnold could well be worth the outlay.

Josip Stanisic ($4.9m) – Bayern Munich

Fixtures: Auckland City (June 15), Boca Juniors (June 21), Benfica (June 24)

Josip Stanisic is perhaps the most dependable starter in Bayern Munich’s back four.

With Dayot Upamecano ($5.6m) just returning to training after an injury and Jonathan Tah having only recently joined, his presence and versatility could be crucial, having provided two assists while playing as a full-back during the final stretch.

Though generating attacking returns will be much more challenging from a centre-half role, which is where we expect Stanisic to line up against Auckland City, there is, of course, clean sheet potential, given that the part-time New Zealanders are the lowest-ranked team in the competition.

Beyond that, the Matchday 2 clash against Boca Juniors also appeals from a shut-out perspective, suggesting Stanisic could be a decent group stage pick.

Marc Cucurella ($5.8m) – Chelsea

Fixtures: LAFC (June 16), Flamengo (June 20), ES Tunis (June 25)

Marc Cucurella was undoubtedly the top Chelsea defender to own in FPL last season, having racked up five goals and two assists across 36 appearances.

All five Premier League goals arrived from Gameweek 16, around the point at which the Spaniard was handed a more attacking role.

Chelsea’s defensive performances notably improved as the season progressed, too, achieving five clean sheets in their last nine league matches.

It indicates Cucurella will be a key pick, particularly in Matchdays 1 and 3, when the Blues face off against LAFC and ES Tunis.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.3m) – Inter Milan

Fixtures: Monterrey (June 18), Urawa Red Diamonds (June 21), River Plate (June 26)

Inter Milan will come up against CF Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage, prompting our selection of Denzel Dumfries ($6.3m).

The Dutchman served up 11 goals and six assists across 45 appearances in all competitions last season, thriving as a wing-back in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 system.

Inzaghi has recently departed the club, with former Nerazzurri defender Christian Chivu taking the reins after only a few months with Parma. Thankfully, the Romanian’s 13-match spell suggests he’ll continue with a back-three/wing-back approach.

Dumfries, meanwhile, tormented Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and, given the opposition, is surely one of the best defenders to own in Club World Cup Fantasy.

Josko Gvardiol ($6.1m) – Manchester City

Fixtures: Wydad AC (June 18), Al Ain (June 23), Juventus (June 26)

Manchester City head into their opening two matches as heavy favourites, with clashes against Wydad AC and Al Ain.

Josko Gvardiol is therefore one of the standout defenders to own, with his ownership up to 32.1% at the time of writing.

The Croatian scored six goals across all competitions in 2024/25.

He also ranked third among FPL defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

While Rayan Ait-Nouri’s arrival could see Gvardiol move across to centre-back, he will continue to carry a threat at corners and brings clean sheet potential during the group stage.

Francisco Moura ($4.1m) – FC Porto

Fixtures: Palmeiras (June 15), Inter Miami (June 19), Al Ahly (June 24)

Francisco Moura was one of Porto’s most consistent players last season, with his attacking instincts catching the eye.

A superb crosser of the ball, the Portuguese recorded three goals and 10 assists, making him an appealing budget option for Fantasy managers.

It’s worth noting that those three goals came from just seven shots, but his assist potential is strong: Moura’s 36 key passes were only surpassed by midfielder Fabio Vieira ($5.7m) among Porto players in the league.

Still, Moura’s price is arguably his biggest selling point, especially for Matchdays 2 and 3.

Achraf Hakimi ($6.5m) – Paris Saint-Germain

Fixtures: Atletico Madrid (June 15), Botafogo (June 20), Seattle Sounders (June 23)

Achraf Hakimi is one of the best attacking full-backs in world football, so he naturally takes his place on our defenders list.

The Moroccans’ attacking numbers last season were simply outstanding, as he delivered nine goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

As an attack-minded full-back who has the freedom to roam, Hakimi also racked up 34 shots in the UEFA Champions League, the most of any PSG player except Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m).

With Atletico Madrid up first, investment in the Parisians’ backline could perhaps wait, but Hakimi’s appeal in Matchday 2 and 3 is clear, with clashes against Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

Andrea Cambiaso ($5.3m) – Juventus

Fixtures: Al Ain (June 19), Wydad AC (June 22), Manchester City (June 26)

Given Juventus’ first two fixtures, adding a defender seems like a smart move, and Andrea Cambiaso stands out as a top choice.

He’s likely to take up a position on the left side of the defence, which could see him playing as a left wing-back.

This Italy international has made a significant impact in the league this season, notching up six attacking returns (two goals and four assists), with two of those coming in his last three matches.

Interestingly, he ranked third in the Juventus squad for key passes in the 2024/25 season.

Nicolas Otamendi ($5.2m) – Benfica

Fixtures: Boca Juniors (June 16), Auckland City (June 20), Bayern Munich (June 24)

Nicolas Otamendi may be 37, but last season he was arguably the standout defender in the Portuguese top-flight.

While his contract is set to expire on June 30, he’s likely to finish his commitments at the Club World Cup before deciding on Benfica’s contract extension offer.

The former Manchester City centre-back is an astute reader of the game and a natural leader, playing a crucial role in keeping the Eagles’ goals conceded to just 28 in 2024/25.

Not only does he shine defensively, but he’s also a threat in attack, especially in the air. Last season, only five Benfica players managed more than Otamendi’s 28 shots, and he contributed six goals and two assists in the league.

OTHER THOUGHTS

Low-owned picks are especially important in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The scoring system encourages the selection of differentials, with additional points (+2) on offer if any player scores more than four points and is owned by fewer than 5% of all teams.

Stanisic and Otamendi both currently qualify, with their ownership under 4% at the time of writing.

Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson (£4.7m) and Flamengo’s Leo Ortiz (4.9m), who we covered in our differentials column, are also worth a look.