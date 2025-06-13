FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Real Madrid – Best players, predicted XI + more

Real Madrid have one of the more favourable FIFA Club World Cup groups, so Los Blancos look set to be popular Fantasy picks from the off.

In this latest team preview, we cast an eye over Xabi Alonso’s new charges.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

REAL MADRID: OVERVIEW

One of two Spanish sides taking part in this tournament, Real Madrid qualify as the winners of 2021/22’s Champions League. They went on to repeat the success in 2023/24.

No team has won more La Liga (36), FIFA world champion (nine) or Champions League titles (15, including six of the latest 12) than these glamorous global giants.

In fact, Real Madrid are the reigning Intercontinental Cup holders, having beaten fellow Group H side Pachuca 3-0 last December. A month later, they hammered Matchday 3 opponents RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Completing the set, these bookies’ favourites have also beaten Al-Hilal in fairly recent times. It was the 5-3 victory of early 2023, during FIFA’s previous Club World Cup format.

Very little introduction is needed to Los Blancos and their collection of superstars – names like Kylian Mbappe ($11.0m), Vinicius Junior ($11.0m), Jude Bellingham ($9.3m) and now Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m). But they must quickly adapt to a new boss, after Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout.

Such a transition could give a glimmer of hope to other leading contenders, as could Real’s under-par 2024/25 campaign. Losing out to Barcelona in both league and cup, they were eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group Real Madrid 91.4% 76.8% Al-Hilal 44.8% 9.9% RB Salzburg 42.0% 9.0% CF Pachuca 21.8% 4.3%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

Kylian Mbappe ($11.0m, FWD) – 31

($11.0m, FWD) – 31 Vinicius Junior ($11.0m, FWD) – 11

($11.0m, FWD) – 11 Jude Bellingham ($9.3m, MID) – 9

ASSISTS

Vinicius Junior ($11.0m, FWD) – 10

($11.0m, FWD) – 10 Jude Bellingham ($9.3m, MID) – 9

($9.3m, MID) – 9 Rodrygo ($9.5m, FWD) – 6

($9.5m, FWD) – 6 Luka Modric ($6.2m, MID) – 6

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Kylian Mbappe ($11.0m, FWD)

($11.0m, FWD) Vinicius Junior ($11.0m, FWD)

($11.0m, FWD) Jude Bellingham ($9.3m, MID)

After some back and forth throughout 2024/25, Mbappe was reportedly given the nod as first choice in the spring after Vinicius’s latest miss. However, Mbappe missed his latest effort in May and Ancelotti has since left the club.

Bellingham took two earlier in the campaign.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Luka Modric ($6.2m, MID)

($6.2m, MID) Rodrygo ($9.5m, FWD)

($9.5m, FWD) Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID)

Despite closing in on a move to AC Milan, Modric looks set to stay at Madrid until after the Club World Cup.

He took 98 corners for Real last season, with Rodrygo and Guler combining for another 100+.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

KYLIAN MBAPPE ($11.0m) – FWD

Let’s begin with the first name that comes to mind: ‘Galactico’ Mbappe, the most-chosen Fantasy option (57.7%). He will be particularly frustrated by Real’s lack of trophies, as former club Paris Saint-Germain quickly won the Champions League in his absence.

It was a good individual season, though. The Frenchman started slowly, but things really picked up from early December’s victory over Girona. 32 goals came in his remaining 35 outings – including three hat-tricks – fired him to become a European Golden Shoe winner. Mbappe struck 43 times in all competitions.

Both he and teammate Vinicius Junior ($11.0m) are among the game’s four most expensive players. In this situation, it’s hard to favour the latter because Mbappe was number one in La Liga for attempts (152) and shots on target (75), finishing way ahead of the Brazilian for goals and shots per 90 (4.71 v 3.12).

JUDE BELLINGHAM ($9.3m) – MID

Meanwhile, 2023’s major purchase had a poor year by his standards. Instead of 23 goals in all competitions, Bellingham accumulated 14 from a higher number of minutes.

It took until his eighth La Liga appearance for the first to arrive and, although it led to a six-game domestic scoring streak, his rate massively slowed down afterwards.

Perhaps it’s an effect of Mbappe’s signing, as Bellingham isn’t deployed behind split strikers anymore. Or maybe 2023/24’s overachievement – 19 from 11.1 expected goals (xG) – is simply regressing to the mean.

Name value allows him to be the Club World Cup’s fourth-most expensive midfielder but he’ll have to perform better than in the latest version of Fantasy UEFA Champions League (UCL).

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD ($6.4m) – DEF

Bellingham’s friend and international colleague is a new arrival, one whom Real paid money for to ensure he could take part in this.

Of course, FPL managers are very aware of the defender’s legendary numbers. He twice exceeded 200 points, racking up double-digit assist numbers in four of five campaigns between 2018/19 and 2022/23.

Although 2023/24 was poor, the latest season was slightly better with three goals and seven assists. This was still almost enough to end as FPL’s best at the back, though he topped the charts among defenders for shots (45), big chances created (15) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 9.25).

If Alonso immediately applies his favoured 3-4-3 system, Alexander-Arnold will presumably be a wing-back.

RAUL ASENCIO ($4.2m) – DEF

Not that this formation is guaranteed, due to the quick turnaround and Real’s concerning list of defensive injuries. Some may return to a level of game time but, whether Alonso plays two or three centre-backs, Asencio should begin in his backline. That provides an incredibly cheap way to gain coverage.

The 22-year-old had a good breakout year, starting 15 of the final 19 in La Liga, although he offers a minimal offensive threat. Furthermore, Real played 13 times in April and May, conceding at least two goals in seven of them.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



