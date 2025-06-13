After identifying the best goalkeepers and defenders in our review of the FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 price list, we now turn our attention to the best midfielders.

Michael Olise ($9.4m)/Kingsley Coman ($8.8m) – Bayern Munich

Fixtures: Auckland City (June 15), Boca Juniors (June 21), Benfica (June 24)

Michael Olise enjoyed a superb debut season in the Bundesliga, notching up the highest number of assists in the German top flight (15).

In addition to that, he scored 12 goals, including two direct free-kicks. Remember that you get extra points for direct free-kick goals in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The Frenchman, who predominantly operated on the right flank, also registered 169 shot-creating actions and 90 key passes, the most of any Bundesliga player.

As for Bayern Munich, they cruised to the title in 2024/25 and are naturally one of the favourites to win the Club World Cup.

But with Vincent Kompany’s side up against part-timers Auckland City first, it remains to be seen how strong Bayern will go in Matchday 1.

So, this is where the complications arise. Olise is the longer-term more appealing pick but if we’re looking at the shorter-team potential goals bonanza against Auckland, perhaps Coman is the play – especially with suggestions that a ‘B’ team will be sent out.

Coman, not a regular starter for Bayern of late, has not been away on international duty, unlike many of his teammates.

Cole Palmer ($9.6m)/Enzo Fernandez ($6.2m) – Chelsea

Fixtures: LAFC (June 16), Flamengo (June 20), ES Tunis (June 25)

Cole Palmer is surely the best option in Chelsea’s attack, having served up 15 goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions last season.

His underlying stats throughout the Premier League campaign further highlight why he’s such a strong Fantasy pick. Palmer created 24 big chances in total, ranking second among all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielders, while his 23 big chances placed him joint-third.

With an expected goal involvement (xGI) tally of 26.41, he nearly doubled the output of the next closest Chelsea attacker, Nicolas Jackson ($7.4m), who managed 14.26.

Palmer is arguably the best finisher and best creator at Chelsea, but for those managers working on a smaller budget, consider Enzo Fernandez. With eight goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions in 2024/25, it was the Argentine’s most prolific year at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, meanwhile, come into the tournament off the back of a strong end to 2024/25. Enzo Maresca’s side won eight of their last nine matches, securing fourth place in the Premier League and winning the UEFA Conference League.

Again, there might be a modicum of concern about an under-strength team in Matchday 1. Enzo and Palmer at least only started one of their respective countries’ two internationals in June, and were both taken off midway through the second half.

Jude Bellingham ($9.3m) – Real Madrid

Fixtures: Al-Hilal (June 18), Pachuca (June 22), RB Salzburg (June 27)

Real Madrid have some excellent attacking options, including midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions last season, a decent return given that he had to adapt to a deeper midfield role in his second campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

A new face is now in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, with further tactical tweaks expected.

“He can be special anywhere because he’s a special player. The feeling I get is that he is in a good place and good moment to work with him. I see him as a midfielder. We’ll try to make him as efficient as possible.” – Xabi Alonso on Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid may have had an under-par 2024/25 season, losing out to Barcelona in both league and cup, but they remain one of the teams to beat at the Club World Cup.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta ($6.2m) – Flamengo

Fixtures: ES Tunis (June 17), Chelsea (June 20), LAFC (June 25).

Giorgian de Arrascaeta stands out as a top Fantasy option at the Club World Cup.

The 31-year-old, who is capable of playing both in attacking midfield and on the left wing, has produced nine goals and four assists in just nine league matches this season.

His role likely includes penalties and a share of corners and free-kicks, too, further adding to his appeal.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are currently enjoying a strong domestic campaign. After coming third in the league last year, they currently sit top of the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, having won seven and drawn three of their 11 matches, scoring 24 goals in the process.

As a result, you’d fancy them to beat ES Tunis and LAFC in Matchdays 1 and 3.

Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m) – River Plate

Fixtures: Urawa Red Diamonds (June 18), Monterrey (June 22), Inter Milan (June 26)

Franco Mastantuono could present excellent value in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The 17-year-old goes into the tournament with seven goal involvements in his last 10 appearances for River Plate, with penalties, corners and free-kicks in his locker.

Tipped as the next great superstar of South American football, Mastantuono will join Real Madrid in August, so there is the potential to see him sign off in style at the Club World Cup.

At the time of writing, 20.4% of Fantasy managers have snapped him up.

As for River, they are expected to finish second in Group E behind Inter Milan, whom they won’t face until Matchday 3.

Rodrigo Mora ($4.2m) – Porto

Fixtures: Palmeiras (June 15), Inter Miami (June 19), Al Ahly (June 24)

Rodrigo Mora stood out as one of the few highlights for Porto last season, as the 18-year-old quickly became a key part of the Portuguese giants’ attack.

The talented teenager netted seven goals in his last nine appearances, bringing his total goal contributions to 14 in 2024/25.

His performances have since earned him a call-up to Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad. That came on the back of a new Porto contract.

An intelligent playmaker with the ability to score goals, Mora could be a solid enabler at the Club World Cup, with some decent group stage fixtures to tap into.

Despite an underwhelming season, Porto are favoured by the bookies to top Group A.

OTHER THOUGHTS

With all of the above midfielders’ ownership currently over 5%, why not try Benfica’s Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m)? He’s owned by just 3.7% of managers at present, therefore qualifying for the Scouting Bonus. The 26-year-old winger had a decent debut campaign in Portugal, with 11 goals and nine assists across 30 appearances in the Primeira Liga, which you can read more about here.

At Borussia Dortmund, Karim Adeyemi ($8.0m) has scored five goals since the turn of the year, playing himself into contention under Niko Kovac. The 23-year-old, who can play in any position across the frontline, is certainly explosive, having scored a first-half hat-trick against Celtic back in October. Pascal Gross ($5,7m) and Julian Brandt ($6.5m) are other options in Dortmund’s midfield ranks.

Phil Foden ($8.1m) and Rayan Cherki ($7.1m), who was only added to the game on Friday, arguably carry the most upside for Manchester City.

Finally, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) set to miss the group stage through injury, Khivicha Kvaratskhelia ($9.2m), Desire Doue ($8.2m) and Bradley Barcola ($8.2m) carry appeal.

Doue’s influence grew throughout the season, as he destroyed an experienced Inter Milan outfit with two goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League final. Kvaratskhelia also played a key role in PSG’s run to Munich, having joined from Napoli in January. He scored four goals and provided three assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances, also chipping in with some valuable Champions League contributions.

Keep in mind Barcola, too, who was benched in the UCL final and could be fresher than his team-mates. That said, with Atletico Madrid up first, a wait-and-see policy might be the best approach with PSG attackers anyway.