FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 Matchday 1 team reveals

With the deadline nearing for Matchday 1 of FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, we’ve got a few team reveals to share from our panel of experts.
Our submissions come from:
- FPL Bartowski: Prolific creator of UCL Fantasy + Club World Cup content on X
- Big4FPL: Four top 500 finishes in UCL Fantasy, including a best place of 6th
- Milanista: Fantasy all-rounder who has previously finished 2nd in Euro Fantasy and 31st in UCL Fantasy
FPL BARTOWSKI
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
Complete Guide | How to play | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal | Fixture ticker | Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Team reveals
Best goalkeepers | Best defenders | Best midfielders | Best forwards | Best differentials
Matchday 1 Scout Picks | Best Matchday 1 captains