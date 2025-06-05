FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: PSG – Best players, predicted XI + more

Another day, another Fantasy Club World Cup 2025 team preview: not that you need much introduction to European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Top Fantasy picks, an early predicted XI, leading goalscorers and assist-makers, set-piece takers and more – you’ll find it all here.

How to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy game

PSG: OVERVIEW

As they have for many of the last dozen or so seasons, PSG won Ligue 1 at a canter in 2024/25.

They scored 92 goals and conceded just 35 times in their 34 league games, although only kept seven clean sheets in the process.

A Coupe de France success ensured a domestic double.

Luis Enrique’s young crew also scored 38 goals in 17 Champions League matches.

They kept seven clean sheets, including in their rout of Inter Milan in last Saturday’s final to secure the club’s first-ever UCL title.

PSG were a slow-burner in the competition, having won only one of their first five group stage games. An early elimination beckoned (they were 25th after Matchday 5!) until they won all three of their last league phase fixtures.

They never looked back from there, beating Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off round before eliminating three English clubs en route to the final.

As for the Club World Cup, the bookies make them second favourites behind Real Madrid to win the tournament.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Paris Saint-Germain 69.4% 48.5% Atletico Madrid 66.2% 37.4% Botafogo 41.2% 8.9% Seattle Sounders 23.2% 5.2%

League Top Scorers

Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m, MID) – 21

($10.0m, MID) – 21 Bradley Barcola ($8.2m, MID) – 14

($8.2m, MID) – 14 Goncalo Ramos ($8.0m, FWD) – 10

League Top Assist-Makers

Bradley Barcola ($8.2m, MID) – 10

($8.2m, MID) – 10 Joao Neves ($6.5m, MID) – 8

($6.5m, MID) – 8 Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m, MID) – 6

($10.0m, MID) – 6 Desire Doue ($8.2m, MID) – 6

($8.2m, MID) – 6 Lee Kang-in ($6.0m, MID) – 6

($6.0m, MID) – 6 Achraf Hakimi ($6.5m, DEF) – 6

Set-piece takers

PENALTIES

Vitinha ($6.1m, MID)

($6.1m, MID) Goncalo Ramos ($8.0m, FWD)

($8.0m, FWD) Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m, MID)

Vitinha took and scored two penalties in Ligue 1 earlier this season before netting another successful attempt in the Champions League.

He then missed from the spot against Arsenal in May, leaving the picture over who Luis Enrique’s first-choice taker is a little murky.

Elsewhere, in-game spot-kick duties have been shared this season between Ramos and Dembélé. The latter has taken just one, in mid-January when Vitinha was on the bench, whilst the former has taken five. He scored all but the most recent one, on May 17, which coincidentally was the only one that Vitinha was on the pitch for!

CORNERS AND INDIRECT FREE-KICKS

Lee Kang-in ($6.0m, MID)

($6.0m, MID) Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m, MID)

($10.0m, MID) Desire Doue ($8.2m, MID)

($8.2m, MID) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ($9.2m, MID)

Lee may not have been a regular starter (only 19 of his 30 Ligue I appearances were from the start) but he took more corners (84) than any of his teammates in 2024/25.

Dembele was next-most active on 48, with Doue and Kvaratskhelia on 27 and 23, respectively.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) – MID

With PSG boasting so many promising options across the pitch, it’s hard to pick just three.

But to start with, let’s go with Dembele.

The France international is admittedly the most expensive midfielder in the game, so not for the short of cash, but he’s been integral to his side’s success this season.

There have been 48 attacking returns in his 49 appearances in all competitions.

He has also commonly lined up as PSG’s first-choice centre-forward, and would present an immediate out-of-position asset if he does so in this tournament.

Leading his teammates for both shots (97) and key passes (63) in Ligue I last season, he was also top for xG (17.5).

No one in the French top flight scored on more occasions (21). He was also PSG’s top scorer in the Champions League, with eight.

DESIRE DOUE ($8.2m) – MID/BRADLEY BARCOLA ($8.2m) – MID

It was difficult to then select the best second midfielder behind Dembélé. For Matchday 1, take your pick between the star of the Champions League final, Doue, and the electric Georgian winger, Kvaratskhelia.

Doue became more prominent as the season wore on, starting the last eight matches before the league title was secured. He netted five goals and supplied four assists in that run.

The same applied to Europe, as he was in the starting XI for both semi-final ties and the final. Two goals and an assist against Inter ensure he’ll be heading to America in confident mood.

Keep Barcola in mind, too, as there may be a bit of rotation in between group games this summer. You could imagine, for instance, Luis Enrique sending out a ‘weakened’ team against Seattle Sounders in Matchday 3 if qualification is assured.

Barcola’s 21 goals and 19 assists put him second to Dembele for total attacking returns this season. He has played more of a bit-part role in some of the latter stages of the Champions League, including coming on as a substitute in the final, but that could mean he’s fresher than some more heavily utilised teammates – like January signing Kvaratskhelia – and ready to hit the ground running at the Club World Cup.

Of course, so fluid is PSG’s frontline that it’s worth keeping an eye on the team’s line-ups and early performances, as the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Doué and hat-trick-loving Ramos could all come into play at any point.

ACHRAF HAKIMI ($6.5m) – DEF

We have to make room for a PSG defender, which in this case is Achraf Hakimi.

It was a close call between the Madrid-born Moroccan and fellow full-back Nuno Mendes ($6.2m), who incidentally are two of the three most expensive defenders in the game.

But that premium over centre-backs Marquinhos ($5.6m) and William Pacho ($5.2m) is warranted by the pair’s penchant for attacking returns.

It’s Hakimi who trumps Mendes in that respect, too, having delivered nine goals – including the opener against Inter last weekend – and 14 assists this season between Ligue 1, the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Other than Dembele, Hakimi had more shots in the Champions League (34) than any other PSG player. And he’s a right-back!

EARLY PREDICTED XI