FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Penalty + set-piece takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of FIFA World Cup Club Fantasy 2025.

Not just that, there are notes on all 32 clubs as we dive deep into the penalty-taking pecking order at each side.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from sources like Fbref, WhoScored and Transfermarkt.

The writers who were contributing to our team previews have also offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties.

These are only educated guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

We’ve also excluded new signings who might be on set-piece duties, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m), as we’d like to see evidence of them being involved first.

GROUP A

Penalties Corners and free-kicks Palmeiras Joaquín Piquerez ($5.1m, DEF)

Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)

José Manuel López ($5.5m, FWD)

Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID) Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)

Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID)

Facundo Torres ($6.3m, FWD)

Richard Ríos ($5.3m, MID) Porto Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD) Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID)

Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID)

Pepe ($7.5m, MID)

Stephen Eustaquio ($6.1m, MID) Al Ahly Emam Ashour ($4.7m, MID)

Marwan Attia ($4.7m, MID) Emam Ashour ($4.7m, MID)

Wessam Abou Ali ($4.2m, FWD) Inter Miami Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD)

Luis Suarez ($8.0m, FWD) Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD)

Telasco Segovia ($14.8m, MID)

Jordi Alba ($5.1m, DEF)

Penalty Notes

Palmeiras : Piquerez, Estevao (twice) and Veiga have all missed penalties in the last few months. Piquerez has scored two of his three spot-kicks this calendar year and was the last Palmeiras player to take one but he saw his last effort saved.

: Piquerez, Estevao (twice) and Veiga have all missed penalties in the last few months. Piquerez has scored two of his three spot-kicks this calendar year and was the last Palmeiras player to take one but he saw his last effort saved. Porto: Galeno – who has since left the club – was the regular penalty taker until he missed two in January, after which Aghehowa has been responsible.

Galeno – who has since left the club – was the regular penalty taker until he missed two in January, after which Aghehowa has been responsible. Al Ahly : Ashour had a patchy record over the winter, missing two of his three penalties, and Ateya stepped up to take and score the next two. However, Ashour took and scored Al Ahly’s last penalty in May.

: Ashour had a patchy record over the winter, missing two of his three penalties, and Ateya stepped up to take and score the next two. However, Ashour took and scored Al Ahly’s last penalty in May. Inter Miami: Messi first in line, with Suarez scoring his only spot-kick of 2025 when Messi was off the field.

GROUP B