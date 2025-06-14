FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Penalty + set-piece takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of FIFA World Cup Club Fantasy 2025.
Not just that, there are notes on all 32 clubs as we dive deep into the penalty-taking pecking order at each side.
To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from sources like Fbref, WhoScored and Transfermarkt.
The writers who were contributing to our team previews have also offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties.
These are only educated guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.
We’ve also excluded new signings who might be on set-piece duties, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold ($6.4m), as we’d like to see evidence of them being involved first.
GROUP A
|Penalties
|Corners and free-kicks
|Palmeiras
|Joaquín Piquerez ($5.1m, DEF)
Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)
José Manuel López ($5.5m, FWD)
Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID)
|Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)
Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID)
Facundo Torres ($6.3m, FWD)
Richard Ríos ($5.3m, MID)
|Porto
|Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD)
|Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID)
Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID)
Pepe ($7.5m, MID)
Stephen Eustaquio ($6.1m, MID)
|Al Ahly
|Emam Ashour ($4.7m, MID)
Marwan Attia ($4.7m, MID)
|Emam Ashour ($4.7m, MID)
Wessam Abou Ali ($4.2m, FWD)
|Inter Miami
|Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD)
Luis Suarez ($8.0m, FWD)
|Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD)
Telasco Segovia ($14.8m, MID)
Jordi Alba ($5.1m, DEF)
Penalty Notes
- Palmeiras: Piquerez, Estevao (twice) and Veiga have all missed penalties in the last few months. Piquerez has scored two of his three spot-kicks this calendar year and was the last Palmeiras player to take one but he saw his last effort saved.
- Porto: Galeno – who has since left the club – was the regular penalty taker until he missed two in January, after which Aghehowa has been responsible.
- Al Ahly: Ashour had a patchy record over the winter, missing two of his three penalties, and Ateya stepped up to take and score the next two. However, Ashour took and scored Al Ahly’s last penalty in May.
- Inter Miami: Messi first in line, with Suarez scoring his only spot-kick of 2025 when Messi was off the field.
GROUP B
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
Complete Guide | How to play | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers (coming soon) | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal | Fixture ticker | Join our mini-league + win prizes!
Best goalkeepers | Best defenders | Best midfielders | Best forwards | Best differentials
1 min ago
So much research getting done for a game no one cares about