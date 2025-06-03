FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Porto – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 team previews continue with Group A favourites Porto.

In these articles, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering selecting in your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

Porto: Overview

One of two Portuguese sides in the competition along with Benfica, Porto are very much living on their reputation.

They qualified for the Club World Cup thanks to decent showings in the Champions League between 2021 and 2024. That made them the ‘fifth-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking’.

This has been a largely forgettable season for Los Dragões, who came third in the league for a second successive season. Martin Anselmi’s side finished 11 points behind champions Sporting Lisbon, indeed.

To compound that, they suffered early domestic cup exits and elimination from the Europa League by Roma at the knockout play-off stage.

Their cause was not helped by the loss of Nico González to Manchester City in January. The midfielder had produced seven goals and six assists before joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

Another regular starter, winger Galeno, departed for Saudi Arabia.

A mid-season change in manager, with the 39-year-old Anselmi appointed in January, hasn’t really done much to suggest they’ve turned a corner.

Perhaps no surprise, then, that the bookies (see below) are least convinced about Porto than they are about any of the other group favourites.

GROUP FIXTURES

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Palmeiras 59.0% 31.1% FC Porto 61.8% 37.6% Al Ahly 30.8% 9.0% Inter Miami 48.4% 22.3%

League top scorers

Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD) – 19

($4.2m, FWD) – 19 Rodrigo Mora ($4.2m, MID) – 10

($4.2m, MID) – 10 Francisco Moura ($4.1m, DEF) – 4

League Top Assist-makers

Francisco Moura ($4.1m, DEF) – 9

($4.1m, DEF) – 9 Martim Fernandes ($4.2m, DEF) – 6

($4.2m, DEF) – 6 Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID) – 4

($5.7m, MID) – 4 Rodrigo Mora ($4.2m, MID) – 4

Set-piece takers

Penalties

Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD)

Galeno – who has since left the club – was the regular penalty taker until he missed two in January, after which Aghehowa has been responsible.

Corners

Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID)

($5.7m, MID) Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID)

($5.7m, MID) Pepe ($7.5m, MID)

($7.5m, MID) Stephen Eustaquio ($6.1m, MID)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Rodrigo Mora (£4.2m) – MID

Rodrigo Mora was one of the few bright spots of Porto’s season, breaking into the team aged only 17 to become the focal point of the attack.

The pint-sized teenager scored seven goals in his final nine appearances for Los Dragões, to take his goal-contribution tally to 14.

That helped him earn a call-up to Roberto Martinez’s senior Portugal squad.

His minutes-per-goal average (137.8) was second only to Aghehowa in the Porto squad.

A clever player with an eye for a pass as well as goal, the winger is also listed as a midfielder – so he gets bonus points for key passes, too.

Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m) – FWD

Twenty-five goals in 42 matches in all competitions was an impressive return for the Spaniard, who joined from Atlético Madrid aged 20 last summer.

The powerful and fleet-footed striker racked up 19 of those goals in the Portuguese top flight, which was some way off the eye-popping 39 of Viktor Gyökeres but nonetheless the joint-second best haul in the division.

All 19 of those strikes came from inside the box, as did 73 of his 82 shots. No one else still in Porto’s squad had more than 46 efforts.

An xG/90 of 0.7 was the third-best in the division overall.

In a breakthrough year he has earned four senior Spain caps.

Given that he’s on penalties, too, $4.2m is a snip.

Francisco Moura ($4.1m) – DEF

Francisco Moura has been one of Porto’s more reliable and consistent performers this season, bringing defensive solidity and tactical awareness to an area that had been suspect ever since Alex Sandro’s departure to Juventus in 2015.

But it is his attacking qualities that will alert the antennae of Fantasy managers.

An excellent crosser of the ball, Moura’s 10 assists and three goals in the league this season make him an attractive Fantasy proposition.

Those three goals did arrive from only seven shots, so expectations have to be tempered somewhat.

More likely to arrive are assists: among Porto players, 36 key passes was a total that only midfielder Fabio Vieira ($5.7m) could better in the league.

Again, the price is a big part of Moura’s appeal – especially for Matchdays 2 and 3.

Early predicted XI

Eustaquio could instead take his place in central midfield, with Vieira an alternative on the right flank.

Perez and Fernandes are options in the back three.



