FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Palmeiras – Best players, predicted XI + more

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may be done for 2024/25 – but there’s at least another game now up and running to give you your Fantasy fix over the summer.

The FIFA Club World Cup gets underway on June 15, with a whopping 32 teams competing.

Those clubs have been drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two qualifying for the knockout stages.

And, naturally, there’s an official Fantasy game to accompany Gianni Infantino’s baby.

If you need to know more about it, check out our ‘how to play’ and bookies’ odds articles linked below.

Starting from this article, though, we are putting together mini-previews of all the teams taking part.

In these pieces, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering selecting in your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

We begin with Group A, and Palmeiras.

Palmeiras: Overview

Palmeiras are one of four Brazilian teams taking part in the Club World Cup, having qualified as the winner of the Copa Libertadores (the South American ‘Champions League’) in 2021.

They had been enjoying a strong season in Brazil on both the domestic and continental front.

The Verdão, who came runners-up in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A last season, are going well in this year’s Copa Libertadores. They qualified for the second phase after winning the first group stage with a match to spare, thanks to five straight victories in South America’s premier club tournament.

Abel Ferreira’s side have been the dominant force in the 2025 competition – they have yet to trail in the group stage and have kept three clean sheets out of five matches.

They were also motoring along at the top of Série A, which runs from March to December.

However, back-to-back defeats have sent them down to fourth.

GROUP FIXTURES

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Palmeiras 59.0% 31.1% FC Porto 61.8% 37.6% Al Ahly 30.8% 9.0% Inter Miami 48.4% 22.3%

League top scorers

After 11 games played:

Facundo Torres ($6.3m, FWD) – 2

($6.3m, FWD) – 2 Vitor Roque ($6.5m, FWD) – 2

($6.5m, FWD) – 2 José Manuel López ($5.5m, FWD) – 2

($5.5m, FWD) – 2 Joaquín Piquerez ($5.1m, DEF) – 2

League top assist-makers

After 11 games played:

Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD) – 3

($5.5m, FWD) – 3 Richard Ríos ($5.3m, MID) – 2

Set-piece takers

Penalties

Joaquín Piquerez ($5.1m, DEF)

($5.1m, DEF) Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)

($5.5m, FWD) José Manuel López ($5.5m, FWD)

($5.5m, FWD) Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID)

Piquerez, Estevao (twice) and Veiga have all missed penalties in the last few months. Piquerez has scored two of his three spot-kicks this calendar year and was the last Palmeiras player to take one but he saw his last effort saved.

Corners + indirect free-kicks

Estêvão ($5.5m, FWD)

($5.5m, FWD) Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID)

($6.4m, MID) Facundo Torres ($6.3m, FWD)

($6.3m, FWD) Richard Ríos ($5.3m, MID)

Estevao has taken the vast majority of corners in Serie A this season, with the others only taking a handful each.

Top Fantasy picks

Estêvão ($5.5m) – FWD

Estêvão’s potential was spotted at an early age. He became the youngest Brazilian player to sign with Nike, when just 10 years old, and was captured by Chelsea last summer, before being loaned back to Palmeiras for a year.

The 17-year-old right-winger has thrived at the Sao Paolo club. A strong dribbler who likes to cut inside and shoot, he also possesses an eye for a pass.

The teenage wide-man has created more than twice as many chances (24) as any other team-mate in this season’s Brazilian top flight.

He is a regular set-piece taker, too, making him an all-round attacking threat.

While he is yet to open his account in Serie A this season (despite ranking second among Palmeiras players for shots), he has netted on four occasions in five Copa Libertadores run-outs. He was also his side’s top scorer in the 2024 league campaign, with 13.

He’s not a striker per se but with José Manuel López ($5.5m) and Vitor Roque ($6.5m) sharing game-time up top, Estêvão looks the better bet for minutes.

Joaquín Piqueres ($5.1m) – DEF

Palmeiras have been strong defensively this season, recently embarking on an eight-match winning sequence in which they kept seven clean sheets.

Left-back/wing-back Piqueres doesn’t just offer clean-sheet returns but also the additional potential to produce at the other end too.

A total of 15 shots ranks him third among the Palmeiras squad in the Brazilian top flight.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan has recorded three goals in all competitions, including two penalties, and three assists.

He’s fond of a direct free-kick, too.

Of the outfielders in Palmeiras’ squad, no one has more league minutes than the forward-thinking full-back.

Agustín Giay ($4.4m) – DEF

If Piquerez is too rich for your blood, Giay offers a cut-price route into the Palmeiras backline.

Able to feature either as a right-sided centre-half or as a right-back, depending on the set-up, he’s started the last eight Serie A matches after forcing his way into the starting XI.

While not quite the same gung-ho threat as Piquerez, Giay is only three key passes (seven to 10) behind his more expensive teammate in 2025.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Uncertainty abounds in the attacking midfield/striker positions, with only Estevao a regular starter.

Veiga is not long back from injury.

We’ve seen Palmerias adopt a wing-back system often this season, with Giay tucking in as a third centre-half.



