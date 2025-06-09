FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: River Plate – Best players, predicted XI + more

To keep Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers occupied over the summer, the FIFA Club World Cup gets underway on Sunday 15 June, with Group E’s River Plate one of 32 teams competing.

Naturally, there’s an official Fantasy game to accompany Gianni Infantino’s baby.

We’re putting together mini-previews of all teams, where two sides from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

RIVER PLATE: OVERVIEW

One of two Argentine sides taking part in this tournament, River Plate qualify as the best eligible team in CONMEBOL’s four-year ranking.

The South American giants have won two of their four Copa Libertadores titles in the last 10 years, sitting alongside 38 league titles in their trophy cabinet. In fact, Los Millonarios are the last non-Brazilian outfit to be such a continental champion.

These both took place under the management of club legend Marcelo Gallardo. He won 13 trophies in his first eight-and-a-half years in charge, becoming the most successful coach in their history. After departing for an initial rest, then a brief spell at Al-Ittihad, he made a hero’s return to Estadio Monumental last August.

Since then, Gallardo has been combining wonderkid Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m) with some experience. A bunch of older internationals have come back from Europe, such as Gonzalo Montiel ($5.1m), Marcos Acuna ($5.1m), German Pezzella ($5.2m) and former West Ham United man Manuel Lanzini ($6.3m). Those first three, plus goalkeeper Franco Armani ($4.0m), were part of Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup squad.

While River topped their latest Copa Libertadores group and are facing Libertad in the round of 16, the domestic situation feels slightly disappointing. A fifth-placed 2024 finish, then coming fourth in the overall Torneo Apertura – second in their zone – before losing in the league’s quarter-final. It’s not exactly straightforward!

Torneo Clausura gets underway after the Club World Cup.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group River Plate 68.4% 27.3% Inter Milan 81.2% 63.3% CF Monterrey 26.0% 4.2% Urawa Red Diamonds 24.4% 5.2%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

After 18 games played:

Miguel Borja ($6.3m, FWD) – 5

($6.3m, FWD) – 5 Facundo Colidio ($5.8m, FWD) – 4

($5.8m, FWD) – 4 Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID) – 4

ASSISTS

After 18 games played:

Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID) – 4

($4.3m, MID) – 4 Gonzalo Montiel ($5.1m, DEF) – 4

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Miguel Borja ($6.3m, FWD)

($6.3m, FWD) Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID)

($4.3m, MID) Sebastian Driussi ($6.4m, FWD)

Borja took the first three penalties for River Plate this season but has not been a regular starter of late.

In his absence, Driussi stepped up and missed in early April.

Again without Broja on the field, Mastantuono scored from the spot last month.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID)

($4.3m, MID) Marcos Acuna ($5.1m, DEF)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

FRANCO MASTANTUONO ($4.3m) – MID

Amongst Gallardo’s experienced squad is the next great superstar of South American football. He began 2024 as River’s third-youngest debutant (16 years, five months and 14 days) and netted soon after to become their youngest ever scorer.

Still 17, a remarkable rise has him reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid, following recent River graduates Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri into Europe.

He is expected to join forces with Real after the Club World Cup, although it’s worth keeping an eye on developments over the next week in case that is brought forward.

Left-footed Mastantuono is based on the right side of attack, usually dribbling with both pace and a determination to drive forward. He can glide across the pitch yet unleash a powerful shot.

At the time of writing, 17% of Fantasy managers have spotted his bargain potential.

SEBASTIAN DRIUSSI ($6.4m) – FWD

One of many River youth products to go abroad and eventually come back, he moved from Zenit St Petersburg to Major League Soccer’s Austin FC in 2021, going on to become their all-time leading scorer with 51 goals and 17 assists in 115 appearances.

It was a very slow start for Driussi after rejoining River in a big-money January transfer, but he’s currently on six goals in nine matches.

Having started all of them, Driussi seems to have taken Miguel Borja’s ($6.3m) place.

The latter has 60 goals in 135 outings for the side with the sash. He fired Atletico Nacional to 2016 Copa Libertadores success via all four semi-final strikes, plus the final’s decisive winner.

FRANCO ARMANI ($4.0m) – GK

Also in that Atletico Nacional side was current River captain Armani. This 38-year-old leads the defensive solidity that brought 10 clean sheets during River’s 18 league outings.

A good shot-stopper, 13.5% of Fantasy managers are finding it hard to resist owning a starting goalkeeper priced at just $4.0m.

Another way to cover the team’s backline is through Gonzalo Montiel ($5.1m), should he recover from recent muscular problems.

The 28-year-old is in his prime years. Some might recognise him from scoring the winning penalty in 2022’s World Cup final, the Europa League glory with Sevilla soon after, or his 2023/24 loan spell at Nottingham Forest, where the right-back only started eight league matches but grabbed assists at home to Manchester United and Arsenal.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



