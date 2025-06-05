Right, here we go again. You’ve logged into FIFA’s Club World Cup Fantasy game, which we’re covering in-depth, quickly picked a first draft but need a list of funny team names. Immediately.

Well, don’t worry. While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) limits you to 20 characters, this game allows a lot more.

Below is a brainstorming session that should satisfy wordplay fans but also produce a few groans.

CLUB WORLD CUP PARTICIPANTS

Don’t Look Back, Bouanga – Timed perfectly for Oasis’ reunion tour

– Timed perfectly for Oasis’ reunion tour Absolutely Fabregas – The Inter board are picking out their favoured Simone Inzaghi replacement

– The Inter board are picking out their favoured Simone Inzaghi replacement Baby Reijnders – Assuming Manchester City sign the Dutch midfielder in time

– Assuming Manchester City sign the Dutch midfielder in time Finding Nemoto – When you’re looking for a cheap Urawa Red Diamonds defender

– When you’re looking for a cheap Urawa Red Diamonds defender Under My Cucurella

Invited To Dewsbury-Hall – A classy venue, available to host weddings and corporate events

– A classy venue, available to host weddings and corporate events Back Of The Neto

Haaland Globetrotters – This summer, Man City are flying to America

– This summer, Man City are flying to America Cancelo Culture

Le Normand Conquest

Good Correa Move

Pathetico Madrid – If Diego Simeone’s have a terrible time

– If Diego Simeone’s have a terrible time Better Call Saul – In which case, try and end the midfielder’s loan at Sevilla

– In which case, try and end the midfielder’s loan at Sevilla Real Strugglers

Hey Jude, Don’t Make It Bad

Had One Tchouameni – It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out

– It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out Jeff Endrick – Growing up, Real Madrid’s forward idolised the former Burnley midfielder

– Growing up, Real Madrid’s forward idolised the former Burnley midfielder Sommer Lovin – Tell me more, tell me more

– Tell me more, tell me more Inter Row Z

Al-Winthis

Flamengo Dancing

50 Shades Of Gray – Paying respect to Christian Gray…. of Auckland City

– Paying respect to Christian Gray…. of Auckland City Borussia Teeth

Groß Misconduct

If Anyone Can, Emre Can

Bayern Everyone – Usually from their closest Bundesliga challengers

– Usually from their closest Bundesliga challengers No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking could suffer if you don’t own Harry

– Team ranking could suffer if you don’t own Harry Chicken Tikka Musiala – Normally reserved for Mo Salah, the German attacker seamlessly steps in

– Normally reserved for Mo Salah, the German attacker seamlessly steps in Coman Eileen – At this moment, you mean everything

– At this moment, you mean everything He’ll Doué Good Job

Kimpembe, You’re A Womble – For those around in the 1970s

– For those around in the 1970s Haven’t Got A Kalulu – Although Juventus do

– Although Juventus do About To Get Messi

Tea And Busquets

Giroud Awakening

Cry Me A River Plate

OTHER PEOPLE

Dude, Where’s Micah? – When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is (or Palmeiras defender Mayke)

– When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is (or Palmeiras defender Mayke) Botman McGinns

Netflix And Chilwell

If Tomori Never Comes – Which he won’t, because AC Milan aren’t invited

– Which he won’t, because AC Milan aren’t invited Enter Shaqiri – Perhaps a cheeky transfer following 21 goals and 22 assists back at Basel

– Perhaps a cheeky transfer following 21 goals and 22 assists back at Basel Eat Well And Drinkwater – Precious life advice

– Precious life advice Paqueta White Rice

Øde Toilette

Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and the late form of Crystal Palace’s attacker

– For fans of both Phil Collins and the late form of Crystal Palace’s attacker Love The Way You Szoboszlai

Earth, Wind And Maguire

Yes Ndidi

Slumdog Mignolet

Minority Laporte

Come Digne With Me

Gangsta’s Allardyce

SOME CLASSICS

Champagne Super Rovers – Some more Oasis

– Some more Oasis Smells Like Team Spirit

Game Of Throw-Ins – That frustrating group match that’s still without a breakthrough

– That frustrating group match that’s still without a breakthrough My Hits Don’t Lie – Extra transfers cost three points in Club World Cup Fantasy

– Extra transfers cost three points in Club World Cup Fantasy Sub-standard Liege

Expected Toulouse – One for the pessimists

– One for the pessimists Bayer Neverlosin’ – Another for the optimists

– Another for the optimists Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy

– Some puns are a bit too cheesy Hardly Athletic

Sporting Abeergut

Murder On Zidane’s Floor – Not an accusation, just wordplay

– Not an accusation, just wordplay Norfolk And Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested

Any others? Feel free to post some good, creative team names in the comments section below and we’ll update this article to include the better ones (with credit given, of course).



