Right, here we go again. You’ve logged into FIFA’s Club World Cup Fantasy game, which we’re covering in-depth, quickly picked a first draft but need a list of funny team names. Immediately.
Well, don’t worry. While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) limits you to 20 characters, this game allows a lot more.
Below is a brainstorming session that should satisfy wordplay fans but also produce a few groans.
CLUB WORLD CUP PARTICIPANTS
- Don’t Look Back, Bouanga – Timed perfectly for Oasis’ reunion tour
- Absolutely Fabregas – The Inter board are picking out their favoured Simone Inzaghi replacement
- Baby Reijnders – Assuming Manchester City sign the Dutch midfielder in time
- Finding Nemoto – When you’re looking for a cheap Urawa Red Diamonds defender
- Under My Cucurella
- Invited To Dewsbury-Hall – A classy venue, available to host weddings and corporate events
- Back Of The Neto
- Haaland Globetrotters – This summer, Man City are flying to America
- Cancelo Culture
- Le Normand Conquest
- Good Correa Move
- Pathetico Madrid – If Diego Simeone’s have a terrible time
- Better Call Saul – In which case, try and end the midfielder’s loan at Sevilla
- Real Strugglers
- Hey Jude, Don’t Make It Bad
- Had One Tchouameni – It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out
- Jeff Endrick – Growing up, Real Madrid’s forward idolised the former Burnley midfielder
- Sommer Lovin – Tell me more, tell me more
- Inter Row Z
- Al-Winthis
- Flamengo Dancing
- 50 Shades Of Gray – Paying respect to Christian Gray…. of Auckland City
- Borussia Teeth
- Groß Misconduct
- If Anyone Can, Emre Can
- Bayern Everyone – Usually from their closest Bundesliga challengers
- No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking could suffer if you don’t own Harry
- Chicken Tikka Musiala – Normally reserved for Mo Salah, the German attacker seamlessly steps in
- Coman Eileen – At this moment, you mean everything
- He’ll Doué Good Job
- Kimpembe, You’re A Womble – For those around in the 1970s
- Haven’t Got A Kalulu – Although Juventus do
- About To Get Messi
- Tea And Busquets
- Giroud Awakening
- Cry Me A River Plate
OTHER PEOPLE
- Dude, Where’s Micah? – When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is (or Palmeiras defender Mayke)
- Botman McGinns
- Netflix And Chilwell
- If Tomori Never Comes – Which he won’t, because AC Milan aren’t invited
- Enter Shaqiri – Perhaps a cheeky transfer following 21 goals and 22 assists back at Basel
- Eat Well And Drinkwater – Precious life advice
- Paqueta White Rice
- Øde Toilette
- Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and the late form of Crystal Palace’s attacker
- Love The Way You Szoboszlai
- Earth, Wind And Maguire
- Yes Ndidi
- Slumdog Mignolet
- Minority Laporte
- Come Digne With Me
- Gangsta’s Allardyce
SOME CLASSICS
- Champagne Super Rovers – Some more Oasis
- Smells Like Team Spirit
- Game Of Throw-Ins – That frustrating group match that’s still without a breakthrough
- My Hits Don’t Lie – Extra transfers cost three points in Club World Cup Fantasy
- Sub-standard Liege
- Expected Toulouse – One for the pessimists
- Bayer Neverlosin’ – Another for the optimists
- Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy
- Hardly Athletic
- Sporting Abeergut
- Murder On Zidane’s Floor – Not an accusation, just wordplay
- Norfolk And Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested
Any others? Feel free to post some good, creative team names in the comments section below and we’ll update this article to include the better ones (with credit given, of course).