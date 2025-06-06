FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Seattle Sounders – Best players, predicted XI + more

Rounding off our FIFA Club World Cup Group B team previews, it’s outsiders Seattle Sounders.

Let’s be honest, Fantasy managers aren’t going to be queuing up to load their teams full of Seattle players when their group contains Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and reigning South American champions Botafogo.

But the Major League Soccer (MLS) side does at least have home advantage, with all three group games set to take place at their own Lumen Field stadium.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS: OVERVIEW

Like Brazil’s Série A, MLS operates on a different seasonal calendar from European football. The American top flight is initially divided into two leagues (Eastern and Western Conferences), with the top nine in each division advancing to the country-wide play-offs.

In their last full season, in 2024, the Seattle Sounders finished fourth in the Western Conference. That equated to only the seventh-best record nationally but they did boast the meanest defence, with only 35 goals conceded.

Come the play-offs, they made it all the way to the Conference Final before losing out to a late goal by eventual overall MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy.

The 2025 MLS season began in February, and Brian Schmetzer’s team – who have won the MLS Cup on two occasions, in 2016 and 2019 – are currently fourth in the Western Conference once again.

Sounders had long ago qualified for the Club World Cup via their 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup title. They enjoyed less success in this year’s edition of that tournament, losing to eventual winners Cruz Azul of Mexico in the round of 16.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Paris Saint-Germain 69.4% 48.5% Atletico Madrid 66.2% 37.4% Botafogo 41.2% 8.9% Seattle Sounders 23.2% 5.2%

League Top Scorers

After 17 games

Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID) – 7

($5.4m, MID) – 7 Danny Musovski ($5.9m, FWD) – 5

($5.9m, FWD) – 5 Jordan Morris ($5.4m, FWD) – 3

League Top Assist-Makers

After 17 games

Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID) – 3

($5.4m, MID) – 3 Ryan Kent ($5.4m, MID) – 3

($5.4m, MID) – 3 Jesus Ferreira ($6.0m, FWD) – 3

Set-piece takers

PENALTIES

Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID)

($5.4m, MID) Jordan Morris ($5.4m, FWD)

Rusnak has taken all of Seattle’s last six MLS penalties, with Morris stepping up in the League Cup when Rusnak was off the pitch.

CORNERS AND INDIRECT FREE-KICKS

Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID)

($5.4m, MID) Jesus Ferreira ($6.0m, FWD)

Furthermore, Rusnak utterly dominates at set pieces.

The attacking midfielder has taken 75 of Seattle’s corners this season (at the time of writing), with Ferreira way back on 13.

No one else has reached double figures.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

ALBERT RUSNAK ($5.4M) – MID

JORDAN MORRIS ($5.4M) – FWD

STEFAN FREI ($4.8M) – GK

Seattle’s leading scorer in all competitions so far this season is Manchester City academy product Albert Rusnak.

The Slovakian attacker, who is classified as a midfielder in the official FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game, has managed seven goals in 17 MLS appearances.

Five of those have arrived in his last six starts.

On penalties and set plays, he’s registered almost three times as many key passes as any other teammate.

He’s also the Sounders’ leading shot-taker in MLS 2025 so far.

In all honesty, few others appeal beyond the Slovakia international.

Last season’s top goalscorer, Jordan Morris, has had an injury-affected 2025. He’s been absent for the last six weeks but the good news is that he’s back in training ahead of the final league game (against Vancouver) before the Club World Cup and is expected to get some minutes in that Western Conference clash.

Three goals in his first three MLS starts of 2025 had him off to a flyer before the first of two injuries struck.

There’s obviously a big question mark as to how match-fit he’ll be for Matchday 1 of the Club World Cup, so it’s worth keeping tabs on the pre-match pressers for further clues. Starts in Matchdays 2 and 3 are perhaps likelier.

With no real stand-out defender (there have been injury problems at centre-half recently, while left-back Nouhou Tolo ($4.8m) doesn’t really offer the attacking threat to make him palatable at that price), goalkeeper Stefan Frei is probably the go-to route into the backline.

Given the quality of group stage opposition, you can forgive the Swiss-American for conceding a few in this tournament, but save points should be in the offing.

Really, though, the defence is probably an ‘avoid’.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Ferreira may deputise up top if Morris isn’t fit, with Kent an alternative on the left wing.

Kim Kee-hee ($4.1m) and Yeimar Gomez ($4.5m) are battling to be fit at centre-half, while Alex Roldan ($4.6m) is an alternative to Kossa-Rienzi ($5.0m) at right-back.