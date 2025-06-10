FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Urawa Red Diamonds – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our FIFA Club World Cup Group E team guides continue with the relative unknown quantity of Urawa Red Diamonds.

This is part of our coverage of the official Fantasy game of the expanded summer tournament.

We’re putting together mini-previews of all 32 competing teams.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: OVERVIEW

Japan’s only participant in this tournament, Urawa Red Diamonds, qualify as the winners of 2022’s AFC Champions League.

Based in Saitama, just north of central Tokyo, it might be a good omen that The Reds are more successful in continental competitions than they are domestically.

Their sole J1 League title occurred in 2006, but the AFC Champions League has been won three times. Firstly, a year later in 2007, before facing Al-Hilal in three finals between 2017 and 2022, losing the middle one.

Whilst they possess several players that have returned to Japan after leaving for high-profile European clubs – Genki Haraguchi ($4.1m), Shoya Nakajima ($5.1m) and Hiroki Abe ($4.2m) – the team finished last year’s league campaign down in 13th place.

So far, 2025 has them joint-third, but from two or three more matches than those marginally behind.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group Urawa Red Diamonds 24.4% 5.2% Inter Milan 81.2% 63.3% River Plate 68.4% 27.3% CF Monterrey 26.0% 4.2%

LEAGUE NUMBERS

GOALS

After 21 games played:

Ryoma Watanabe ($5.4m, MID) – 6

($5.4m, MID) – 6 Taishi Matsumoto ($4.0m, MID) – 3

($4.0m, MID) – 3 Thiago Santana ($5.5m, FWD) – 3

($5.5m, FWD) – 3 Yusuke Matsuo ($5.3m, FWD) – 3

ASSISTS

After 21 games played:

Matheus Savio ($5.4m, MID) – 4

($5.4m, MID) – 4 Genki Haraguchi ($4.1m, MID) – 2

($4.1m, MID) – 2 Takehiro Sekine ($4.1m, MID) – 2

($4.1m, MID) – 2 Takuro Kaneko ($5.1m, MID) – 2

($5.1m, MID) – 2 Hirokazu Ishihara ($4.0m, DEF) – 2

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Thiago Santana ($5.5m, FWD)

Alexander Scholz and Atsuki Iko have also taken penalties in the last year or so but have since left the club.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Matheus Savio ($5.4m, MID)

($5.4m, MID) Takuro Kaneko ($5.1m, MID)

($5.1m, MID) Genki Haraguchi ($4.1m, MID)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

RYOMA WATANABE ($5.4m) – MID

Unlike most of his attacking teammates, Watanabe has barely been outside of Japan. Just a short, young spell in Germany with Ingolstadt II.

The winger is Urawa Red Diamonds’ top scorer from the first half of 2025’s J1 League, taking him to 12 goals and six assists in 57 games since signing.

MATHEUS SAVIO ($5.4m) – MID

For the same price, Fantasy managers can own the playmaker who has created – by far – the most J1 League chances over the previous three full seasons. He’s led each individual campaign, setting up 91, 86 and 155 of them.

Furthermore, 2024 had Matheus Savio as the most frequent dribbler (137).

Those all took place at Kashiwa Reysol but, after six years of accumulating 34 goals and 32 assists, the former Brazil Under-20 international switched sides in January.

So far, his 35 shots have brought just two goals but he’s the team leader for assists (four).

HIROKAZU ISHIHARA ($4.0m) – DEF

As one of the least fancied teams in the competition, there’s not going to be a massive queue for Urawa players – especially their defenders, with Inter and River Plate up first.

But for managers searching for bargain-bin defenders, you won’t find one cheaper than Ishihara in Fantasy Club World Cup.

Having established himself as first-choice right-back after eight rounds, Ishihara has delivered one goal and two assists across his last five outings.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



