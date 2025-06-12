8
Fantasy Club World Cup June 12

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Fixture ticker

8 Comments
Every good Fantasy manager needs a fixture ticker, so we’ve come up with our own for FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025.

Or rather, our colleague and all-round international football whizz FPL Reactions has over at our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, where you can find plenty more great content on this summer’s tournament.

This group stage ticker includes all 32 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.

The difficulty ratings are partly subjective (although also based on things like bookies’ odds), of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.

There are three tickers here.

We’ve sorted the first of them by order of Matchday 1 fixture.

Meanwhile, the second is filtered by difficulty (easiest first) across Matchdays 1-3.

And finally, the third is sorted by fixture difficulty in Matchdays 1-2 only. That’s because a Matchday 3 Wildcard looks set to be a popular Booster (aka chip) strategy, so many managers won’t need to look further than the first two Matchdays when setting up their initial squads.

For everything else you need to know about Club World Cup Fantasy, check out our complete guide.

GROUP STAGE TICKER (CHRONOLOGICAL MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES)

 

1



1

Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy complete guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more

READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT

GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg

Complete Guide | How to play FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy | Bookies' odds | Set-piece takers (coming soon) | Best team names | FPL Milanista's top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal

  1. FPL_RubberDucky
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Fair Ducks To Skonto Rigga!

    • thug
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      where are the winners of the major leagues in Europe?

      Liverpool
      Barcelona
      Napoli

      It seems a bit MANUTOT ?

      1. FPL_RubberDucky
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Sure you know this 1st style of the CWC took afew years to orgainse, so they had to decide early on who qualified.

          It was also based on how clubs had done in European Competitions.

          So for England you have actually ended up with the last two english clubs to win the Champions League.

          If you took the last 4 years of European Competitions based on co-efficient points, with Chelsea winning two European Titles it would be interesting to see what points they would have right now.

          They would definitely be up there!

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Mad how Trent can already speak better Spanish than 99% of Real Madrid supporters

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          It is like he had a plan

        2. FPL_RubberDucky
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I found him easier to understand!

          • Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            so good to see him speaking Spanish, embarrassing how many English players go abroad and don't bother to learn the language.

