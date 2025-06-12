FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Fixture ticker

Every good Fantasy manager needs a fixture ticker, so we’ve come up with our own for FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025.
Or rather, our colleague and all-round international football whizz FPL Reactions has over at our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, where you can find plenty more great content on this summer’s tournament.
This group stage ticker includes all 32 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.
The difficulty ratings are partly subjective (although also based on things like bookies’ odds), of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.
There are three tickers here.
We’ve sorted the first of them by order of Matchday 1 fixture.
Meanwhile, the second is filtered by difficulty (easiest first) across Matchdays 1-3.
And finally, the third is sorted by fixture difficulty in Matchdays 1-2 only. That’s because a Matchday 3 Wildcard looks set to be a popular Booster (aka chip) strategy, so many managers won’t need to look further than the first two Matchdays when setting up their initial squads.
For everything else you need to know about Club World Cup Fantasy, check out our complete guide.
GROUP STAGE TICKER (CHRONOLOGICAL MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES)
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
