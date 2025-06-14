FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 1 captains

If your captain fails in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, have no fear – you get a second bite at the cherry.
As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ when it comes to the captaincy and shift the armband to someone else.
We think you can only do this once, although the wording from FIFA (see below) is slightly ambiguous.
We assume the “once more” bit takes precedence over the “unlimited number of times” paragraph before it.
Even if it is just two stabs, that’s one more than we get in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)!
With that in mind, it’s worth having a think about captaincy opportunities during a Matchday. Here’s our look at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 1:
|Sun 15 June
|Mon 16 June
|Tue 17 June
|Wed 18 June
|Thu 19 June
|Most favourable fixtures
|BAYERN v Auckland (17:00)
|BOTAFOGO v Seattle (03:00)
CHELSEA v Los Angeles (20:00)
|FLAMENGO v ES Tunis (02:00)
RIVER PLATE v Urawa (20:00)
|INTER v Monterrey (02:00)
MAN CITY v Wydad (17:00)
REAL MADRID v Al Hilal (20:00)
|JUVENTUS v Al Ain (02:00)
|Early captaincy suggestions
|Thomas Muller ($7.0m, FWD)
|Igor Jesus ($4.1m, FWD)
Cole Palmer ($9.6m, MID)
|Giorgian de Arrascaeta ($6.2m, MID)
Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID)
|Marcus Thuram ($8.5m, FWD)
Erling Haaland ($11.0m, FWD)
Kylian Mbappe ($11.0m, FWD)
|Randal Kolo Muani ($8.0m, FWD)
READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT
GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg
Complete Guide | How to play | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal | Fixture ticker | Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Team reveals
Best goalkeepers | Best defenders | Best midfielders | Best forwards | Best differentials
Matchday 1 Scout Picks | Best Matchday 1 captains