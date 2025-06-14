0
Fantasy Club World Cup June 14

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 1 captains

If your captain fails in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, have no fear – you get a second bite at the cherry.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ when it comes to the captaincy and shift the armband to someone else.

We think you can only do this once, although the wording from FIFA (see below) is slightly ambiguous.

We assume the “once more” bit takes precedence over the “unlimited number of times” paragraph before it.

Even if it is just two stabs, that’s one more than we get in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)!

With that in mind, it’s worth having a think about captaincy opportunities during a Matchday. Here’s our look at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 1:

Sun 15 JuneMon 16 JuneTue 17 JuneWed 18 JuneThu 19 June
Most favourable fixturesBAYERN v Auckland (17:00)BOTAFOGO v Seattle (03:00)

CHELSEA v Los Angeles (20:00)		FLAMENGO v ES Tunis (02:00)

RIVER PLATE v Urawa (20:00)		INTER v Monterrey (02:00)

MAN CITY v Wydad (17:00)

REAL MADRID v Al Hilal (20:00)		JUVENTUS v Al Ain (02:00)
Early captaincy suggestionsThomas Muller ($7.0m, FWD)Igor Jesus ($4.1m, FWD)

Cole Palmer ($9.6m, MID)		Giorgian de Arrascaeta ($6.2m, MID)

Franco Mastantuono ($4.3m, MID)		Marcus Thuram ($8.5m, FWD)

Erling Haaland ($11.0m, FWD)

Kylian Mbappe ($11.0m, FWD)		Randal Kolo Muani ($8.0m, FWD) 
