FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 1 captains

If your captain fails in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, have no fear – you get a second bite at the cherry.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ when it comes to the captaincy and shift the armband to someone else.

We think you can only do this once, although the wording from FIFA (see below) is slightly ambiguous.

We assume the “once more” bit takes precedence over the “unlimited number of times” paragraph before it.

Even if it is just two stabs, that’s one more than we get in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)!

With that in mind, it’s worth having a think about captaincy opportunities during a Matchday. Here’s our look at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 1: