FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 captain rule – clarified

While Club World Cup Fantasy has been a vast improvement on the shambles that was the 2022 World Cup Fantasy game, FIFA have still dropped a few clangers this summer.

The Matchday 1 deadline passing an hour earlier than expected was an inglorious start.

And the wording for the captaincy rule has caused a few heads to be scratched.

The How to Play says the following…

…while the FAQs said this:

So, was it just “once more” or “unlimited”? No one really knew for certain but now, it seems, we have the answer: the latter.

Multiple users have reported that they have been able to change captain for the third time before the Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid game.

As seen below 👇🏻https://t.co/XskZlv2ydn — Tom Hadley FPL (@FPL_TomHadley) June 15, 2025

Oh my God, I just changed my captain from Kane to Alex Teller, then from Telles to another player. It really works! The captain change is unlimited 🤣🤣#CWCFantasy — FPL Nightingale (@NightingaleFPL) June 15, 2025

No but I captained messi then I captained kane and again now I have doue as my captain so I guess you have unlimited chances to change your captain?🤷‍♂️ — IceCold FPL 🧊 💥 (@IceCold_FPL) June 15, 2025

We’re looking at unlimited captains, then, giving Fantasy managers multiple bites of the cherry to get their armband selection right. You have to pick your new captain before their game kicks off, of course.

It also means that the Maximum Captain chip has limited use in the group stages, as you could have 10+ stabs at bagging a captaincy haul simply by changing every game.

That chip, or ‘Booster’ as FIFA call it, seems to be better utilised in the tournament’s end rounds, when you will only get one (final) or two (semi-finals) shots at nailing a big captain return.