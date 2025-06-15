9
Fantasy Club World Cup June 15

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 captain rule – clarified

9 Comments
While Club World Cup Fantasy has been a vast improvement on the shambles that was the 2022 World Cup Fantasy game, FIFA have still dropped a few clangers this summer.

The Matchday 1 deadline passing an hour earlier than expected was an inglorious start.

And the wording for the captaincy rule has caused a few heads to be scratched.

The How to Play says the following…

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 1 captains 1

…while the FAQs said this:

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 1 captains

So, was it just “once more” or “unlimited”? No one really knew for certain but now, it seems, we have the answer: the latter.

Multiple users have reported that they have been able to change captain for the third time before the Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid game.

We’re looking at unlimited captains, then, giving Fantasy managers multiple bites of the cherry to get their armband selection right. You have to pick your new captain before their game kicks off, of course.

It also means that the Maximum Captain chip has limited use in the group stages, as you could have 10+ stabs at bagging a captaincy haul simply by changing every game.

That chip, or ‘Booster’ as FIFA call it, seems to be better utilised in the tournament’s end rounds, when you will only get one (final) or two (semi-finals) shots at nailing a big captain return.

  1. Charlie Price
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Thanks for clarifying this Neale. But you would have thought that someone at FIFA Towers would think that using the phrase “once more” might cause some confusion.

    Multiple captaincy opportunities dilute the power of choosing the right captain. So thumbs down from me.

    Also, the drop-down menu has vanished on the ‘My Team’ page which makes the game less user friendly.

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Are you going to find out about when the game will "lockup" "pens down" on future gamedays.

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Alexander Sørloth needs to be a bad guy in a new Reacher series

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Does anyone know how many players there are in club world cup fantasy?

    Also, any idea, what an average score is?

    This game is over-complicated for no reason, but also so basic in some areas at the same time.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Oh, just read this article. This game is beyond stupid man. Fifa are actual idiots.

    Why have they made what could be such a simple game, so boring, and so complex.

    The average person does not have time to be constantly logging in and checking on fifa fantasy to switch players and captains.

    They have designed a game which is basically useless for anyone who has a life, and tailored the game to benefit try hards who spend 90% of their day constantly tracking this garbage tournament.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      This is what it basically was in WC Fantasy 2022 also.

      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        No it was one captain per day. Now you can change before every match.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Nope... the same thing. Unlimited captaincy changes.

          "You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday.

          Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play."

          https://www.nevermanagealone.com/2022/11/12/23447165/nma-fifa-worldcup-2022-how-to-play-wildcard-limitless-bench-strategy-tactics

          But then they also edited the rules mid game cause of the confusing wording.

          "Do you set captains in World Cup Fantasy 2022?
          For each matchday, you must select a captain who will score double points for your team.

          Set your captain by clicking on the ‘Captain’ icon available in the players’ profile.

          The rules were ambiguous over how many times your captain could be changed, however the rules have now been updated.

          "You are able to change your captain an unlimited number of times between unlocked players – but after your captain is locked (after his team has played), you will have one chance to change it to an unlocked player. This must be before their game begins though."

          https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/fifa-world-cup-fantasy-2022-launched-how-to-play-guide

          1. CoracAld2831
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Much better explained on here:

            https://allaboutfpl.com/2022/11/beginners-guide-to-2022-world-cup-fantasy-rules-strategy-tips/

