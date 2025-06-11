FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Wydad AC – Best players, predicted XI + more

Here’s looking at Wydad Casablanca, kid, as we continue our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 team previews.

In these articles, we look at top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

WYDAD AC: OVERVIEW

Wydad AC are one of four African sides at the Club World Cup, having previously won the 2022 CAF Champions League to qualify.

They arrive at this summer’s tournament off the back of a tricky season, however.

Former coach Rhulani Mokwena joined the team last summer but was sacked in April after a six-match winless run.

His replacement, Mohamed Amine Benhachem, helped secure a top-three finish, eventually ending the campaign with three successive wins.

Overall, however, the season underwhelmed, as they finished 16 points adrift of title winners RS Berkane. They also exited the CAF Champions League at the group stage.

Wydad come into the tournament on the back of narrow 1-0 friendly defeats to Sevilla and FC Porto, meanwhile. There were positive aspects to both performances, but mounting a credible challenge against Manchester City and Juventus in Group G is a tough ask.

The bookies even think that fellow outsiders Ai Ain have a better chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Group fixtures

Bookies predictions

To Qualify To Win Group Manchester City 91.8% 64.6% Wydad AC 7.2% 1.8% Al Ain 17.4% 3.5% Juventus 83.6% 30.1%

League Top Scorers

Mohamed Rayhi (not priced up yet) – 11

(not priced up yet) – 11 Cassius Mailula ($5.3m, FWD) – 5

($5.3m, FWD) – 5 Oussama Zemraoui ($5.0m, MID) – 5

League Top Assist-Makers

Cassius Mailula ($5.3m, FWD) – 7

($5.3m, FWD) – 7 Ismail Moutaraji ($4.0m, MID) – 4

Set-piece takers

Penalties

Mohamed Rayhi

Rayhi has taken six spot-kicks this calendar year, scoring five of them.

Short-lived signing M’Baye Niang had previously been on penalty-taking duty but left for Sampdoria in January.

Corners + Indirect Free-Kicks

Ismail Moutaraji (€4.0m, MID)

Best Fantasy assets

MOHAMED RAYHI

CASSIUS MAILULA ($5.3m) – FWD

MEHDI BENABIB (€4.0m) – GK

He is strangely yet to be added to the game (at the time of writing) but Mohamed Rayhi was Wydad’s top scorer last season, with 11 goals in 26 league matches.

The Dutchman had a difficult start to the campaign, but his form picked up in December and he didn’t look back, with nine of his strikes arriving in the second half of the season.

One of Wydad’s most influential attackers, Rayhi collected the Botola Golden Boot and is likely to be their main man for goals.

Forward Cassius Mailula, who is loan from Toronto FC, is another option worth considering. The 23-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists in 27 league matches last season.

He heads into the Club World Cup off the back scoring two goals and one assist in his last three competitive games, with his pace and ability to run in behind key to his appeal.

Defensive assets probably aren’t worth considering given their lack of clean sheet potential, but goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid is at least cheap and has the potential to rack up save points.

EARLY PREDICTED XI