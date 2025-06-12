18
Fantasy Club World Cup June 12

Join our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy mini-league – and win prizes!

18 Comments
Share

If you’re playing the official FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy game, why not come and join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league – where there are over £150-worth of prizes to be won.

We’re offering free year-long Premium Memberships to the managers who finish in the top three of our mini-league after the tournament ends.

If you’re already a Premium Member, we’ll reimburse you!

Information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships – and there’s plenty more coming over the summer – can be found here.

HOW TO JOIN OUR WORLD CUP FANTASY MINI-LEAGUE

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY CONTENT

Not sure how to play the Club World Cup Fantasy? Have a read of our simple guide to the rules and scoring system here.

There’s also our complete guide to check out, with many of the articles also linked below.

Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy complete guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more

READ MORE OF OUR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FANTASY 2025 CONTENT

GROUP A: Palmeiras | Porto | Al Ahly | Inter Miami
GROUP B: PSG | Atletico Madrid | Botafogo | Seattle Sounders
GROUP C: Bayern Munich | Auckland City | Boca Juniors | Benfica
GROUP D: Flamengo | ES Tunis | Chelsea | Los Angeles FC
GROUP E: River Plate | Urawa Red Diamonds | Monterrey | Inter Milan
GROUP F: Fluminense | Borussia Dortmund | Ulsan HD | Mamelodi Sundowns
GROUP G: Manchester City | Wydad Casablanca | Al Ain | Juventus
GROUP H: Real Madrid | Al Hilal | Pachuca | Red Bull Salzburg

Complete Guide | How to play FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy | Bookies’ odds | Set-piece takers (coming soon) | Best team names | FPL Milanista’s top tips, Booster strategy + team reveal

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Caligula's third favou…
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Joined! I have no interest in this world club cup so fully expect to finish last, but had an idle 10 minutes so what the hell!

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I made a team about two weeks ago, but honestly, can't be bothered to log in again lol.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      This is how every addiction starts.

      Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Putting in the effort.

    Have 3 PSG - Dembele status - AM can play dirty and be proud of it
    No RM - Who do ya pick - All expensive

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Trent 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Hakimi and Raphaël Guerreiro
        to
        Chuchy and TAA

        Open Controls
    2. OLB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Avoided RM - agree with you and a minefield.
      Also 3 PSG, Dembele I’m punting on, cos it’s only a laugh gambled Sane too ( in for a penny …. ) 2 Bayern and Kane is neither ..!!

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Neuer
      Hakimi / Cucurella / Francisco Moura / Dumfries
      Dembélé / Doué / Olise / Emam Ashour
      Kane / Wessam Abou Ali

      Armani-Gvardiol / Thuram / Mastantuono

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Cucurella is Raphaël Guerreiro

        Open Controls
      2. OLB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Sommer / Armani
        Hakimi / Silva / Piquerez / Ortiz / Dumfries
        Olise / Sane / Dembele / Doue / Mastantuono
        Thuram / Estevao / Guirassy

        Open Controls
  3. Charlie Price
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Additionally you could join the league below if like me you are addicted to trying to win mini leagues. You have a good chance of winning this one with not many in it so far.

    894Q3CO2

    No prizes though.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      With ya dog

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Thanks. Don’t feel like Billy No Mates now.

        Incidentally, is the under 5% ownership differential bonus based on ownership levels when the transfer deadline is reached at 0.00 UK time on Sunday 15 June or the % owned when your selected player’s game kicks off later in the Matchday which could be up to 96 hours or more later?

        Published rules do not seem to provide the answer.

        Open Controls
    2. OLB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Joined, cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks.

        For the record my current draft squad subject to change of course is:

        Donnaruma/Armani
        Otamendi/Marquinhos/Stanisic/Bensebaini/Asencio
        Olive/De Arrascaeta/Madheke/Mora/Mastantuono
        Kane/Mbappe/Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          *Olise not Olive. Ha ha.

          Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    If anyone randomly wants a film to watch, The Gorge. Watching it now, its pretty decent.

    Open Controls
  5. All de Gea no iDier
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Can't that good if you are browsing here as well.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.