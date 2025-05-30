19
Community May 30

Members Q&A: Sam answers your questions

Thanks so much to everyone who took the time to reply to my Q&A form from the other week.

As the Scout General Manager, it is really important to me that we act on the views of our Members and that we strive to make changes based on the demands of the audience.

The things you love

The feedback that you provided highlighted a lot of the fantastic things that are going on here at Scout.

Praise for the editorial articles on site was overwhelming. It is clear that what Neale, Tom, Marc and the rest of the team are doing is hitting all the right notes.

I think the articles are brilliantly structured, and I love their consistent attention to detail whilst also being genuinely enjoyable to read and often funny. When I need a break from work, FFS is my place!

Editorial content (quality of writing some of the best around IMO), fixture ticker, RMT, RMT surgery with Tom, (love the transfer planner on the app too).

Tom’s Surgery on a (normally) Friday afternoon and Neale’s team updates on the Thursday/Friday with the rolling press conferences.

There was also a lot of love for the content creators that we work with, the app, Captain Sensible and the Season Ticker.

Answering your questions

I had a number of great questions on my form. I have tried to answer these here but feel free to get in touch if you would like to discuss things more.

Do you have any plans to provide content around Fantasy WSL? It would be really good to have some basic data, which is really hard to find for WSL.

You are absolutely right: there is really limited content available around many of the other games. Over on our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, we strive to cover as many of the popular games as possible. We historically haven’t covered the WSL game but it is something that our Community and Partnership Manager, Tom, is really passionate about. If there’s demand, we can certainly look to add this to our offering for the new season.

What’s the point of the upvote function? I don’t get a notification if my comment is upvoted, or see who by.

The upvote system helps us to manage the Hot Topics for the site. I absolutely understand your frustrations here. The comments section is something that we as a team are looking at. We would like to make changes here to make it a better user experience and so if you have ideas on this area, feel free to drop me an email and we can discuss!

When is the Members Beta area going to be made live?
Why does the website still have a message saying the “Members Area v2 is nearly here” – hasn’t this been live for two years now?
Why do all the links from the homepage still direct to the old Members Area? I tend to still use this simply because that’s where the links take me. Also, I prefer the look and feel of the old fixture ticker, but wouldn’t it be easier to have one area to maintain?

There were a few questions on this area, so I have grouped them together.

The Beta Members Area was a project that we worked on a couple of seasons ago and we have been tinkering with ever since. We, however, have never been truly happy with the new version of the site and so even as a staff we tend to use the old one. This clearly tells us something and we have been working to rectify that in development.

You are absolutely right: it will be a lot easier to maintain just one. But the way the tech works means there have been some obstacles to making that happen. However, we are in the process of running some big updates to the Members Area. Some of these will be available for the start of the new season, others will come in during the course of the campaign. This season will be a big year for the Members Area and the user experience there. For the new season, there will just be one Members Area and all links will take you to the same place. I think you will really like the look and feel of the new ticker! Watch this space!

Can we create more leagues between Members, creating divisions based on FPL ranks in the last 2-3 years, with promotions to a higher level or relegations similar to how it happens in real life?

We are always up for new ideas!

We already have the Head-to-Head Leagues on site, which some users may be unaware of. We’ll detail how to join for the new season in the next two months.

I am a regular user of the ‘Matches’ part of the Members Area as I like to see individual players’ average positions during the games. Over the course of this latest season, the page has been incredibly slow to load and also to resolve the names of the individuals when you hover your cursor over their number. It is so slow, it makes it pretty unusable if you want to look at all the games, unless you have loads of time on your hands. Would someone be able to have a look at this and see if there is a fix?

Yes absolutely. The speed of the site and the load times on some parts of the Members Area is something that the Tech Team are working on currently. I have fed this back directly to the team so that they can have a look at these pages specifically.

I hope you keep the price the same as it’s always been for renewals.

The price you pay when you sign up will be your price for the life of the Premium Membership. We want to reward the loyalty of our Members who join and stay part of the fantastic community that we have built. Over the course of your Membership, it will only get better value for money as we add new tools and resources, as well as additional games and content!

How do you and the other staff put up with the trolls in the comments? I think you all do a brilliant job, but some people just seem to complain about everything. Keep up the brilliant work, Sam!

Thank you! My team is an incredible group of people who work tirelessly to improve the content and user experience onsite. Whilst negativity can be frustrating, we try to channel it in a positive way. People pay money for a service and so have the right to give feedback, which we like to work on. I do encourage that they do this via the support email (support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk), as that way it will be seen by the right people and we can work on making a fix. In the comments section, especially in the busy periods, things can be missed.

How are you planning to compete with the sites that have more algorithm-focused help and content?

This is a great question! There is a balance to be had between the clickbait articles which hit the algorithm and would help us grow, and the deep-dive articles which we all love on Scout. We have a plan and are meeting as a team for a further planning week in June to ensure that we can successfully maintain who we are, and not just compete but be the very best offering, as we have always been.

Things you would love to see

This was the part of the form that I was most looking forward to seeing.

As a team, we have created a long list of things that we would like for the new season. Some of these suggestions are features that Reece and Dan have been busy building in dev for a couple of months now.

Others are new videos, articles, and resources that the different teams are planning for the new season. However, the user experience is something that every day we are striving to improve and as far as we can, we will endeavour to turn your wishes into reality.

Members Q&A 1

The great news is that a lot of things on the wish list are things that we are already working on. I have added all of your ideas to a sheet, which as a team we will discuss at our meeting in June. You should see many of these things appearing on Scout for the new campaign!

Thank you

Thank you so much to everyone who took the time to reply to my Q&A. This is something that I am planning to run bi-monthly throughout the year. This is so that we can ensure that we are getting things right.

I am always happy to chat about your ideas or answer any questions that you may have at other times, though, so please do get in touch at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk!

Sam FPLFamily

  ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Needless sly dig of calling those that highlight the clear FFS failings out as "trolls".

    "Whilst negativity can be frustrating, we try to channel it in a positive way."

    Actions speak louder than words. For example, When you and others promise to interact with the FFS community a lot more and then don't you shouldn't be surprised when confidence is lost and they are called out for it. The attempted gaslighting after The Mentaculus fall-out was also very poor.

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Far be it for me to defend FFS on this point when I agree with your criticisms, but I just thought that question was an obvious reference to Virgin constantly riding Neale about press conference timings, who writes which articles etc.

      Open Controls
      ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Not sure about that - if it is referring to one idiot in isolation, why not just quietly ban the one idiot?

        Open Controls
        x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          FFS are never beating the charges that Virgin is an internal member of staff deliberately trolling us to create 'engagement' / make it look like the site is busier than it is.

          Open Controls
          TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            You might be on to something there

            Open Controls
          Az
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            24 mins ago

            I can confirm none of the staff are pretending to be FPL Virgin to stir up engagement

            Open Controls
            Hairy Potter
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Is that a confession?

              Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          I wasn't referring to the answer so much as the question, which I read as 'how does Neale put up with this borderline harassment from Virgin?' Alas, I was only able to make temporary exclusions when I was a mod. Hopefully I wasn't being considered in the same bracket! The response from other posters to my criticisms seemed overwhelmingly supportive. As for the answer, it just seems like a template response to any criticism and an avoidance of the thorny subject of them not really knowing what to do about trolls like Virgin or Ruinenlust. Clearly a permanent ban is something they to avoid as long as possible (to our detriment)

          Open Controls
          x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            It's pretty clear they want to keep as many active users as possible - even if it means never banning the racists, sexists, trolls, wind-ups, off-topic spammers, etc.

            Open Controls
          ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            We'll never know the true intent of the question, but it doesn't really matter as it has been chosen specifically as one to feature in the article, and a response of "Whilst negativity can be frustrating, we try to channel it in a positive way" doesn't sound to me like the way someone would respond with someone like the aforementioned and their actions in mind.

It's a minor point either way to be honest, and one that shouldn't distract from the bigger picture.

            It's a minor point either way to be honest, and one that shouldn't distract from the bigger picture.

            Open Controls
            The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Yeah that's fair. I don't think they're really addressing the question in the way I read it

              Open Controls
        St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I took it to mean that idiot instantly. I'm sure many others will too.

          Open Controls
      KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I've noticed Virgin often comments on the RMT Friday posts that Tom runs, but never gets a response. I can only assume he's been blocked by Tom. Is it possible to block certain users?

        Open Controls
    Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I'm the person who made the comment in the feedback and yep, I probably did have a specific person at the forefront of my mind but I do think there's a broader point here as well - it's incredibly easy to default to criticism than to praise. FFS provides a great service but even if they didn't the staff are only human and imagine what it must be like to be Neale, Tom, Marc or Sam and read (what must seem to them sometimes) as an endless stream of moans from us. I just think we could all be a bit more thankful for the community content and interaction from the staff.

      Open Controls
      ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        You possibly see more posts than I do, but I don't see much negativity towards the likes of Neale and Tom myself other than from the aforementioned, and I'd be surprised (as the sensible adults they are) if they were adversely impacted by what that numpty had to say anyway. Why he has not been banned yet is a complete mystery to me.

        The lack of interaction from some of the other "higher-ups" however was mentioned before and was acknowledged by them as being fair criticism alongside a promise that they would interact more. They have pretty much not interacted at all since, other than to try and bury the Mentaculus fall-out with what seemed to be a weird attempt to discredit him. That pretty much wiped out any remaining trust for me.

        A lot of the general criticism you will hear comes from longstanding users (many of whom were members but aren't any more) who remember what it was like on here in "the good old days" where this was a thriving community and Mark et al obviously cared about the community and their thoughts as "one of us". This is the pretty much the opposite now in every way from the evidence presented. Is such an easy thing to fix too, which is what makes it more annoying.

        Open Controls
  bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    I like the members leagues based on FPL ranks in the last 2-3 years idea. There is little to no incentive to enter the FPL scout head to head leagues as things stand given that it's going to take at least a decade to reach the top of them if you enter now, and circumstances change so the majority of new entrants probably won't even be playing FPL that long (at least not seriously). Classic leagues with say 100 players per league (which would drastically reduce the number of seasons needed for anybody to reach the top) to run along the existing head to head system would be the way I'd go.

    Open Controls
    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'm thinking a league pyramid structured something like this with classic scoring.

      Tier 1. 100 players lowest 50 go down
      Tier 2 5 leagues of 100, top 10 go up, bottom 50 go down
      Tier 3 25 leagues of 100, top 10 go up, relegation dependent on number of leagues below
      Tier 4 Around 70 leagues of 100 will be required if participation is similar to the FFS head-to-head leagues with 10 going up from each.

      Open Controls
  Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Many moons ago there was a community on FFS. Even in off season the would be good convos on here. That was a long time ago. How times change

    Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals available for free on discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports.

    https://www.tntsports.co.uk/football/champions-league/2024-2025/european-finals-free-tnt-sports-discovery_sto23182418/story.shtml

    Open Controls

