52
Community May 22

Premium Members Q&A with Sam: Have your say about FFScout!

52 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout has always been about ensuring our Premium Members have access to all the tools, data and content. Our aim has always been to ensure our subscribers maximise their FPL potential.

Over the course of the last three seasons, we have worked behind the scenes to improve our content and resources.

Ahead of 2025/26, we have a whole host of exciting new things heading your way. I won’t spoil those now, but I hope they’ll be greeted with excitement.

However, as General Manager, I am acutely aware that it is my job to ensure the constant development of the business. I want to make sure that our community has a role to play in the direct that Fantasy Football Scout travels.

As a FPL manager myself, developing new tools is something that I love. Seeing the Tech Team bring new ideas to life genuinely excites me. Every day is currently spent pushing development forward and challenging ourselves to do better.

However, I also wanted to stop and connect with our Premium Members. It’s important to be that we are getting the direction of travel right.

At the end of every season, we send out a survey and, of course, we will do this again this season.

Right now, though, I want to open the lines of communication between myself and our Members. If you have any questions I have created a form, which you can access below. I’d love to hear from you!

Premium Members Q&A

This form will be available until Monday 26 May. If you have something you’d like to ask, feedback you’d like to give or just have an idea you’d like to have brought to life, get in touch!

Sam x

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


Sam FPLFamily <p>Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    What about Premium Non-Members?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Thanks for reaching out, thanks for reaching out!

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      We are not worthy. (& our criticisms might not go down 'too well').
      Get in touch with Virg if you want your questions put over. 😀

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Perhaps a premium member could suggest a 'Reject All' option for cookies, instead of having to toggle off 12 different settings.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        ‘Toggle off’, cue Beavis laughter!

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        This hate cookies, whatever happened to single option on browser across all sites?

        Open Controls
    4. Drexl Spivey
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Premium raconteurs.

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Best KDB replacement if maintaining a 6pt lead but ML rival has Salah

    A Salah (CPL)
    B Bowen (ips)
    C Saka (sot)

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. jossund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Depends on the other picks?

      Open Controls
  3. JoBro
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Will KDB play last game?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Hope so

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    15 points lead, would you go:

    1. Keep Haaland and (c) Bowen (he has neither)
    2. -4 to get Salah (c) (he has him)

    Open Controls
    1. jossund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kill his differentials. Bring in Salah and one of his other differentials for -4. Salah will for sure produce in the final game (and then Haaland scores a hat trick) 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Afraid of the Haaland scores a hat trick bit 😀 and it's just 11 points after I take a hit...

        Open Controls
  5. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Form completed and thank you for the opportunity to air my views. Keep up the good work

    Open Controls
  6. jossund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    12 point lead in ML. We are both closing in on top 50k.

    Our differentials:

    I have Eze, Watkins (0,5 in the bank, 1 FT)
    He has Mbeumo, Bowen, Mateta (1 FT, will prob use FT Mateta -> Evanilson)

    I will captain Salah - so by chasing me, I´m guessing he will go for Mbeumo as C...

    So, what should I do:
    A: Eze -> Martinelli
    B: Eze -> Gordon
    C: Eze, KdB -> Mbeumo, Bowen for -4 to kill differentials (then he will have KdB as a differential......)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  7. JoBro
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    KDB to Saka or keep KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Imo keep if KDB starts

      Open Controls
    2. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Thats where I'm at, have only 1FT and Isak, so depends on if he needs replacing.

      Open Controls
  8. GC123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hi guys. I have 2FT for GW38 but three targets

    1. Kerkez
    2. Bowen
    3. Evanilson

    Which two would you prioritise? (If I don’t get Kerkez, I’ll have to start Munoz away at Liverpool, if I don’t get Evanilson, I’ll be hoping Isak is fit to start)

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      2, 3

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks Rama. Even if Isak is passed fit? Other two forwards are Wissa and Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Maby not if we´re sure he´ll start. But Isak has been frustrating to own lately, very inconsistant. Like the big hitters Saka, Salah, Palmer etc

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Agreed. If there’s doubt then I think I’ll bring in Evanilson. I know Howe needs a win but risking a groin tear would be stupid

            Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who would you not be playing if you bought 2 & 3?

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would do Sarr > Bowen and bench Murphy’s and Isak > Evanilson

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd defo be doing 2 then but 1 or 3 might depend on the Isak news if we get any. I'd rather own him than any other striker in the game I think, even Haaland, but if there's any doubt probably best just shipping him out.

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks Jimmy, that’s really helpful. I’ll await Howe’s comments which I expect will be vague!

            Open Controls
    3. Bronski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      2 and 3

      Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Worth selling one of KDB, Saka or KDB to get Bowen?

    Or sell a forward to get Evanilson?

    Raya
    Kiwior, Kerkez, Gvardiol
    Saka, Salah, KDB, Rogers
    Watkins, Wissa, Marmoush

    Areola, Sarr, Livra, Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Maybe KDB comes on for an ovation or goes off for one. Can’t see him playing 90. Saka looks off it but has the fixture. Definitely not Salah. Long overdue a haul. If I was you I’d sell KDB

      Open Controls
  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Why are so many captaining Salah? He's done nothing for ages and has been particularly average at Anfield.

    Ignoring the 15pts against Southampton because of 2 pens, the last time he hauled at Anfield was GW13. Palace are a good away team defensively as well. Not sold on Salah captain at all.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's the default safety pick I guess.

      I'm fairly set on Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Would go Mbeumo over Salah if I had him

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Over Bowen?

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Not over Bowen

            Open Controls
  11. Bronski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Am 30 points clear top of mini league. However Competitor has BB chip left and also Salah and Evanilson. Is it worth risking a -4 point hit to bring these 2 into my team? Thoughts appreciated. Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
  12. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is Cunha going to get a send off in front of his own fans and mark it with a double digit haul and a thanks for the memories? Or is a benching and 1-point cameo more likely?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      1 point. He’s hardly a cult hero there he’s been 2.5 seasons?! Either way I don’t see 90 mins

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why Pereira rotated team in previous GW

      “Because they deserve [it]. We are in a moment of the season that I must give minutes for some players because they deserve with the work that they give all the season. And because I want to see players on the pitch to analyse to think about the next season.”

      Open Controls
  13. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Spurs aren't going to be training at all before Brighton are they? Victory parade tomorrow. Hungover on Saturday.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not bothered got the big cup, flip flops defo already on, booze flowing

      Open Controls
  14. Skout
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one would you play out of the below:
    A) Konsa
    B) CBradley
    C) Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Konsa

      Open Controls
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Start Murphy or Cunha?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Murphy, simply because Newcastle play at home in a must win game

      I doubt Cunha starts anyway

      Open Controls
  16. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Barnes to trossard for free?

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Unsure on benched players?

    Bowen Cap

    1FT available.

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Burn, Cucu
    Salah, KDB, Mbeumo, Bowen C
    Wissa, Isak, Watkins

    Areola, Sarr, Milenkovic, RAN,

    1.8

    Open Controls
  18. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Order of pref on Arsenal attackers?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.