Premium Members Q&A with Sam: Have your say about FFScout!

Fantasy Football Scout has always been about ensuring our Premium Members have access to all the tools, data and content. Our aim has always been to ensure our subscribers maximise their FPL potential.

Over the course of the last three seasons, we have worked behind the scenes to improve our content and resources.

Ahead of 2025/26, we have a whole host of exciting new things heading your way. I won’t spoil those now, but I hope they’ll be greeted with excitement.

However, as General Manager, I am acutely aware that it is my job to ensure the constant development of the business. I want to make sure that our community has a role to play in the direct that Fantasy Football Scout travels.

As a FPL manager myself, developing new tools is something that I love. Seeing the Tech Team bring new ideas to life genuinely excites me. Every day is currently spent pushing development forward and challenging ourselves to do better.

However, I also wanted to stop and connect with our Premium Members. It’s important to be that we are getting the direction of travel right.

At the end of every season, we send out a survey and, of course, we will do this again this season.

Right now, though, I want to open the lines of communication between myself and our Members. If you have any questions I have created a form, which you can access below. I’d love to hear from you!

This form will be available until Monday 26 May. If you have something you’d like to ask, feedback you’d like to give or just have an idea you’d like to have brought to life, get in touch!

Sam x



